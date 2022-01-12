New COVID-19 Testing Site To Open In Venice: DOH

VENICE, FL — With demand for COVID-19 testing on the rise, a new testing site — the fifth in Sarasota County — is opening in Venice.

The site is a partnership between the Florida Department of Health, Sarasota County and the city of Venice, according to a DOH news release. The site, located at 326 Nokomis Ave., will be operated by Sarasota-based Lab Services.

Starting Wednesday, the walk-up testing site will be offer free PCR testing Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Related Stories:

Lab Services is a locally owned medical laboratory with high volume COVID-19 testing capabilities that DOH in Sarasota County has worked with throughout the pandemic, DOH said.

No appointments are required and anyone can be tested regardless of symptoms.

The new testing site in Venice is in addition to the four other public sites in Sarasota County:

Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota. This drive-thru site offers both PCR and rapid tests Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th Street, Sarasota. This drive-thru site offers PCR tests daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. This walk-up site offers PCR and rapid tests Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port. This walk-up site offers PCR and rapid tests Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared on the Sarasota Patch