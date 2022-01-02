COVID-19 Tests | Catalytic Converters Theft | A Look Back At 2021

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Northbrook and beyond.

With cases on the rise amid the omicron wave, here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Northbrook area.

The chemical manufacturer's new headquarters has a suite with a training room, cafes, a fitness center, an IT genius bar, and more.

A timeline of some of the top stories we covered during the past calendar year.

While estimates are down nationally, omicron is currently accounting for 68 percent of new cases in Region 5, which includes Illinois.

We look back at some of the year's best photo submissions from across the state.

The Quadrantids usher in 2022; two total lunar eclipses and three supermoons are also on Illinois' celestial calendar.

The verification system allows residents to download a QR code on their phones that provides proof of vaccination information when needed.

Bills taking effect next month create new rules for school districts, limit police from lying to children and establish a "right to garden."

This article originally appeared on the Northbrook Patch