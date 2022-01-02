COVID-19 Tests | Catalytic Converters Theft | A Look Back At 2021
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Northbrook and beyond.
COVID-19 Testing In Northbrook Area: Where To Find A Test
With cases on the rise amid the omicron wave, here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Northbrook area.
See It: Construction Complete On Stepan Company's New Office
The chemical manufacturer's new headquarters has a suite with a training room, cafes, a fitness center, an IT genius bar, and more.
2021 In Northbrook: Patch Looks Back
A timeline of some of the top stories we covered during the past calendar year.
CDC Slashes Omicron Estimates, But IL Cases Are Up
While estimates are down nationally, omicron is currently accounting for 68 percent of new cases in Region 5, which includes Illinois.
Stunning Images: 2021 Best Of Illinois In Photos
We look back at some of the year's best photo submissions from across the state.
IL 2022 Guide To Meteor Showers, Lunar Eclipses And Supermoons
The Quadrantids usher in 2022; two total lunar eclipses and three supermoons are also on Illinois' celestial calendar.
Illinois Health Department Offers Vaccine Verification Smart Card
The verification system allows residents to download a QR code on their phones that provides proof of vaccination information when needed.
New Illinois Laws For 2022 Include First-In-Nation Legislation
Bills taking effect next month create new rules for school districts, limit police from lying to children and establish a "right to garden."
Woman With 3 Arrest Warrants Accused Of Retail Theft: Blotter
32 Catalytic Converters Stolen In Northbrook Business District
This article originally appeared on the Northbrook Patch