COVID-19 Tests | Small Business Pandemic Relief | Winter's Day
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Northbrook and beyond.
Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get Them In Northbrook
Northbrook households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.
Maple Students Fulfill The 'Knead' for Baking on a Winter's Day
Students create loaves of bread from scratch and prepare them for baking during a Family Consumer Science class.
Northbrook Small Businesses Receive Relief Funds
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $111 million in funds across the state.
Missing Woman: Out-Of-State Family Concerned About Whereabouts
Samantha L. Vicicondi, 35, was last seen on Jan. 3, according to police.
COVID-19 Pop-Up Test Company Won't Reopen Soon: Attorney General
The Rolling Meadows-based company, with sites across the U.S., is accused of losing test results and billing issues, among other charges.
Snowfall Trail, Parading Geese And Winter Rainstorm: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
