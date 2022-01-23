COVID-19 Tests | Small Business Pandemic Relief | Winter's Day

Eric DeGrechie
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Northbrook and beyond.

Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get Them In Northbrook

Northbrook households can order up to four rapid antigen coronavirus tests starting Wednesday.

Maple Students Fulfill The 'Knead' for Baking on a Winter's Day

Students create loaves of bread from scratch and prepare them for baking during a Family Consumer Science class.

Northbrook Small Businesses Receive Relief Funds

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced $111 million in funds across the state.

Missing Woman: Out-Of-State Family Concerned About Whereabouts

Samantha L. Vicicondi, 35, was last seen on Jan. 3, according to police.

COVID-19 Pop-Up Test Company Won't Reopen Soon: Attorney General

The Rolling Meadows-based company, with sites across the U.S., is accused of losing test results and billing issues, among other charges.

Snowfall Trail, Parading Geese And Winter Rainstorm: IL In Photos

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

