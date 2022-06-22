COVID-19: 'There will be a longtime and very stable demand for COVID tests,' says iHealth CEO

Anjalee Khemlani
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read

Traditional medical diagnostics companies have been in high demand in the past two years, but the unprecedented need for testing during the pandemic also opened the door for new entrants.

Among those is iHealth maker Andon Health. Andon is a China-based company with a subsidiary, iHealth Labs, in California. The medical device maker has become one of the most popular for at-home antigen tests — and the U.S. government is its biggest customer in an effort to provide free COVID tests to all Americans.

iHealth CEO Jack Feng told Yahoo Finance the company began developing an antigen test in March 2021 and received authorization in November, with the company easily able to ramp up production amid the pandemic.

"We are one of the test kit makers who can provide massive production capacity, because we have production in China, and we are manufacturing mainly in China," Feng explained.

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: In this photo illustration, free iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid tests from the federal government sit on a U.S. Postal Service envelope after being delivered on February 04, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. The Biden administration has secured one billion at home COVID-19 tests and will deliver four per household for free to anyone who requests them. The tests can be ordered on the U.S. Postal Service website and will arrive 7-14 days after. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: In this photo illustration, free iHealth COVID-19 antigen rapid tests from the federal government sit on a U.S. Postal Service envelope after being delivered on February 04, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. The Biden administration has secured one billion at home COVID-19 tests and will deliver four per household for free to anyone who requests them. The tests can be ordered on the U.S. Postal Service website and will arrive 7-14 days after. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The company can produce more than half a billion tests a month, he added, noting that demand has cooled in recent months — even with ongoing surges.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates more than 67% of the U.S. is now in areas of medium or high risk of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the company is keeping busy developing new products including a multi-panel flu and COVID test, as well as working on scaling up manufacturing in the U.S., Feng said.

"Hopefully, we will have our own manufacturers in the U.S. in two months," he said. Onshoring would likely increase production costs compared to China, Feng noted, "But I don't see that will dramatically affect the retail price," he said.

A captive market

iHealth has been selling its products direct-to-customer on its website, and is now also on Amazon, and the tests are selling very well, Feng said, though demand is nowhere near what it was in January of this year.

"But we do see that there will be a longtime and very stable demand for COVID tests," said Feng, who believes the company could easily have about 50% of the at-home antigen test market share.

That explosion in business is likely to help build brand recognition for the company in the future, he said.

In April, the company received the greenlight from the FDA to change the name of the test to "GoToKnow."

Follow Anjalee on Twitter @AnjKhem

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Harker: 'Starting to see some signs of demand softening'

    The U.S. economy is starting to show signs of softening demand, which if continued, could make the case for a slightly less aggressive interest rate hike in July, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said Wednesday.

  • Biden's gas-tax holiday has 4 big problems

    Suspending the federal gas tax might save a typical driver $2 per fill-up. Would anybody notice?

  • Travel delays to continue as airlines remain understaffed: Analyst

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss airline staffing issues, travel delays and cancellations, inflation, and the outlook for the travel sector.

  • Stock market live updates: Stocks little-changed, Powell calls recession a 'possibility'

    Stocks were little-changed during midday trading on Wednesday as markets look for direction amid a barrage of Fed commentary.

  • Polio is back: Virus detected in London sewage samples, health officials say

    The public is being urged to ensure polio vaccines are up to date, especially parents of young children who missed immunization.

  • Moderna's Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shows Antibody Response Against Omicron Subvariants

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has released new clinical data on its bivalent (omicron) COVID booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214. One month after administration in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited potent neutralizing antibody responses against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The company is working on completing regulatory submissions in the coming weeks requesting to update the composition of the booster vaccine to mRNA-1273.214. mRN

  • Moderna Says Its Latest Booster Offers Protection as Omicron Subvariants Spread

    Two versions of Omicron known as BA. 4 and BA. 5 appear on their way to becoming the dominant varieties of the Covid-19 virus circulating in the U.S.

  • Tax return 'backlog is still crushing the IRS,' report finds

    The IRS still needs to process 10.5 million individual paper tax returns this year.

  • A small biotech says Pfizer infringed on its patent with Paxlovid

    Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) filed a lawsuit against Pfizer (PFE) over Paxlovid, alleging that the COVID-19 antiviral expected to bring in $22 billion in sales this year is based on a patent first filed by Enanta scientists. The suit, which was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, alleges that Enanta filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office “describing coronavirus protease inhibitors invented by Enanta scientists” in July 2020. Pfizer’s patent for Paxlovid appears to have been filed three months later, and Enanta’s patent “does appear to cover the chemical space Paxlovid is in,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams told investors this week.

  • Exclusive: Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets. Data compiled from the IRClass website shows that it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

  • Abcarian: I dodged COVID-19 for more than two years. The latest surge finally got me.

    I have only praise for the L.A. County Department of Public Health, which came to my rescue when I tested positive.

  • Still testing positive for COVID-19 after 10 days? Here's what to know

    Experts share their advice about isolation, masking and more if you're still testing positive late into a COVID-19 infection.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Crypto broker FalconX valued at $8 billion after $150 million raise led by GIC

    Crypto platform FalconX has raised $150 million at an $8 billion valuation as demand for crypto-related investments remain strong during market sell-off.

  • Should You Copyright Your NFTs?

    Is a Creative Commons or commercial rights license better for the creator of a non-fungible token? It all comes down to what you are trying to build.

  • Strategic opportunities and challenges in Latin America

    Host Michael Morell talks with Pedro Burelli, former senior Venezuelan oil official and astute observer of Latin America, about its political and economic trajectory.

  • 2022 Bear Market: Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

    Two companies that could look like very smart places to have invested $1,000 when the market rebounds are Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Users turn to Airbnb for locations and experiences that are truly unique. Not only is it providing its users with stays and locations that hotels have a hard time matching, Airbnb is also experiencing tremendous growth that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • One week working in the metaverse led to 19% more anxiety and 16% less productivity, new study finds

    Virtual offices are the dream for many tech CEOs, but working in the metaverse still has a few kinks.

  • Limited edition of Citroen's mini EV sells out in under 18 minutes

    A limited edition of 50 Citroen mini electric cars sold out in less than 18 minutes, parent company Stellantis said on Wednesday, prompting the French brand to post a cheeky message to electric car pioneer Elon Musk. "Sorry Elon, the only way to get one is to buy us", Citroen wrote on a billboard at Paris' Gare de L'Est train station, referring to the Tesla CEO's appetite for deals, which has recently included a $44 billion bid for Twitter. Since the Ami's launch in April 2020, Citroen has sold 22,000 of the small electric model in Morocco, Europe and Turkey.

  • Powell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging,’ Recession Possible

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave his most explicit acknowledgment to date that steep rate hikes could tip the US economy into recession, saying one is possible and calling a soft landing “very challenging.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Restates Promise: Markets Wr