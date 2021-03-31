COVID-19 third leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020 after heart disease, cancer: U.S. report

  • FILE PHOTO: Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City
  • FILE PHOTO: Flags fly at half staff in memory of 500,000 deaths due to the COVID-19 in Washington
1 / 2

COVID-19 third leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020 after heart disease, cancer: U.S. report

FILE PHOTO: Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City
Vishwadha Chander
·2 min read

By Vishwadha Chander

(Reuters) - COVID-19 was the primary or contributing cause of 377,883 deaths in the United States last year, with a particularly high toll among the elderly, according to a government report released on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 mortality rate made it the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analysis found.

The CDC said that the overall U.S. mortality rate increased for the first time since 2017, by nearly 16%, to 3,358,814 deaths. The jump was driven by COVID-19, which accounted for an increase of 11.3%.

The overall death rate was lowest among children aged 5 to 14 years, and highest among people over age 85, the report found. A total of 134 children aged 14 and under died from COVID-19 in 2020, while 120,648 people aged 85 and older died from the disease. People 75-84 years old accounted for 104,212 deaths.

The COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanics, followed by Black non-Hispanics, the CDC's analysis found. A total of 68,469 Hispanics died from COVID-19 and 59,871 non-Hispanic Black people died. It said 228,328 White non-Hispanics died.

The CDC report is based on death certificate data between January and December 2020.

Provisional estimates from the CDC, published last month, showed that life expectancy in the U.S. fell by a year in the first half of 2020 - the biggest decline since World War 2 - and stood at the lowest levels since 2006.

The CDC's current analysis is based on provisional death estimates, but they provide an early indication of shifts in mortality trends, the agency said.

The CDC pointed out that limited availability of testing for the coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic might have resulted in an underestimation of COVID-19–associated deaths.

"It will take some time before the age-adjusted death rate and life expectancy return to pre-pandemic levels," said Marc Gourevitch, chair of the department of population health at NYU Langone Health in New York, adding that it would be 2022 at the earliest for these trends to begin to normalize.

Gourevitch, who was not involved in the research, said the direct effect of COVID-19 on mortality is also being compounded by the pandemic’s impact on jobs and economic conditions, disproportionately affecting minority communities hardest hit by the virus.

(Reporting by Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Caroline Humer; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year

    The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest-ever annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday. The coronavirus caused approximately 375,000 deaths, and was the third leading cause of death in 2020, after heart disease and cancer. Overall, the year's death rate was up nearly 16% compared to the previous year.

  • Stage on the water marks Montreux Jazz Festival's comeback

    The Montreux Jazz Festival plans to return in July after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, organisers said on Wednesday, and it will feature a new star attraction - a stage built on stilts surrounded by the water of Lake Geneva. While COVID-19 is putting paid to bigger festivals, including Britain's Glastonbury, for the second year running, Montreux festival director Mathieu Jaton is determined to put on a show, and is tailoring his venues accordingly. British singer-songwriter Elton John performed at the most recent edition in June 2019 as part of his farewell tour, and the festival has also hosted concerts by the likes of Miles Davis, Nina Simone, and Prince.

  • Professor put camera in teen’s room ‘to bond with her,’ Oklahoma documents say

    He faces several charges and has been placed on leave from the university.

  • Here’s Exactly What Martha Stewart Does to Look So Youthful at 79

    Her secrets include drinking green juice daily, top-notch skincare, and staying active.

  • India’s First Unicorn Plans U.S. IPO at Value of Up to $15 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- InMobi Pte, which provides mobile-advertising services globally, is planning to list in the U.S. by the end of the year, according to a person familiar with the plan, potentially the first among a slew of Indian startups targeting initial public offerings.The tech upstart, India’s first private company to reach unicorn status with venture funding, could kick off the IPO process in a few weeks, when its board is set to meet to consider a listing, said the person, who asked not to be identified talking about a confidential matter. The offering size could be as large as $1 billion, valuing InMobi at $12 billion to $15 billion, the person said.A successful debut could make InMobi the first of India’s unicorns to directly list in a U.S. stock exchange, highlighting the country’s shift beyond information technology and outsourcing services. The sale would be a windfall, at least on paper, for InMobi’s biggest backer SoftBank Group Corp., which owns about 40% of the company.InMobi is about three months from filing an S-1 statement, a registration document submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and plans an IPO roadshow after that, said the person. Among the banks in talks to work on InMobi’s listing are JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc., said the person.An InMobi spokesman declined to comment.The pandemic has been a boon for ad-technology companies including InMobi as it has accelerated a shift to mobile in gaming, video streaming and shopping. Advertisers have been quick to follow and capitalize on the trend.InMobi, which operates in markets including China, the U.S., South Korea, Australia and India, uses algorithms to deliver targeted advertising to users’ phones. The company also helps advertisers create ads and monetize site traffic, providing real-time reports on campaign performance.Harvard Business School alum Naveen Tewari, now 43, co-founded InMobi in 2007 with fellow engineering and business-school peers after a brief stint as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. It became India’s first unicorn in 2011.Dozens of other Indian tech startups have reached $1 billion in valuation since. Of these, several including Walmart Inc.-owned online retailer Flipkart Online Services Pvt and food-delivery startup Zomato Pvt are said to plan listings in India or the U.S.InMobi, based in Bangalore, said as far back as 2017 that it was operationally profitable and in 2019 stated that it was targeting $1 billion in gross revenue that year. It competes with Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in a digital-advertising market expected to reach $579 billion in 2021, according to a forecast by ad-agency network Dentsu.In December, Tewari’s other startup Glance Digital Experience Pvt received $145 million from Google and Mithril Capital at a valuation of more than $1 billion, making it his second unicorn. Glance, majority-owned by InMobi, was started less than two years ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sewage discharged into rivers 400,000 times in 2020

    Waterways in England had sewage discharged into them for three million hours

  • After I get my COVID-19 vaccination, can I travel and socialize? Do I still need to wear my mask?

    After the second dose of vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer and BioNTech, a person’s risk of infection fell 90% at least two weeks afterward. This study reviewed “vaccine effectiveness against infection, including infections that did not result in symptoms,” the CDC noted. “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

  • Brazil military chiefs quit as Bolsonaro seeks their support

    The leaders of all three branches of Brazil’s armed forces jointly resigned Tuesday following President Jair Bolsonaro's replacement of the defense minister, causing widespread apprehension of a military shakeup to serve the president's political interests. The Defense Ministry reported the resignations — apparently unprecedented since at least the end of military rule 36 years ago — in a statement released without giving reasons. “Since 1985, we haven’t had news of such clear intervention of the president with regard to the armed forces,” said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo.

  • Arkansas' anti-trans bill has set a dangerous precedent, opening the door to transphobia and violence, experts say

    "The consequences of this piece of legislation couldn't be more dire," Kate Oakley, Senior Counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, told Insider.

  • PGA Tour, MLB urged to boycott Georgia events over voting reform bill

    OutKick founder Clay Travis and FOX News contributor Deroy Murdock join 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss

  • Volkswagen's rebrand to 'Voltswagen' was just an April Fools' Day joke gone wrong

    The company's share price popped 10% on the phony news, which was rolled out well before the April 1 holiday.

  • Migrant apprehension at California-Mexico border caught on video

    FOX News correspondent William La Jeunesse reports from Otay Mesa as border agents speak out

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Suez Canal races to clear backlog

    The Suez Canal expects 140 ships to pass through on Tuesday (March 30) after the Ever Given was refloated a day earlier. But experts have warned that disruptions to global shipping and at ports could still take months to resolve.The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray, threatening costly delays for firms.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the massive ship's grounding had drawn attention to the waterway's importance for global trade."Since 1869, we can say for 150 or 160 years, the Suez Canal has been at the heart of international trade. So, all this talk about alternatives, no, this is an international passage for international trade that is integral for the whole world. Almost 12 to 13 percent of the size of international trade passes through here. I just wanted to say that maybe something bad has something good in it, that it alerted people to the fact that the Suez Canal is there, capable and will stay."Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday (March 29) evening, after the grounding led to a build-up of 422 vessels at either end of the canal and along its course.Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 7 pm local time on Tuesday, and a further 45 by midnight. He reaffirmed an earlier aim to clear the backlog in three to four days.However, knock-on effects could take much longer to resolve - weeks or months, according to shipping giant Maersk.

  • Pakistan PM to India PM: We too want peaceful relations

    Pakistan's prime minister has responded to a recent peace overture from his Indian counterpart, writing in a letter to Narendra Modi that Islamabad also desires peaceful relations with New Delhi, officials said Tuesday. Imran Khan's letter was dispatched to Modi a day ago, according to two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government policy.

  • Plaschke: It's UCLA's first trip to the Final Four in 13 years — and the most unexpected in forever

    The 11th-seeded Bruins answered the call of UCLA basketball history by charging back to the Final Four with a 51-49 victory over top-seeded Michigan

  • I've been on Twitter for almost half of my life. Even though it's rotting my brain, I'll never give it up.

    Twitter turned 15 this month. I joined when I was 13 so my brain's been trained to think in 140 characters.

  • For 'Mank,' it wasn't impossible to track down L.A.'s history. But it sure wasn't easy

    Production designer Donald Graham Burt had to erase signs of modern life even as he sought to re-create the early days of Hollywood.

  • Texas Rangers’ fears about Jose Leclerc’s injury confirmed. He’s having elbow surgery.

    The late-innings reliever has a torn elbow ligament that requires Tommy John surgery and will keep him out until next season.