COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe "grave concern", WHO Europe head says

FILE PHOTO: Hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The current rate of COVID-19 transmission in Europe is of "grave concern", the World Health Organization's Europe head, Hans Kluge, told a media briefing on Thursday.

"The current pace of transmission across the 53 countries of the European Region, is of grave concern," Kluge said, adding that new cases were nearing record levels, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alison Williams)

