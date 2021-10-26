Here’s how the new COVID-19 travel restrictions will affect your next trip
The U.S. is launching a new travel system on Nov. 8th that adds more stringent testing requirements for unvaccinated travelers.
The U.S. is launching a new travel system on Nov. 8th that adds more stringent testing requirements for unvaccinated travelers.
The airline ceased operations, leaving thousands of workers unemployed and others with lower pay on a new carrier, union reps say.
From tipping etiquette to dining, there were many things I didn't know about cruising before my first European voyage in October.
It's a gem in the building's famous crown.
While the new U.S. travel system rolling out Nov. 8 will open borders to more foreign tourists, there will be tighter rules for some Americans too.
In his new memoir, No One Wins Alone, NHL legend and hall of fame inductee Mark Messier shared a story about a magic mushroom trip that changed his life.
Since noticing Boji's movements, Istanbul Municipality officials have begun tracking the dog's commutes using a microchip and phone app.
The White House announced that a new international air travel system will go into effect Nov. 8, allowing entry for fully vaccinated foreign tourists.
I did the Disney College Program and worked at over 20 locations in the Florida theme park. Here are the best things to experience there.
Thrill seekers can experience the world’s highest outdoor building climb 1,300 feet above Manhattan
The Biden administration announced it will ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers from outside the US, but only those with certain doses.
Hawaiian Airlines historically has been conservative with premium cabins, installing outdated products and adding fewer seats than competitors. But the carrier is making a big bet on flat-bed seats for its new Boeing 787s as it emerges from the pandemic, its chief operating officer said. Hawaiian is putting 34 flatbed business class suites on its […]
The public health rules that dictate how cruise ships can operate in U.S. waters during the pandemic will become recommendations in mid-January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. Authorities replaced an earlier ban on cruise travel with a "conditional sailing order" in October 2020, which laid out steps cruise companies had to take to sail with passengers from U.S. ports. That order - which required ships to sail with at least 95% of people vaccinated or perform a test
Beginning October 31, all United flights leaving New York City airports (Newark, LaGuardia and JFK) will have first class seating options available for travelers.
Passenger numbers at the Charlotte airport took a dramatic dive in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit NC. But travel demand is back to nearly pre-pandemic levels.
Loyal fans can debate which they prefer, but there are some objective differences between Disneyland and Disney World that visitors should consider.
The places inspiring your return to travel, from Hawaii to the Midwest. You’ll find laidback locals and splendid nature galore throughout the area, but we’re particularly fond of Orcas Island, with its spectacular views over Puget Sound, forested hiking paths, and pilgrimage-worthy restaurants. Pro tip: San Juan Safaris conducts an incredible orca-spotting excursion, which launches straight out of San Juan Island’s Friday Harbor.
On a visit to the storied Florida archipelago, Leslie Pariseau takes an old-school approach that lets her truly see the islands, in all their flawed and fragile beauty.
A senior executive from the airline says the increase "marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels."
Disneyland admission prices are going up 3% to 8%, plus extra for the highest demand days.
Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China’s policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday. It will also tighten quarantine rules to exempt only emergency workers or those in essential industries such as logistics. Currently, those exempt from quarantine include airline crew, banking and insurance executives, directors of public companies, as well as crew members on cargo and passenger ships, among others.