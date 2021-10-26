Here’s how the new COVID-19 travel restrictions will affect your next trip

Washington Post

The public health rules that dictate how cruise ships can operate in U.S. waters during the pandemic will become recommendations in mid-January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. Authorities replaced an earlier ban on cruise travel with a "conditional sailing order" in October 2020, which laid out steps cruise companies had to take to sail with passengers from U.S. ports. That order - which required ships to sail with at least 95% of people vaccinated or perform a test