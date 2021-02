The COVID-19 Unemployment Story in Your State

Mladen_Kostic / Getty Images

As it became clear in early 2020 that the virus wasn’t going away, the indications kept piling up that things were bad and getting worse. The point of no return, however, came in April, when the national unemployment rate more than tripled from 4.4% to 14.8%. That incredible evaporation of millions of jobs in a single month was unprecedented and could have been an economic extinction-level event. In some places, the numbers were even worse — but in other places, they were much better. Just as the virus affected every state differently and at different times, the unemployment situation varied dramatically from state to state as well.

To find out exactly how each state’s labor market fared during the year of the virus, GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find several key pieces of information for each state, the District of Columbia and the United States as a whole. Those data points included each state’s unemployment rate for every month of the year, how it changed year over year, the month when unemployment peaked and how that peak compared to the jobless rate at the end of the year in December.

Last updated: Feb. 16, 2021

American Flags flying in a small town square.

Alabama

YoY percent change in unemployment: 44.44%

Peak unemployment: 12.9%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -69.77%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.7%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.7%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 12.9%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.9%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 7.5%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.9%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.6%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.8%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 4.4%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 3.9%

Downtown of Sitka Alaska at sunset.

Alaska

YoY percent change in unemployment: -3.33%

Peak unemployment: 12.9%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -55.04%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 6.0%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 5.8%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 12.9%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 12.6%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 12.4%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 11.6%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 7.4%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 7.2%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.9%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 8.1%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 5.8%

An aerial view of a Phoenix, Arizona freeway during rush hour shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet during a helicopter photo flight using a wide angle lens.

Arizona

YoY percent change in unemployment: 66.67%

Peak unemployment: 12.6%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -40.48%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 4.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 4.5%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 5.5%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 12.6%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 8.9%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 10.0%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 10.6%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 5.9%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.7%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 8.0%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 7.8%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 7.5%

Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

YoY percent change in unemployment: 20.00%

Peak unemployment: 10.2%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -58.82%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.8%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 10.2%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.5%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.0%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.1%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 7.4%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 7.3%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.2%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.2%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.2%

Aerial view of Harbor Drive flanked by highrise hotels and condominiums to the right and the San Diego Convention Center, home to Comic Con, to the left.

California

YoY percent change in unemployment: 130.77%

Peak unemployment: 16.3%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -44.79%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.9%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.9%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 5.3%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 15.5%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 16.3%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 14.9%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 13.3%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 11.4%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 11.0%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 9.3%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 8.2%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 9.0%

Downtown Colorado Springs at Dusk.

Colorado

YoY percent change in unemployment: 236.00%

Peak unemployment: 11.3%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -25.66%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.5%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.5%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 11.3%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 10.2%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 10.5%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.4%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.7%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 8.4%

The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut on an overcast day.

Connecticut

YoY percent change in unemployment: 116.22%

Peak unemployment: 10.2%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -21.57%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.7%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.8%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.7%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 7.9%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.4%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 9.8%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 10.2%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 8.1%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 7.8%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.1%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 8.2%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 8.0%

State Capitol Building of Delaware.

Delaware

YoY percent change in unemployment: 32.50%

Peak unemployment: 15.8%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -66.46%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 4.0%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.9%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 5.1%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 14.3%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 15.8%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 12.5%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 10.4%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 8.9%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 8.2%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.1%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 5.3%

Washington Monument on the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.

District of Columbia

YoY percent change in unemployment: 51.92%

Peak unemployment: 11.1%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -28.83%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 5.2%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 5.2%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 6.0%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 11.1%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 8.9%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 8.4%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 8.5%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 8.7%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 8.2%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 7.5%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 7.9%

Panoramic sunrise landscape view of the small Islands Sunset Key and Wisteria Island of the Island of Key West, Florida Keys.

Florida

YoY percent change in unemployment: 117.86%

Peak unemployment: 14.5%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -57.93%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.8%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.8%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.3%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 12.9%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 14.5%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 10.4%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 11.3%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 7.4%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 7.6%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.5%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 6.1%

Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.

Georgia

YoY percent change in unemployment: 80.65%

Peak unemployment: 11.9%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -52.94%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.2%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 11.9%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.7%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 7.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.6%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 4.5%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.7%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

Lahaina Harbor on a beautiful day on the island of Maui, Hawaii.

Hawaii

YoY percent change in unemployment: 244.44%

Peak unemployment: 22.6%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -58.85%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.7%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.7%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 2.6%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 22.3%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 22.6%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 13.9%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 13.1%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 12.5%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 15.1%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 14.3%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 10.1%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 9.3%

This is a suburban neighborhood in Boise Idaho.

Idaho

YoY percent change in unemployment: 57.14%

Peak unemployment: 11.5%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -61.74%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.8%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.7%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 2.6%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 11.5%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 8.9%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 5.0%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 4.2%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.1%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.5%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 4.8%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.4%

GREENVILLE, ILLINOIS/USA - APRIL 01, 2020: Marquee on small town movie theater in the Midwest U.

Illinois

YoY percent change in unemployment: 117.14%

Peak unemployment: 16.4%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -53.66%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.4%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.6%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 16.4%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 15.2%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 14.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 11.3%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 11.0%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 10.2%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.8%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.9%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 7.6%

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

Indiana

YoY percent change in unemployment: 38.71%

Peak unemployment: 16.9%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -74.56%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.2%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 16.9%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 12.3%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 11.2%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.8%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.2%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.0%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.0%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.3%

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

Iowa

YoY percent change in unemployment: 10.71%

Peak unemployment: 10.2%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -69.61%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.8%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.8%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.7%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 10.2%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 10.0%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.0%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 6.6%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.0%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 4.7%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 3.6%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 3.6%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

Historical America; Historical travel destination; Patriotic location.

Kansas

YoY percent change in unemployment: 22.58%

Peak unemployment: 11.2%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -66.07%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 11.2%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 10.0%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 7.5%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.2%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.9%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 5.9%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.3%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 3.8%

The Kentucky River meanders along framing the downtown urban core of Frankfort KY.

Kentucky

YoY percent change in unemployment: 39.53%

Peak unemployment: 15.4%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -61.04%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 4.3%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 4.2%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 5.8%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 15.4%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 11.0%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 4.3%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 5.7%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 7.6%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 7.4%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 6.0%

Lafayette is a city in and the parish seat of Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

Louisiana

YoY percent change in unemployment: 35.85%

Peak unemployment: 14.5%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -50.34%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 5.3%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 5.2%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 6.9%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 14.5%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 13.3%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 9.7%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 9.4%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 7.6%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 8.1%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 9.4%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 8.3%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 7.2%

South Portland, Maine, USA with the Portland Breakwater Light at dawn.

Maine

YoY percent change in unemployment: 58.06%

Peak unemployment: 10.6%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -53.77%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.2%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.2%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 10.6%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.3%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 6.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 9.9%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.9%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.1%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.4%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.0%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.9%

Colorful row houses along a sunny residential street.

Maryland

YoY percent change in unemployment: 90.91%

Peak unemployment: 9.9%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -36.36%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 9.9%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.9%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.0%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.6%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.9%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 7.2%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 7.8%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.8%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 6.3%

Boston, Massachusetts, at the USA Old State House and cityscape at dawn.

Massachusetts

YoY percent change in unemployment: 164.29%

Peak unemployment (%): 17.4%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -57.47%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.8%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.8%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 2.9%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 15.1%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 16.3%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 17.4%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 16.1%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 11.3%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 9.6%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 7.4%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.7%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 7.4%

View of fishtown in Leland, Michigan at sunset.

Michigan

YoY percent change in unemployment: 97.37%

Peak unemployment: 22.7%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -66.96%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.8%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.6%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.1%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 22.7%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 21.2%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 14.8%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 8.7%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 8.7%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 8.5%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.5%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.9%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 7.5%

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 2020 - "HOPE" is Spelled Using Illuminated Hotel Windows in Quiet Downtown Minneapolis While Corona Virus Stay at Home Orders are in Place.

Minnesota

YoY percent change in unemployment: 37.50%

Peak unemployment: 9.9%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -55.56%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.2%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 8.1%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.9%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.7%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 7.4%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.0%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 4.6%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 4.4%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.4%

Mississippi River bridge, at Vicksburg, MS.

Mississippi

YoY percent change in unemployment: 12.73%

Peak unemployment: 15.4%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -59.74%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 5.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 5.4%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 5.3%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 15.4%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 10.6%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.7%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 10.8%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 7.9%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 7.1%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 7.4%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 6.2%

Downtown St Louis, Missouri, USA.

Missouri

YoY percent change in unemployment: 65.71%

Peak unemployment: 10.1%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -42.57%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.5%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 9.7%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 10.1%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 7.9%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 6.9%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 7.0%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 4.9%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 4.6%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 4.4%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 5.8%

One of a series of 5 waterfalls that cascade over hydroelectric dams along the upper Missouri River in Great Falls, Montana.

Montana

YoY percent change in unemployment: 25.71%

Peak unemployment: 11.3%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -61.06%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 11.3%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.0%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 7.1%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 5.3%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 4.9%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 4.9%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.4%

Columbus Nebraska

Nebraska

YoY percent change in unemployment: 3.45%

Peak unemployment: 8.3%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -63.86%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.9%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.9%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.2%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 8.3%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 5.2%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 6.7%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 4.8%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 4.0%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 3.0%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 3.0%

Las Vegas, USA - January 3, 2018 : Binion's Gambling Hall on Fremont Street with many neon lights and tourists.

Nevada

YoY percent change in unemployment: 155.56%

Peak unemployment: 28.2%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -67.38%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.6%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.6%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 6.3%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 28.2%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 25.3%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 15.0%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 14.0%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 13.2%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 12.6%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 12.0%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 10.1%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 9.2%

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

YoY percent change in unemployment: 53.85%

Peak unemployment: 16.3%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -75.46%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.6%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.6%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 2.6%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 16.3%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 14.5%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 11.8%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 8.1%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.5%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.0%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 4.2%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 3.8%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.0%

Ocean City, NJ, USA - September 1, 2013: Ocean City Boardwalk in New Jersey.

New Jersey

YoY percent change in unemployment: 100.00%

Peak unemployment: 16.6%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -54.22%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.8%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.8%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.8%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 15.3%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 15.2%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 16.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 13.8%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 10.9%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.7%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 8.2%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 10.2%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 7.6%

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.

New Mexico

YoY percent change in unemployment: 70.83%

Peak unemployment: 12.7%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -35.43%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 4.8%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 4.8%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 5.9%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 11.3%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.2%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.3%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 12.7%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 11.3%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 9.4%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 8.1%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 7.5%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 8.2%

New York

YoY percent change in unemployment: 115.79%

Peak unemployment: 15.9%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -48.43%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.8%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.7%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.5%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 14.5%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 14.5%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 15.7%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 15.9%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 12.5%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 9.7%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 9.6%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 8.4%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 8.2%

Birds Flying Over Pier Topsail Island Beach Jacksonville, NC.

North Carolina

YoY percent change in unemployment: 72.22%

Peak unemployment: 12.9%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -51.94%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.6%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.6%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.4%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 12.2%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 12.9%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 7.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 8.5%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.5%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 7.3%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.3%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.2%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 6.2%

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

YoY percent change in unemployment: 78.26%

Peak unemployment: 9.1%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -54.95%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.3%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.2%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 2.2%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 8.5%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.1%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 6.1%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 6.6%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 5.0%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 4.4%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 4.8%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 4.5%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.1%

Dayton Ohio skyline

Ohio

YoY percent change in unemployment: 34.15%

Peak unemployment: 16.8%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -67.26%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 4.1%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 4.1%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 5.5%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 16.8%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 13.7%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 10.9%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 8.9%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 8.9%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 8.4%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.6%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.7%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 5.5%

Antiques and Collectibles store in the village of Jenks in Oklahoma - JENKS - OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 24, 2017 photography.

Oklahoma

YoY percent change in unemployment: 60.61%

Peak unemployment: 13.7%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -61.31%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.2%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 13.7%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 12.6%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 6.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.1%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 5.7%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 5.3%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.1%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.9%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 5.3%

St Johns Bridge over the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon with Mt St Helens and Mt Adams in the background.

Oregon

YoY percent change in unemployment: 93.94%

Peak unemployment: 14.2%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -54.93%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 14.2%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 14.2%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 11.2%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 10.4%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 7.7%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 8.0%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.9%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.0%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

Berks County, Pennsylvania, USA - May 19, 2020: Employee puts groceries in customers car at Weis Markets curb side pick-up.

Pennsylvania

YoY percent change in unemployment: 42.55%

Peak unemployment: 15.1%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -55.63%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 4.7%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 4.7%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 6.0

April 2020 unemployment rate: 15.1%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 13.1%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 13.0%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 13.7%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 10.3%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 8.1%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 7.3%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.6%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 6.7%

Newport, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

YoY percent change in unemployment: 138.24%

Peak unemployment (%): 17%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -52.35%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.4%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.4%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.6%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 17.0%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 16.3%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 12.4%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 11.2%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 12.8%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 10.5%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 7.0%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 7.3%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 8.1%

Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina

YoY percent change in unemployment: 91.67%

Peak unemployment: 12.5%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -63.20%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.4%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.5%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 2.6%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 12.1%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 12.5%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.7%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 8.6%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.3%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 5.1%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 4.2%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 4.4%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.6%

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

YoY percent change in unemployment: -11.76%

Peak unemployment: 10.2%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -70.59%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.4%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 10.2%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.4%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 7.2%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 6.3%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 4.8%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 4.1%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 3.6%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 3.0%

Memphis, Tennessee: January January 8, 2020: Stores and entertainment on the world famous Beale Street in the city of Memphis.

Tennessee

YoY percent change in unemployment: 93.94%

Peak unemployment: 14.7%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -56.46%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.4%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 14.7%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 11.3%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 9.7%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 9.5%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 8.5%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.3%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 7.4%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.3%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

Odessa, Texas, USA - April 17, 2018: Daytime view of the city owned historic Ector Theatre along North Texas Street in downtown Odessa.

Texas

YoY percent change in unemployment: 105.71%

Peak unemployment: 13%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -44.62%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.7%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 12.8%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 13.0%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 8.0%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.8%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 8.3%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.9%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 8.1%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 7.2%

A chair lift brings skiers to top of ski slopes of Deer Valley Ski Resort, near Park City and The Canyons.

Utah

YoY percent change in unemployment: 44.00%

Peak unemployment: 9.7%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -62.89%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.5%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.6%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 9.7%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 8.5%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 5.1%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 4.5%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 4.1%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 5.0%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 4.1%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 4.3%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 3.6%

Drone shot of Middlebury College in Vermont.

Vermont

YoY percent change in unemployment: 29.17%

Peak unemployment: 15.6%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -80.13%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.4%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.4%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.2%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 15.6%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 12.7%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 9.4%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 8.3%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 4.8%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 4.2%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 3.2%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 3.1%

Nice Apartments in Virginia Beach near town center.

Virginia

YoY percent change in unemployment: 81.48%

Peak unemployment: 10.6%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -53.77%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 2.7%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 2.6%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.3%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 10.6%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 9.4%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.4%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 8.0%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.1%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.2%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.3%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 4.9%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.9%

"Spokane, United States - July 21, 2012: People mill around outside the 1909 Looff Carousel, which is seen along the Spokane River with the downtown district of Spokane in the distance.

Washington

YoY percent change in unemployment: 82.05%

Peak unemployment: 15.4%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -53.90%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.9%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.8%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 5.1%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 15.4%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 15.1%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 9.8%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 10.3%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 8.5%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 7.8%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.0%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.0%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 7.1%

Large boat going under the suspension bridge at Wheeling, West Virginia.

West Virginia

YoY percent change in unemployment: 26.00%

Peak unemployment: 15.2%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -58.55%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 5.0%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 4.9%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 6.1%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 15.2%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 12.9%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 10.4%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 9.9%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 8.9%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 8.6%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.4%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.2%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 6.3%

Madison, WI, USA - July 20, 2014: The beautiful entrance to the agriculture building at the University of Wisconsin, Madison Campus.

Wisconsin

YoY percent change in unemployment: 57.14%

Peak unemployment: 14.1%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -60.99%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.4%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 14.1%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 12.0%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 8.5%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.0%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.2%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 5.4%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.7%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.0%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 5.5%

Subject: Mountain biking in the Grand Teton National Park of USA.

Wyoming

YoY percent change in unemployment: 29.73%

Peak unemployment: 9.2%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -47.83%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.7%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.7%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 3.7%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 9.2%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 8.8%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 7.6%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 7.1%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 6.6%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 6.1%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 5.5%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 5.1%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 4.8%

Business man review his resume on his desk, laptop computer, calculator and cup of coffee,Seleted focus.

United States

YoY percent change in unemployment: 91.43%

Peak unemployment: 14.8%

Percent change from peak to Dec. 2020: -54.73%

January 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

February 2020 unemployment rate: 3.5%

March 2020 unemployment rate: 4.4%

April 2020 unemployment rate: 14.8%

May 2020 unemployment rate: 13.3%

June 2020 unemployment rate: 11.1%

July 2020 unemployment rate: 10.2%

August 2020 unemployment rate: 8.4%

September 2020 unemployment rate: 7.8%

October 2020 unemployment rate: 6.9%

November 2020 unemployment rate: 6.7%

December 2020 unemployment rate: 6.7%

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ State Employment and Unemployment Archived News Releases for 2020 to find each state’s (1) unemployment rate for every month in 2020. GOBankingRates then found the (2) year-over-year change in unemployment; (3) year-over-year percent change in unemployment; (4) peak (highest) unemployment rate in 2020; (5) change from peak unemployment to December 2020 unemployment rate; and (6) percent change from peak unemployment to December 2020 for each state. All data were collected on and up to date as of Feb. 1, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The COVID-19 Unemployment Story in Your State