COVID-19 Updates + Latest Homes For Sale: Middletown News

Welcome back, Middletown. Here's all the local news, events, and community posts you need for Saturday, Jan. 15.



First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and very cold. High: 17 Low: 3.

Here are the top stories in Middletown today:

Today in Middletown:

MxCC Enroll-in-a-Day Event (9:00 AM)

Holiday Decor Donation Drive - Middlesex County Chamber (10:00 AM)

ZOOM Genealogy Club - Middletown Community Calendar (1:30 PM)

From my notebook:

Artists for World Peace: "THANK YOU to all who donated to Mama Wendy’s Birthday Fundraiser for our beloved Children of Peace! Between our Facebook Fundraiser and mailed cheques, we surpassed our goal and can now cover essentials to help our children complete thei..." (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@conspiracymdltwn One of the most popular drinks we’ve created, Empire Falls - baked apple infused bourbon, overproof rum, caramel cane syrup, lemon, spices, lemon tonic. It’s everything good about New England shaken and poured over pebb..." (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@lastrinagirlsbridalsalon “Elegance is the only beauty that never fades” - Audrey Hepburn @palomablancabridal # 4978 - #dtmiddletown #dtmiddletownshops #dtmiddletowntreats #mainstreetusa #shoplocal #dinelocal" (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@noracupcakeco Back by popular demand, we’ve got vanilla Baby Cakes in the case today! Use the link in our bio to reserve yours! 🍰 💕 👶🏼 Shoutout to our cake dealer, Paige for baking off + photographing these cuties! • • #cteats #cupc..." (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@perkonmain Come on down and see what the hype is for yourself 🤤 - #dtmiddletown #dtmiddletownshops #dtmiddletowntreats #mainstreetusa #shoplocal #dinelocal" (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@bodyofneeds Hi Friends! We're thrilled to be growing our team! ✅ Flexible Schedule: Full and Part Time ✅ Competitive Pay ✅ Paid CEU Trainings. - #dtmiddletown #dtmiddletownshops #dtmiddletowntreats #mainstreetusa #shoplocal #dinelocal" (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@krustpizzabar Bbq Burger Pie • White & Sweet BBQ Sauce, Smoked Mozz, Onion rings, Bacon, Beef, @forestcityfarm Pickled Jalapeño • #woodfiredpizza #ctpizza #krustpizzabar #middletownct - #dtmiddletown #dtmiddletownshops #dtmiddletowntrea..." (Facebook)

Downtown Middletown, CT: "@amatosmiddletown The snow may be *almost* gone, but our shelves continue to be FULL of fun indoor winter activities! Pop in soon, or text us at 860-734-6256, to check out alllll of our faves ❄️⛄️💜 - #dtmiddletown #dtmiddletownshops #dt..." (Facebook)

Frank LoGiudice, Community Contributor: "Who was the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Why do we honor him with a national holiday? Dr. King was a civil rights leader who championed equal rights for all and that “All men are created equal,” according to the article “Mar..." (Patch)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

New Year, New Home! Home Buying in 2022 (January 20)

Add your event

Gigs & services:

Online Pregnancy Research Study with Compensation (Details)

Add your gig or service

Lost & found:

Enjoying the Middletown Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at vincent.salzo@patch.com

This article originally appeared on the Middletown Patch