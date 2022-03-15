COVID-19 Uptick In Milwaukee Wastewater, "Trend To Watch"

MILWAUKEE, WI — Milwaukee sewer district data showed a "large increase" of COVID-19 particles in Jones Island from late February to early March.

Scientists found COVID-19 rates in wastewater at 21 million gene copies per day on March 6 at the Jones Island Water Reclamation Plant, up from 2 million gene copies per day on Feb. 27, Department of Health Services data showed.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

While there's an uptick in COVID-19 particles in Milwaukee wastewater, health experts say it's no cause for alarm. Dr. Ben Weston, the city's primary health expert, said it was "too soon to draw much conclusion, but a trend to watch."

"When community testing levels reach low levels, wastewater is a valuable tool for (COVID-19) monitoring," Weston said.

The South Shore Water Reclamation Facility also reported a jump of COVID-19 in wastewater — there were 1 million gene copies per day in wastewater on Feb. 27 and then 3 million gene copies per day on March 6.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There hasn't been a significant change in COVID-19 trajectory, the department of health services data showed.

Jones Island can treat up to 300 million gallons of water per day and is operated by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, according to Historic Milwaukee's website. The Jones Island facility and the South Shore Water Reclamation Facility serve 1.1 million people in 28 communities, the district website said.



This article originally appeared on the Milwaukee Patch