COVID-19 vaccination officially begins in the U.S.

Brendan Morrow

It's a historic day in the coronavirus pandemic, as Americans have officially started to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay on Monday morning was administered a shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, becoming the first person in New York to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial. The vaccination was broadcast on major news networks and streamed online.

"This vaccine is exciting because I believe this is the weapon that will end the war," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday. "It's the beginning of the last chapter of the book."

President Trump celebrated the news in a tweet, writing, "Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!"

This came three days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially authorized the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use. It had previously been authorized in several other countries, and the United Kingdom began administering the vaccine last week.

"I feel hopeful today," Lindsay said after receiving the vaccine. "Relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history."

Latest Stories

  • Pete Buttigieg has emerged as the frontrunner to become Biden's secretary of transportation, new report says

    Buttigieg is expected to run for president again in the future. An opportunity in the federal government would catapult any such political plans.

  • China urges EU to stop 'irresponsible remarks' after statement on Bloomberg employee

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday the European Union should stop making "irresponsible remarks" after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News. China's foreign ministry said on Friday authorities had detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security. The European Union called for authorities to grant Fan "medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family."

  • Hunter Biden Email Reportedly Shows $400,000 in Unreported Income from Burisma

    Hunter Biden failed to report "approximately $400,000" in income he received from his role on the board of Ukranian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings upon joining in 2014, according to a new report.Hunter Biden's former business partner Eric Scherwin, then-president of Rosemont Seneca, told the president-elect's son he would need to "amend" his 2014 returns to include the "unreported" income, according to NBC News. "In 2014, you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income," Scherwin reportedly wrote to Hunter Biden in a January 16, 2017 email.  "That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328."NBC reported that the emails were made available by Rudy Giuliani's attorney Robert Costello, who said he was given a copy of one of Hunter Biden's hard drives from the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware. It was unable to confirm the email's authenticity, as was Fox News, which also viewed the email.The report comes after Biden last week confirmed he was under federal investigation for his "tax affairs."Scherwin said in the email that in 2013 Biden's taxes reported "$833,614 in income," in 2014 "your taxes reported $847,328 in income. (To be amended at $1,247,328)," and in 2015 reported $2,478,208 in income."Scherwin wrote that 2013 and 2014 were "normal years" when Hunter Biden's income "was based pretty much solely on income from Rosemont Seneca and Boies."He detailed Hunter Biden's "increased income in 2015," noting that he received "$166,666 from Burnham (for RSA), $216,000 from Boies, $365,403 from Owasco (for RSA), $300,000 one time payment from Eudora (for the 1/3 of CitizensRx).""The above represents all the cash you received directly," Scherwin wrote. "In addition, you reported $1,000,000 of income that all went to RSB and you reported $188,616 in income that also went to RSB." He continued: "You didn't receive this in cash and it is in reality 'phantom income.'" "Since you couldn't have lived on approximately $550,000 a year, you 'borrowed'; some money from RSB in advance of payments," he added.The email appeared to be part of a discussion between Scherwin and Hunter Biden regarding his divorce, according to Fox News.Last week Hunter Biden said in a statement that he had learned "for the first time that the U.S.  Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel" of an investigation into his tax affairs."I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said.The Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement last week that "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks recent months, only to emerge stronger."Hunter Biden has been a subject/target of the grand jury investigation, according to Fox News. A "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • Nigerian troops surround area gunmen are believed to be holding 300 schoolboys

    Gunmen who abducted around 300 schoolchildren from a secondary school in Nigeria’s northwest region last week have been “surrounded” by government troops, according to the presidency. Garba Shehu, a senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, said on Sunday that “only ten children were remaining in the hands of the gunmen.” His report contradicts claims by Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, who said that 333 children were still missing on Sunday and this may increase as parents continue to look for their children. Unknown assailants on motorbikes stormed an all-boys school in the city of Kankara in Nigeria’s northwest Katsina State on Friday evening. The kidnappers fled into a nearby forest that stretches across six nearby states after exchanging fire with security forces, eyewitnesses said. It is not yet known who is responsible for the attack. The incident bears striking similarities to the abduction of 276 female students by Islamist insurgents Boko Haram in the city of Chibok in 2014. Criminal gangs that kidnap civilians and officials for money are also common in the region. Nine senior police officers were abducted in Katsina State by criminal gangs in November and were held to ransom for around £2,000 each. However, there is a possibility that Boko Haram is to blame, analysts say. Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Boko Haram, has been trying to establish operations in the region west of Katsina State, said Bulama Bukarti, from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. Several hundred fighters in Zamfara State recently claimed to be operating a Boko Haram cell that is loyal to Mr Shekau. He adds that a similar number of fighters were also recorded claiming allegiance to Mr Shekau in Niger State. It is also possible the fighters moved through the large forest from a neighbouring state to stage the attack. Men can be heard shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ in the background during one eyewitness video of the raid. Mr Bukarti doubts claims that the assailants have been caught by government forces. If the attackers disappeared into the large forest it will have been almost impossible to surround them, he said. "They have now walked for three days, and if they have walked for three days, I don't know how you are going to surround them." He added: "If the government moves fast we still have a window of opportunity to rescue them but every hour lost makes the rescue mission more difficult."

  • Jerry Falwell Jr. spent heavily on Trump, GOP causes with funds from nonprofit Liberty University

    Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University in August after a series of scandals involving sexual indiscretions and questionable use of university funds on friends and family, but Liberty's board is still split on the partisan direction Falwell steered the private evangelical Christian school founded by his father, Jerry Falwell Sr.Especially divisive, Politico reports, is the question of whether Liberty should continue funding the Falkirk Center, a conservative "think tank" named after Falwell and GOP activist Charlie Kirk that "has produced no peer-reviewed academic work and bears little relation to study centers at other universities," but did run "pro-Trump ads, hired Trump allies including former adviser Sebastian Gorka and current Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to serve as fellows, and, in recent weeks, has aggressively promoted [President] Trump's baseless claims of election fraud."As a 501c(3) nonprofit, Liberty University is technically barred from supporting political candidates and spending money on political campaigns. But the Falkirk Center, founded in 2019, "purchased campaign-season ads on Facebook, at least $50,000's worth of which were designated by the network as political ads, that promoted Trump and other Republican candidates by name," Politico reports. And more generally, since endorsing Trump for president in 2016, Falwell has "pumped millions of the nonprofit religious institution's funds into Republican causes and efforts to promote the Trump administration, blurring the lines between education and politics."Last July, for example, the Falkirk Center held a two-day summit on China policy at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., featuring a host of GOP officials and Trump allies but no Democratic speakers, Politico reports. Numerous evangelical groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars holding events at Trump's Washington hotel, where "prominent evangelical ministers were given VIP status," The New York Times reported in October. But Liberty University also has an academic mission, and slashed its humanities programs even as it poured millions into GOP organizations."The Falkirk Center, to me, represents everything that was wrong with Liberty when Jerry was there," Karen Swallow Prior, a professor at Liberty for 21 years who left at the end of last school year, told Politico. "It's brazenly partisan." University spokesman Scott Lamb said the donations to GOP organizations "are consistent with the mission and focus of Liberty University as an evangelical Christian university," and went toward "nonpartisan" activities like voter registration.

  • Head of White House security office has his right foot amputated because of severe COVID-19 and is facing 'staggering medical bills,' new report says

    Crede Bailey has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for three months but is said to be recovering, according to Bloomberg.

  • 5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt. “He creates a patent for a submarine, but he can’t remember where he put the loot,” federal Judge Algenon Marbley said during a 2017 hearing.

  • Rouhani says Iran can move beyond row with Turkey over Erdogan poem

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Tehran could move past a diplomatic quarrel with Turkey over a poem recited by President Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Azerbaijan, which Tehran had called a threat to its territorial integrity. Iran summoned Turkey's envoy last week after Erdogan recited an Azeri-Iranian poem lamenting the 19th century division of Azerbaijan's territory between Russia and Iran.

  • Newsom could face recall, as resistance to California governor is growing

    An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum, partly fueled by outrage over the Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling residents to stay home.

  • Army Cancels 3rd Cavalry’s Rotation to NTC in Response to Fort Hood Review

    The move is to allow it time to rebuild unit cohesion, a problem identified in the independent review of Fort Hood.

  • Hillary Clinton calls for Electoral College to be abolished after casting first vote in New York for Biden

    Following 2016 loss, former Democratic presidential candidate casts first vote in New York as electors affirm Trump’s loss

  • Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

    A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.> Bellingcat's investigation suggest Navalny was poisoned with a negroni that had some novichok bitters mixed inhttps://t.co/Q7Pg41d2Xr pic.twitter.com/pWeSWGOJkS> > — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 14, 2020The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell proposes $28.5 million bail package, proclaims innocence

    Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing criminal charges she helped procure girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, on Monday forcefully proclaimed her innocence and proposed a $28.5 million bail package in a renewed effort to be freed from jail this year. In a bail application filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Maxwell also disclosed that she has been married since 2016, and that she and her husband would post a $22.5 million bond, secured by all their assets, toward bail. Most of the remaining bail would come from friends and family.

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Attorney General Barr reportedly instructed prosecutors not to reveal the Hunter Biden tax probes before the election to keep the DOJ out of politics

    Trump is furious with Barr over his refusal to disclose the investigations, and Barr reportedly dismissed Trump's remarks as a "deposed king ranting."

  • 15-year-old Hong Kong democracy activist becomes youngest to seek asylum in UK

    A 15-year-old protester from Hong Kong has fled to Britain and applied for political asylum, becoming the youngest Hong Kong protester to go into exile so far, according to the city’s Apple Daily newspaper. The paper said the girl, who goes by the pseudonym Aurora, was arrested during the protests in Hong Kong last year, but that she avoided being charged with unlawful assembly because she was a minor. She told Apple Daily that on her arrival in London, she was immediately taken in by customs officers and applied for asylum. A Home Office spokesperson said it did not normally comment on individual cases, adding, "All claims are considered sensitively, appropriately and on their individual merits." The teenager said she decided to leave Hong Kong because she felt unsafe after being followed by unknown men. Other activists and protesters have reported being tailed by men that they suspect could be undercover police or national security agents. Ex-lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang said last week that he decided to leave Hong Kong and apply for asylum in the United States after being followed because other activists have been detained after days of surveillance. Aurora told the Apple Daily that she feared that one day “they will nab me as well”. “If I stay in Hong Kong, it will only be more and more dangerous for me,” the paper cited her as saying. “It’s like I’m waiting for my death. I don’t know when police will decide to prosecute me.” The London-based Friends of Hong Kong group, which lobbies British political parties on Hong Kong issues, said they were assisting Aurora. It said that she was now being looked after by guardians, but gave no details as to who they were or her whereabouts. “After the release from the UK Border Control, she was relieved and well, as she does not have to face the pressure from the (Hong Kong Police Force) and the Hong Kong Government,” the group said in a statement Monday. There have been a number of dissidents who have left the city since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in June. The British government is granting up to 3 million of Hong Kong’s nearly 7.5 million residents the right to live and work in the UK for five years, after which they can apply for citizenship. In the past few months, authorities have arrested or investigated dozens of activists and disqualified opposition lawmakers in a widening crackdown on dissent. In what appears to be a move to extend that crackdown to the civil service, officials say that all 180,000 public servants will soon be required to sign an oath of allegiance to Hong Kong. Civil service minister Patrick Nip said Sunday that those who refuse to pledge allegiance could be sacked or ordered to retire, broadcaster RTHK reported.

  • Joe Biden pledges 'common sense' gun control on anniversary of Sandy Hook massacre

    President-elect recalls ‘saddest day’ at White House in promise to ‘end this scourge on our society’

  • Brazil cops nabbed after images capture arrest of two men later found dead

    Two Brazilian police officers have been arrested in Rio de Janeiro after security camera images showed them shooting at two young men on a motorbike, before taking them away in a car. Saturday's incident in the poor Rio suburb of Belford Roxo shines a fresh light on aggressive tactics of Brazilian police, who critics allege often target poor young Black men in deadly raids. Critics say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has empowered police to be more aggressive than ever, offering them his full support to take out criminals in the country's drug-riddled slums.

  • Man shouting slurs injures 1 during Hanukkah celebration

    A man shouting anti-Semitic slurs from an SUV ran over a member of a Jewish organization as a crowd gathered this weekend to light a menorah, authorities said. Lexington police are looking for a man described as being in his twenties who was driving a black SUV, Lexington Police Lt. Daniel Truex told news outlets on Sunday. In addition to witness accounts, the attack was captured on video, Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said.