Here’s how COVID-19 vaccination rates compare among counties in the Kansas City area

Katie Moore
·2 min read

Wyandotte County has the lowest vaccination rate in the Kansas City metropolitan area for COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, 19.3% of the population in Wyandotte County was fully vaccinated.

Johnson County, at 30.9%, had the highest percentage in the area.

On the Missouri side, 24.5% of the population in Jackson County was fully vaccinated while Clay County was at 22.6% and Platte County 24.1%.

The rate in Wyandotte County was improving, but still lower than many other Kansas counties, according to Unified Government Public Health Department spokeswoman Janell Friesen.

“There is a lot of work still to be done,” Friesen said in an email. “We are working to increase vaccine access through things like offering free transportation options to and from our vaccine sites; launching early morning, evening, and Saturday hours; and continuing to offer walk-in vaccinations as well as appointments.”

In the four months since COVID-19 vaccines went into use in the U.S., people have at times clamored for an appointment and driven hours to get a shot.

More than half of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Now health departments and health systems face a slowdown in demand, which is primarily attributed to vaccine hesitancy.

Steve Stites, chief medical officer at The University of Kansas Health System, said they had 12,000 doses for the week.

“We’re going to have extra vaccine,” he said.

Stites said distributing the vaccine to private medical offices would help patients overcome hesitancy.

“The number one advocate is a person’s primary care physician,” he said. “We have to get those conversations really going between primary care and those who are hesitant. And one of the best ways to do it, is to park the vaccine in a primary care clinic so when people say yes, they get vaccinated right there.”

The Kansas City Health Department said it has also seen a decline in demand, which was concerning.

“Without achieving herd immunity, it gives dangerous coronavirus variants more time and chance to mutate,” spokeswoman Michelle Pekarsky said in an email.

The Kansas City metropolitan area has recorded more than 144,300 total cases and 2,126 deaths from the virus.

Anyone age 16 or older may get the COVID-19 vaccination.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 injured after flames rip through NYC home: Officials

    Huge flames could be seen burning through the two-story home on Gerritsen Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

  • Woman seriously injured in Raleigh motorcycle crash

    A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight motorcycle crash in Raleigh. Authorities said driver of the car involved fled the scene.

  • Head-on crash in Madera County leaves 1 dead, 1 severely injured

    A head-on crash ended in flames in the Valley on Thursday night, killing a driver and prompting road closures.

  • ‘Melanin is not a weapon’: Downtown Raleigh marchers protest police killings

    Police in Raleigh declared this assembly ‘unlawful’ and threatened arrests after protesters moved barricades. Soon after, the protest ended without drama.

  • Woman arrested after leaving scene of crash that killed man, Arlington police say

    The crash occurred on Friday afternoon in the 1900 block of East Park Row Drive.

  • Man killed after trailer crashes off Pennsylvania Turnpike bridge: Police

    A man is dead after a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

  • With over 150 new COVID cases, rolling average in KC rises for seventh day in a row

    The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 132. The average has not been this high since March 1.

  • Biden taps oceanographer to lead climate agency weakened by Trump

    Rick Spinrad to head National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has key role in protecting environment Joe Biden at the White House on Friday. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden has tapped Rick Spinrad to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the federal agency at the vanguard of climate, weather and ocean science for the United States. The nomination marks the potential end to a rocky period in Noaa’s history, where the agency went years without a permanent leader while enduring scandal during the Trump administration. Spinrad, an oceanography professor at Oregon State University and the former chief scientist of Noaa, was among a cohort of environment-related nominees publicized by the White House for Earth Day. “From my days as a graduate student at OSU, I always held Noaa in such high regard for the quality and importance of its work,” Spinrad said, adding that the opportunity was “both humbling and exciting”. Noaa has an expansive role in protecting the US economy and environment, including providing weather forecasts, monitoring climate, managing fisheries and helping with marine commerce, according to the agency’s website. It oversees offices such as the National Weather Service and the National Ocean Service. Donald Trump, nominated businessman Barry Lee Myers to head the agency in 2017. But Myers later withdrew over health concerns after he went unconfirmed for more than two years. Trump then nominated Neil Jacobs, Noaa’s acting administrator, who similarly never received a Senate vote. Meanwhile, the agency came under fire in 2019, when it released a statement defending Trump’s inaccurate claims that a hurricane would seriously affect Alabama, undermining its own meteorologists who had tried to set the record straight. After years of tumult, Spinrad’s champions voiced their excitement about a team that could competently address some of the world’s most existential threats. “Dr Spinrad is the perfect person to bolster the spirits of the Noaa workforce, align them around the critical work before us, and personally lead the way forward,” Eric Schwaab, senior vice-president for the ecosystems and oceans program at the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a statement. “The women and men of Noaa – the scientists and resource managers, the ship captains and airplane pilots, the disaster response experts and weather forecasters – couldn’t ask for a better leader to restore scientific integrity and honor the agency’s mission.” But Biden’s selection of Spinrad, who is a white man, could also draw scrutiny, given Noaa’s lack of diversity. Its Stem workforce employed nearly three men for every woman in fiscal year 2020, and overall, its white employees outnumbered racial and ethnic minorities almost four to one. Rear Adm Jonathan White, president and chief executive of the Consortium for Ocean Leadership, directed focus to Spinrad’s “strong commitment to advancing diversity and equity in stem fields”. “At a time when the many aspects of Earth science (including the ocean, atmosphere, and climate) are so important to the health and prosperity of our nation and the world, it’s hard to imagine a more qualified candidate,” White said in a statement. “I strongly endorse his rapid confirmation.”

  • Prince Harry Narrated a Special Earth Day Video About Protected Areas in Africa

    "I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy," the duke said in a statement.

  • Apple to Launch Program for Employees to Get Covid-19 Shots

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is launching a program to help employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The company is working with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to give workers the shots at Apple offices. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is rolling out a website for staff to sign up for appointments. The company previously told staff that, as a private company, it didn’t have access to Covid-19 vaccines for staff members. However, vaccine availability in California has expanded considerably and all residents in the state are now eligible to receive shots.Apple previously encouraged employees to get vaccines, offering sick leave for days missed when taking the shot and to recover from symptoms. This new voluntary program may encourage more staff members to return to Apple’s offices in the coming months. Still, the company has not yet asked employees to return, nor is an imminent return required for signing up for a shot through the program, the people said. They asked not to be identified discussing private matters. An Apple spokeswoman confirmed the initiative. Read more: If They Nail Vaccinations, Drugstores Will Be the Heroes of 2021Apple isn’t the first major corporation to help employees get shots. Amazon.com Inc. has been vaccinating frontline workers. Other technology giants like Facebook Inc. and Google have been supporting vaccine distribution for the general public, especially in underserved communities. Apple recently added a button in its Maps app to help users find vaccination centers. Unlike some rivals, Apple hasn’t publicly said when employees will be expected to return to offices, but Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has told staff he anticipates a larger number of employees will start returning in June.“There’s no replacement for face-to-face collaboration, but we have also learned a great deal about how we can get our work done outside of the office without sacrificing productivity or results,” he told staff last year. Apple has had some mission-critical staff working in the office since the beginning of the pandemic. Some engineers have also been back for months working for a limited number of hours per week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘We are all in shock.’ Kentucky basketball mourns death of former player Clarke.

    Terrence Clarke was in Los Angeles training in preparation for this summer’s NBA Draft when he died in a car accident Thursday.

  • Amazon and Google spent $7.5 million lobbying politicians in the first 3 months of 2021

    In the first three months of 2021, Amazon and Google broke previous records by spending nearly $8 million lobbying politicians.

  • Facebook Stock Is Getting a Boost From Two Different Wall Street Banks. Here’s Why.

    A day after a report surfaced that raises questions about (FB)‘s efforts to quell would-be insurrectionists on its platform ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, two analysts boosted their estimates for the sprawling social networking company Friday. Snap’s (ticker: SNAP) powerful earnings late Thursday were a positive sign of things to come for tech companies such as (FB) (FB) that rely on digital advertising spending, according to Truist Securities analyst In a client note early Friday, Squali argued that Snap’s strong quarterly report suggested that digital advertising spending demonstrates “sustained momentum” in the first quarter this year. “We view Facebook as a clear winner from the reopening of the global economy,” Squali wrote.

  • Kansas City woman pleads guilty to federal gun charge after shooting, police chase

    Erin Bisby, 29, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm because of a previous felony conviction, federal prosecutors said Friday.

  • Is Oklahoma the new lightning capital of America?

    A new report that analyzes data from the past five years found that Oklahoma experienced more lightning activity than Florida.

  • Sooners sophomore De’Vion Harmon has Kansas on his list of transfer possibilities

    He played on the same high school team as KU’s Jalen Wilson.

  • Post Office scandal: What the Horizon saga is all about

    The background to the case of sub-postmasters whose convictions were based on evidence from faulty IT.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Friday, April 23

    COVID-19 vaccine rules can be confusing in South Florida. Here’s the latest news on where shots are available and who is eligible:

  • I tried working out like Gigi and Bella Hadid for 2 weeks, and found the younger sister has the better routine

    From boxing to weights, the supermodel sisters have different approaches to fitness, so I tried both of their workout routines to see which I prefer.

  • JNJ's COVID-19 Vaccine Halt Due To Blood-Clot Concerns To Be Scrutinized Today: WSJ

    The U.S. is expected to announce its decision on Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) single-shot COVID-19 vaccine on whether it should be back in circulation probably with some restrictions, by today, reports Wall Street Journal. J&J vaccine injections were put on hold after reports of rare blood-clot cases, including one fatality. The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee concluded that the JNJ jab has possible links to rare blood clot incidents but reiterated that its benefits still outweighed the risk. The agency did recommend the shot with an added warning. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, has predicted the U.S. pause would end as soon as Friday, perhaps with new restrictions or warnings. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is expected to advise the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to either continue or lift the pause after a meeting Friday. A recommendation to lift the pause and agreement by the FDA and CDC could put the vaccine back in circulation as early as this weekend, probably accompanied by restrictions limiting the vaccine’s use to older adults. The ACIP meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Eastern time, with a potential vote by 5 p.m. It will be the ACIP’s second emergency meeting in 10 days to discuss the J&J vaccine. The committee met April 14, one day after the use of J&J’s vaccine was paused. Production of J&J’s vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s (NYSE: EBS) plant was recently stopped after an FDA inspection, which identified unsanitary conditions and other problems, that must be addressed. Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.2% at $164.95 in market trading hours on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFDA's Inspection Of Emergent's COVID-19 Vaccine Baltimore Plant Outlines Concerns About Sanitary Conditions, Employee TrainingHouse Democrats Investigating Emergent BioSolutions' Vaccine Contracts, Call On Execs To Testify© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.