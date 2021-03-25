COVID-19 vaccinations expand to 138 countries; Chile is fastest per capita

(Reuters) - At least 138 countries have started to vaccinate their people against COVID-19, with Chile currently moving at the fastest pace per capita among countries with populations of at least 1 million people.

The South American country has administered a daily average of 1,299 doses per 100,000 people in the past seven days, according to a Reuters analysis of vaccination data collected by the University of Oxford's Our World in Data.

Open this link in an external browser to see an interactive on the global vaccine race, including details on the rollout plans of more than 80 countries and all 50 U.S. states collected by Reuters: https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUpp0e

Generally, richer and more developed countries have better access to vaccines as they have more efficient health care infrastructure to manufacture, acquire and administer doses.

About 62% of people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine were from high income countries and at least 60% were from Europe and North America, according to the Reuters analysis of the data. Excluded from the calculation are countries that only report total doses without specifying the number of people vaccinated.

Most COVID-19 vaccines require two doses, such as the ones developed by AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer / BioNtech. The vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S, Lactus Fernandes, Sanjana Vijay Kumar and Tanisha Somaiah; Graphic by Gurman Bhatia, Prasanta Kumar Dutta and Jon McClure)

