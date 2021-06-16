COVID-19 vaccine access, not acceptance, key issue in Americas-PAHO

By Julia Symmes Cobb

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The primary issue with COVID-19 vaccination in the Americas is access to doses, not acceptance of vaccine efficacy, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, urging donor countries to send shots as soon as possible.

The Group of Seven rich nations said on Sunday they will provide 1 billion vaccine doses over the next year to help poorer countries inoculate their populations.

"I want to be clear that the primary issue in the Americas is vaccine access, not vaccine acceptance," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said during the organization's weekly news conference. "We're counting on our leaders and the support of the global community to ensure the Americas have the doses they need – as soon as possible – to save lives."

