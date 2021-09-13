  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COVID-19 vaccine booster guidance will come down to the wire to meet Biden's goal

Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In just a week, COVID-19 vaccine boosters could begin to be available to all fully vaccinated Americans. But exactly who will be eligible and when won't be decided until two key scientific advisory committees meet days before the Biden administration's Sept. 20 start date.

That leaves little reaction time for health care system administrators like Dr. Tammy Lundstrom, chief medical officer for Michigan-based Trinity Health, which operates 92 hospitals and 120 continuing care facilities in 22 states.

"We have our data team poised, ready to hit the button to help us identify all our patients who are ready for a booster," Lundstrom said. "We're anxiously waiting for guidance, as is everybody."

Originally, President Joe Biden said a third shot booster dose for people with healthy immune systems would be offered beginning Sept. 20 to anyone who'd gotten their second shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least eight months ago, pending authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

But the administration walked that back slightly over concerns the announcement got ahead of recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committees.

"The decision of which booster shots to give, when to start them and who will give them will be left completely to the scientists at the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control," Biden said Thursday.

The FDA committee meets Friday to discuss booster recommendations; the CDC committee meeting is not yet scheduled but could come the next day to meet the Sept. 20 goal.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is where the FDA goes for outside advice on whether the data for drugs and vaccines shows they will be safe and effective. The committee also can grill the agency on questions it feels haven't yet been answered. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices develops recommendations for who should get vaccines and on what schedule.

Medical systems are preparing for a down-to-the-wire decision.

"If you look back in in the history of the pandemic, most of the FDA decisions happened on a Friday and most of the CDC meetings happened on a Saturday or Sunday. So we've geared up," Lundstrom said.

What those two committees say will determine who's eligible for boosters and when, said Dr. Kelly Moore, president and chief executive officer of Immunize.org, which educates health care professionals about U.S. vaccine recommendations.

The White House initially said there would be an eight-month interval between the second and third dose, but it could be a "minimum" of six months with a "recommended" interval of eight months, Moore said.

"A lot of vaccines, including hepatitis B and the human papillomavirus, come in a three-dose series with the first two doses close together and the third at least six months after the first," she said.

The decisions will depend on the data.

"We can speculate all day long, but until we can see how these vaccines work in the real world, we don’t need to be speculating about what our public policy should be in advance," she said.

As of Aug.13, people with severely weakened immune systems, about 2.7% of the population, became eligible for a third shot after it was found they may not have gotten enough protection from the original two-dose schedule.

It's not known whether the CDC's committee will simply recommend everyone get a booster after some specific number of months or will be more specific, such as saying health care workers or the elderly should go first.

"A specific interval would be easiest to implement," Moore said.

At least initially, the only booster will be Pfizer-BioNTech's, called Comirnaty, which was the first to submit data. Moderna's application to the FDA wasn't completed until Sept. 3 and is still under review.

Supply is not expected to be a problem.

COVID-19 vaccines are plentiful and readily available in most of the United States at this point, so no one expects the availability challenges when the first vaccine doses were distributed in December and January.

It's also easier to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine because its initial ultracold storage requirements have changed. Now it can be stored in an ordinary freezer for up to two weeks and then in an ordinary refrigerator for up to a month.

Still, much depends on the recommendations for when to get a booster. Eight months ago, only about 2 million people had gotten their second dose of vaccine, almost all of them health care workers along with some seniors. Six months ago the numbers were much higher and spread across a broader swath of America.

Close up of a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, showing the two lines at the bottom that can be used to document booster doses, should they become available.
Close up of a CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, showing the two lines at the bottom that can be used to document booster doses, should they become available.

The one thing doctors are clear on is where to add the third shot to the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, Lundstrom said. The first two lines on the card are labeled "1st dose COVID-19" and "2nd dose COVID-19." The last two lines are labeled "Other."

"That's where we're asking people to document the third dose," she said.

Waiting is better, experts say

Health care systems are relying on the honor system for those who come in for booster shots. No one's going to have guards checking to see who's eligible, said Rebecca Coyle, executive director of the American Immunization Registry Association. However, the public should follow the guidelines and not push to the front of the line.

"Remember, any providers administering these vaccines had to sign the provider enrollment agreement and is beholden to it," she said. "It's very clear they should not be administering these doses outside of the recommendations."

Waiting longer is the better choice medically, said vaccinologist, pharmacist and public health leader John Grabenstein.

“You want multiple months to pass by so that your immune system matures and gets ready for that next dose. If you want a really good response to Shot 3, you shouldn’t rush,” he said.

Grabenstein said he hasn't seen any data that shows people eight months out from their last shot have had significant loss of protection against severe disease, only against mild or moderate disease.

"What matters is whether people continue to be protected against severe disease, not that people are protected against mild breakthrough cases. The goal of the vaccination program is to prevent death," he said.

Having to persuade people to wait a little longer is a happy complication, Moore said.

"This is a new problem for us, having to beat people off with a stick because they want more vaccine. The conversation we're usually having is 'Please take this, it will save your life.' Now we're telling them, 'Please, not yet.'"

The booster shots will only be for recipients of certain vaccines and after a certain time period.
The booster shots will only be for recipients of certain vaccines and after a certain time period.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 vaccine booster shots: Who can get them when still uncertain

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Muscular unionism' of Boris Johnson will not halt independence drive, SNP deputy leader will say

    Boris Johnson's brand of "muscular unionism" will fail to dampen support for Scottish independence because his ministers "do not have the brains to match the brawn”, Nicola Sturgeon's deputy will argue on Sunday.

  • New York City public schools return to in-person learning; Alaska senator to miss legislating after barred from airline: COVID-19 updates

    New York City returns to in-person learning Monday. Alaska state senator will miss session over barred from an airline. More COVID-19 updates

  • House Democrats will consider $2.9T in tax hikes — mostly on the wealthy and corporations

    House Democrats will consider as much as $2.9 trillion in tax hikes for the next 10 years — mostly on the extremely wealthy and corporate America — as they scramble for ways to pay for President Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure and social spending plan.Why it matters: A draft proposal from the Ways and Means Committee, which ricocheted across Washington Sunday night, previews epic fall fights between Democrats and some of the best-armed lobbies in America. Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • EXPLAINER: Missile tests renew North Korea's regional threat

    North Korea says it successfully tested what it described as new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, renewing concerns that its nuclear-armed leadership its building its capacity to deliver strikes against U.S. allies in South Korea and Japan. Experts weigh in on what the missiles tests show about the ambitions of the North's isolated ruler, Kim Jong Un, and whether this signals a new threat. Experts say the missiles launched over the weekend resemble in appearance U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles, and are likely designed to overwhelm the missile defenses of North Korea's neighbors.

  • Republicans once called government the problem – now they want to run your life

    Ronald Reagan would not recognise a party that wants to intrude the power of the state everywhere, making a mockery of values it once espoused Ronald Reagan once said: ‘Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.’ Today’s Republicans are practicing the opposite. Photograph: Dennis Cook/AP I’m old enough to remember when the Republican party stood for limited government and Ronald Reagan thundered “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the prob

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett worries public sees Supreme Court as partisan

    Justices must be “hyper vigilant to make sure they’re not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too,” Barrett said at a lecture hosted by the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center.

  • Biden to announce new COVID-19 steps ahead of U.N. meeting, surgeon general says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the U.N. General Assembly meets, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday. The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day of general debate will be the following week. Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Murthy defended Biden's efforts to expand vaccination in the United States.

  • Health system workers abruptly drop COVID-19 vax mandate lawsuit

    The lawsuit filed against the Henry Ford Health System after their vaccination mandate, which required all employees to get vaccinated, […] The post Health system workers abruptly drop COVID-19 vax mandate lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The Common Cold Versus COVID: A Doctor Explains How to Tell the Difference

    How are the symptoms of COVID and the common cold different? Dr. Kadaj tells us there are a few ways to distinguish between a cold and Covid-19. “Symptoms of the common cold would resemble allergy-like symptoms...

  • Does the supplement Prevagen improve memory? A court case is asking that question.

    The front of the box of the dietary supplement Prevagen says it improves memory and supports healthy brain function, sharper mind and clearer thinking. The side of the box says: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The disclaimer, required by FDA rules, offers a remin

  • Chris Wallace Rips GOP Governor Over Contradictory Stance On Vaccine Mandates

    Kids in Nebraska must be vaccinated against diseases such as chickenpox and measles, but Gov. Pete Ricketts has come out against mandating COVID-19 shots.

  • Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients in Idaho still reject vaccination

    Just a few months ago, there were only five COVID-19 patients, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Nearly all of these patients are not vaccinated, a reflection of "the amount of misinformation that's being absorbed, and taken as truth in our community because people are convinced that they don't want to be vaccinated, and then they end up here," Dr. Meghan McInerney, the intensive care unit's medical director, told ABC News. Hospitals across the state of Idaho are now facing their most significant surge yet, as COVID-19 patients flood into emergency departments.

  • Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

    A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave town, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced. China declared the coronavirus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant.

  • Florida hospitals continue to report fewer COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients

    In a continuing downward swing, 11,701 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Sunday from 259 Florida hospitals.

  • Ear Seeding Is A Wellness Tool People Are Using To Reduce Stress And Chronic Pain

    Learn all about the ancient Chinese medicine practice of auriculotherapy.

  • Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of COVID-19 -- here's how to use them effectively

    Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, designed for use at home, can show results in 15 minutes. Ellen Moran via Getty ImagesThe rise of the highly transmissible delta variant around the U.S. has increased demand for rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that can be purchased from a pharmacy without a prescription, used at home, school or work and that give results in 15 minutes. On Sept. 9, 2021, the White House announced several initiatives to improve access to rapid antigen tests: It will use the Defense Produ

  • New Zealand keeps Auckland in strict lockdown to beat Delta

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand extended a strict lockdown in its largest city on Monday, requiring 1.7 million people living in Auckland to remain indoors for at least another week to snuff out small outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus. Health authorities recorded 33 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 on Monday, all in Auckland, which was higher than 23 and 20 cases reported over the weekend. "It's clear there is no widespread transmission of the virus in Auckland, but so long as we have new cases emerging, there are risks," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference, announcing the decision to prolong the city's lockdown until Sept. 21.

  • Phony Diagnoses Hide High Rates of Drugging at Nursing Homes

    The handwritten doctor’s order was just eight words long, but it solved a problem for Dundee Manor, a nursing home in rural South Carolina struggling to handle a new resident with severe dementia. David Blakeney, 63, was restless and agitated. The home’s doctor wanted him on an antipsychotic medication called Haldol, a powerful sedative. “Add Dx of schizophrenia for use of Haldol,” read the doctor’s order, using the medical shorthand for “diagnosis.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • 2 unvaccinated parents left 7 children behind after dying within hours of each other from COVID-19

    High school sweethearts Charletta and Troy Green spent their anniversary in separate hospitals. They both had to be put on ventilators.

  • Israel Eyes Fourth Dose; U.K. Drops Vaccine Passes: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce his next steps to boost the global vaccine supply before this year’s United Nations General Assembly begins, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Republican governors said the vaccine mandates Biden announced last week will backfire and harden resistance to getting the shot. The U.K. will abandon plans to call for proof of vaccination to enter certain venues, and may soon drop mandatory testing for returning travelers as part of a further easin