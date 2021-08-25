FDA reviewing for 6-month COVID-19 booster shots, Wall Street Journal reports

Rebecca Cohen,Charles Davis
Vaccine
Emanuele Cremaschi / Contributor/Getty Images

  • Earlier this month, the White House said booster shots could be given starting September 20.

  • Initially it was believed the boosters would be given eight months after a second shot.

Booster shots for fully vaccinated adults will likely be approved to begin six months following the second dose of the shot rather than the previously announced eight months, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing data from vaccine manufacturers and other countries based on a six-month booster shot schedule, a person familiar with these plans told The Journal.

Booster shots for all vaccines offered in the US - Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson - are expected to roll out mid-September, the person said.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced plans to begin a booster-shot campaign on September 20, indicating that most people would be eligible eight months after they had received their second dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Before they can go into arms, the FDA must authorize booster shots for each vaccine. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

