What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?

What is a COVID-19 vaccine “breakthrough” case? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CANDICE CHOI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What is a COVID-19 vaccine “breakthrough” case?

It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. A small number of such cases are expected and health officials say they're not a cause for alarm.

COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to recognize the virus. So if you’re exposed to it after vaccination, your immune system should be ready to spring into action and fight it.

In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick.

If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots are very good at reducing the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated.

Most people with breakthrough infections experience mild illness, said Dr. William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

In the U.S., people who weren't vaccinated make up nearly all hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

It’s difficult to determine why any particular breakthrough case happens. How much of the virus you’re exposed to could be a factor, Moss said. Our individual immune systems will also affect how well we respond to the shots. Some people, for example, have health conditions or take medications that could make their immune systems less responsive to the vaccines.

People might also have been exposed to the virus before the shots took full effect. Though less likely, they may have received a dose that was improperly stored or administered, Moss said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes variants could be factors in some breakthrough cases, though evidence so far indicates the vaccines used in the U.S. are protective against them.

Health officials are also watching for signs that breakthrough cases are rising, which could signal that protection from the vaccines is fading and boosters are needed.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What should I know about the delta variant?

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singer Marina says she got COVID after being fully vaccinated, and urges people not to ignore mild symptoms

    The "Electra Heart" singer, formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, said she and five friends tested positive for COVID-19 after a party.

  • 75 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

    People who are fully vaccinated are the most protected against COVID, but that doesn't mean there isn't any risk. Breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, as overall infections in the U.S. have increased due to the Delta variant—and while most of these breakthrough cases have been mild, there have been a handful of serious cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned early on that no vaccine is 100 percent effective, and that a very small number of vaccinat

  • What to do if you're exposed to COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, according to experts

    Some public health experts say you should only get tested if you're symptomatic, but others suggest more frequent testing to keep an eye on variants.

  • S.Korea reports 1,842 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase -KDCA

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Thursday reported another daily record of 1,842 coronavirus cases, as it struggles to tame its worst-ever wave of outbreaks amid rising infections nationwide fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant.

  • The 8 Best Mosquito Repellents to Prevent Bugs From Taking Over Your Yard

    Protect your deck, patio and other outdoor spaces with these effective sprays. With warmer temperatures comes summer cookouts, backyard pool parties and — we hate to say it — tons of mosquitos. While humid environments are better breeding grounds for these pesky bugs, they can survive anywhere, as long as they have access to water.

  • EXPLAINER: As wildlife smoke spreads, who's at risk?

    Smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada is blanketing much of the continent, including thousands of miles away on the East Coast. Pollution from smoke reached unhealthy levels this week in communities from Washington state to Washington D.C. “These fires are going to be burning all summer,” said University of Washington wildfire smoke expert Dan Jaffe.

  • Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Her Newlywed Life With Blake Shelton

    “Total honeymoon vibes right now.”

  • Death toll in South Africa riots rises to 276, minister says

    The death toll from recent riots in South Africa has risen to 276, and police are investigating 168 cases for murder, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, acting minister in the presidency, told a news conference there were now 234 deaths linked to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and 42 in Gauteng.

  • Mississippi urges masks, more vaccinations

    State of Mississippi continues to confront vaccine hesitancy as it urges people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19; state officials warn of Delta variant spread. (July 20)

  • Costco makes change to senior shopping hours as COVID-19 cases rise

    The announcement comes after the retailer had said it would be ending senior shopping hours on July 26.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Fauci an 'enemy to our nation' and says he should be indicted

    Republican firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared Dr. Anthony Fauci to be an "enemy" of the country and of the world, adding that he should be investigated regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Signs You Have COVID-19, According to New Data

    Coronavirus symptoms remain the same as ever—however, the new Delta variant is changing up the order of which are most common, according to data from the Zoe COVID Symptom Study. "Fewer symptoms were reported over a shorter period of time by those who had already had a" vaccine, says the report, "suggesting that they were falling less seriously ill and getting better more quickly," according to the study. So what were the top 5 symptoms of the new COVID variant? Read on for all 5—and to ensure y

  • Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

    Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant, a study published on Wednesday showed. Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot of the vaccines is not enough for high protection. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirms headline findings given by Public Health England in May about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on real-world data.

  • Biden picks Vicki Kennedy as U.S. ambassador to Austria

    President Biden is nominating Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass), to be his ambassador to Austria.Driving the news: Biden also will name David Cohen, a former top lobbyist for Comcast and bigtime Democratic bundler, as his choice Canada. In addition, Jamie Harpootlian, a South Carolina lawyer and major Biden bundler, is being nominated as ambassador to Slovenia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy s

  • Gwen Stefani Says 'I Feel So Lucky' After Wedding with Blake Shelton: 'Total Honeymoon Vibes'

    Newlywed Gwen Stefani opened up about marrying Blake Shelton on the new episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a press conference after being reinstated on Twitter

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., held a press conference in her congressional office on Tuesday afternoon, after her 12-hour suspension for posting coronavirus misinformation on Twitter was lifted. Greene said, "I will not stop tweeting. I will not stop posting. I will not stop asking questions."

  • Biden swipes at Fox News "altar call" over COVID vaccinations

    President Biden jabbed at Fox News during his CNN town hall Wednesday night, saying the network had "an altar call" over stepping up messaging on getting vaccinated against COVID-19.Why it matters: Fox News has long been criticized for allowing some of its personalities to spread misinformation as they've railed against pandemic measures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe network started pointing viewers in a public service ann

  • Vaccinated people: Your odds of a COVID 'breakthrough' infection have gone up. That doesn't mean you need to panic.

    No vaccine makes you 100% immune to infection. The Delta variant increases your risk of COVID-19. Your case may be mild, but be considerate.

  • Fauci, Sen. Paul in fiery exchange during Senate panel

    During a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange about funding at the Wuhan virology lab. When Paul asked Fauci about his previous testimony on the issue, Fauci said, “Sen. Paul, you do not know what you are talking about, quite frankly.”

  • Baffling Marjorie Taylor Greene Comment Becomes Instant Meme

    "Your first question is a violation of my HIPAA rights."