COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Planned Thursday At EP Community Center

EVERGREEN PARK, IL — Get vaccinated at the Evergreen Park Community Center, 3450 W. 97th St., from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 17. The Office of Citizen Services is teaming up with the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is FREE.

First and second dose, and booster Moderna and Pfizer vaccine will be available on a first-come, first serve basis. The Pfizer vaccine is available to everyone age 12 and up. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins welcome. You don't have to an Evergreen Park resident to take part in the clinic. Schedule an appointment or find another even coming up. For more info, call 800-889-3931.

This article originally appeared on the Evergreen Park Patch