COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Slated For Westside; Gift Cards Offered

BALDWIN VILLAGE, CA — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is planned for Friday on the Westside and organizers plan to give gift cards to people who get vaccinated.

The clinic will be at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 3825 Don Felipe Dr., Los Angeles, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not required.

Vaccines are available to everyone ages 5 and older. Boosters are available to those who are fully vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines that will be offered are Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

"Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the most important steps in ending the pandemic," organizers said. "Each person who gets vaccinated brings us closer to a post-pandemic world and together, we can save lives."

Health Net is partnering with organizations throughout the state of California to vaccinate all

eligible residents against COVID-19, according to organizers. These joint efforts will take the vaccines directly to those who need them most through a series of pop-up clinics across the state.

These clinics are part of Health Net’s RVax 180 initiative to host 180 COVID-19 vaccine clinics in

one year. Thus far, Health Net has already hosted more than 120 vaccine clinics across California.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and the most effective way to prevent serious illness and death. Hundreds of millions of doses have been administered in the U.S., and billions of doses

have been administered worldwide, proving the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.

For more information about COVID-19 or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at

other clinics, residents can visit: HealthNet.com/COVID19.

This article originally appeared on the Culver City Patch