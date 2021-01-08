COVID-19 vaccine developed by German research group fails in early trial

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A coronavirus vaccine developed by the German Centre for Infection Research (DZIF) and vaccine maker IDT Biologika did not prompt the hoped-for immune reaction in early-stage testing on humans, trial organisers at university hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) said on Friday.

Further testing has been suspended until the cause for the weak immunogenicity in the Hamburg trial involving 30 volunteers has been established, UKE said in a statement, adding that the vaccine was well tolerated.

IDT said in November it was hoping to be able to apply for regulatory approval at the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; additional reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; editing by Thomas Seythal)

