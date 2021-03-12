  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution needs to be ‘centralized’: Biden adviser

Seana Smith
·Anchor
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden has directed states to make every adult in the U.S. eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, an initiative put forward to accelerate the mass vaccination effort to end the pandemic.

The new directive comes after states established their own criteria to determine who is eligible for a vaccine, an effort which has left many Americans confused and frustrated.

The "patchwork system" has proven to be "less than effective," Dr. Ezekiel "Zeke" Emanuel, a former health policy adviser under former President Obama and member of Biden's COVID transition team, told Yahoo Finance. To fix it, he said a more "centralized approach" is necessary.

“This is a very bad way to communicate and a bad way to do it. We really need to have a much more centralized and unified structure,” Emanuel said. “It also means that over time we could get each state’s infrastructure upgraded more uniformly instead of leaving it up to each individual state.”

BAY SHORE, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: A medical worker at South Shore University Hospital administers the newly available Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Susan Maxwell-Trumble on March 03, 2021 in Bay Shore, New York. The new vaccine from the American pharmaceutical company is a single shot vaccine that has shown 85 percent protection against severe disease and can be stored at regular refrigeration temperatures. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
BAY SHORE, NEW YORK - MARCH 03: A medical worker at South Shore University Hospital administers the newly available Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Biden on track

As Biden marked 50 days in office this week, Emanuel touted the administration’s progress with COVID-19 vaccinations, describing the efforts to end the pandemic as “excellent.”

Nearly 34 million Americans, about 10% of the population, are fully vaccinated, according to recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Meanwhile, 64 million people, about 19% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose.

“Look where Trump was, he promised us millions of people would get vaccinated, but he didn’t succeed. President Biden said 100 million doses would be delivered in 100 days, and he is going to far exceed that level,” Emanuel said.

“If we continue on the current path of about 2 million vaccinations a day, we’ll get 70% of the American population vaccinated by the middle of July. That’s a major, major accomplishment.”

In addition to unveiling a national response to COVID, Biden signed his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Thursday, one of the largest rescue bills in U.S. history. The legislation includes $7.5 billion in funding for vaccine distribution and $48 billion for contact tracing and testing.

Trump administration's 'huge mistake’

COVID-19 will not be the nation’s last pandemic, and that's why health officials are stressing the importance of taking steps now in order to better prepare a response.

That means having the right leaders in place on the national security team, according to Emanuel. A position created by the Obama administration in response to the Ebola outbreak, head of Global Health Security and Biodefense, was eliminated by the Trump administration amid a reorganization overseen by former national security adviser John Bolton in 2018. Bolton has since defended that decision, tweeting that streamlining the national security council's structure did not impair the nation's bio defense response.

Emanuel disagrees. He said the decision to disband the group, led by Rear Admiral Timothy Ziemer at the time, was a ‘huge mistake’ and left the country vulnerable to the virus.

“When President Trump took over, I met with him and said, among other things, a pandemic is a worry. You need a head of global health and I recommended Admiral Ziemer to him,” said Emanuel. “I thought he was very competent, nonpartisan…. And then John Bolton got rid of him. Huge mistake.”

“We now fully realize that pandemics are a potential national security threat and we need someone monitoring them to coordinate a response,” said Emanuel. “If we had that, we’d be more like Taiwan and less like a place that has 20% of all the world’s COVID-19 deaths.”

Biden reinstated the position when he took office, naming Elizabeth Cameron as senior director for global health security and biodefense on the White House National Security Council.

Seana Smith anchors Yahoo Finance Live’s 3-5 p.m. ET program. Follow her on Twitter @SeanaNSmith

READ MORE:

Recommended Stories

  • Record highs, one year later: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, March 12, 2021.

  • Costco may be 'poised' to increase membership fees

    Costco may be about to raise its membership fees, one Wall Street analyst reasons.

  • Slavitt: I would ‘tip my hat’ to Trump’s Operation Warp Speed

    “We’re grateful for the work that came before us and are doing the best we can to continue it and accelerate it,” Slavitt said on Fox.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow reaches fresh record high, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields climb

    Stock futures opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors paused following a record-setting gain for the S&P 500 and Dow.

  • Funko CEO on the ability to disrupt the NFT space in a different way

    Funko reported a net sale growth of 6% year over year, earning $226.5 million in revenue. Brian Mariotti, Funko CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s booming quarterly results and meeting consumer demands.

  • Covid relief package includes $86 billion to help troubled retirement plans

    The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is the culmination of the decades-long push to shore up some of the country's financially troubled multi-employer pension plans.

  • The dangers of an 'America First' vaccine strategy

    Experts fear that allowing the coronavirus to spread unchecked in developing countries could lead to a 'never-ending pandemic.'

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.

  • Oracle (ORCL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Additionally, a list of customers mentioned on this customer conference call, as well as many others which have purchased Oracle Cloud services or went live on Oracle Cloud recently will be also available from the investor relations website. On the call today are Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison and CEO Safra Catz.

  • Geraldo Rivera is not running for Senate

    Geraldo Rivera is a Fox News personality, former talk show host, and likely the first person to ever get a chair thrown at their face during a televised fight involving white supremacists and civil rights activists. But — at least for now — he is not a Senate candidate. Earlier this week, Rivera, 77, said he was considering running for the seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). He mulled it over, and the Shaker Heights, Ohio, resident announced on Thursday that he's not throwing his hat in the ring. "After a 36-hour pondering whirlwind, I've decided not to seek public office," Rivera tweeted from Siesta Key, Florida. "Erica and I deeply appreciate the good wishes of those cheering the idea." If Rivera isn't interested in the gig, maybe Jenny Jones or Sally Jessy Raphael are available. More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.

  • Ulta Beauty Stock Is Plunging After Earnings. Investors Are Worried About Its Outlook and a New CEO.

    Ulta Beauty stock tumbled despite a stronger-than-expected earnings report. The cosmetics retailer’s full-year forecast and a coming CEO change spooked investors.

  • John Wall out for Rockets after suffering knee injury in practice

    Wall was kneed in the side of his knee during Wednesday's practice, and he woke up Thursday with soreness and stiffness.

  • All living former presidents, first ladies appear in new vaccine PSAs — except the Trumps

    The videos Thursday are just the latest public initiative by former presidents not to include Donald Trump.

  • Kering Founder Becomes Latest Luxury Tycoon to Bet on SPACs

    (Bloomberg) -- Francois Pinault, the billionaire founder of luxury conglomerate Kering SA, has emerged as the latest French tycoon to plow into the booming SPAC world.Pinault, 84, bought a stake in former Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam’s blank-check firm, a spokeswoman for the businessman’s holding company confirmed in response to Bloomberg queries. The investment in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was made in Pinault’s personal capacity.Freedom Acquisition started trading in the U.S. at the end of February, raising $345 million after Thiam increased the size of the transaction. The offering recorded an oversubscription level in the mid-teens, people with knowledge of the matter said. About one-third of the deal went to family offices, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Units of Freedom Acquisition were unchanged at $10.10 at the close Wednesday in New York. Thiam has been on the board of Kering since last year, sitting as a director alongside the elder Pinault’s son, Francois-Henri. A representative for Freedom Acquisition declined to comment.Pinault joins his main rival in the luxury world, LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, in backing a special purpose acquisition company started by a European banking veteran. Former UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier said last month he’s teaming up with Arnault and French asset manager Tikehau Capital for a blank-check company that will list in Amsterdam.Thiam’s SPAC will hunt for technology-enabled businesses in the financial services industry that show growth and the potential to scale, it said in previous filings.(Updates with Wednesday trading in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fox News guest Candace Owens claims Meghan isn’t Black enough to be a victim of racism

    Conservative commentator refers to duchess as ‘typical leftist narcissist’ in latest attack to air on network

  • De Blasio: NYC mayor calls on Cuomo to quit over harassment claims

    Andrew Cuomo has been accused of sexual misconduct by six women, allegations he denies.

  • VIRUS TODAY: Biden signs aid bill; ex-presidents get shots

    VACCINES: More than 64.0 million people, or 19.3% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. — State governments are drawing up big plans for their share of COVID-19 relief bill.

  • Garland pledges to adhere to 'norms' as U.S. attorney general

    Merrick Garland, sworn in as U.S. attorney general on Thursday, pledged that the Justice Department would adhere to "norms" to earn the trust of the American people, alluding to Democratic complaints of its politicization under Republican former President Donald Trump. Garland, who had served as a federal appellate judge and federal prosecutor before President Joe Biden nominated him as the top U.S. law enforcement official, addressed department employees a day after the Senate confirmed him to the post. "The only way we can succeed and retain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the norms that have become part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee," Garland said.

  • Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

    The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland on Wednesday to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely-respected, veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence. Democrats have praised Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. Garland will now inherit a Justice Department embattled by a turbulent era under Trump, who insisted that the attorney general and the department must be loyal to him personally, battering the department’s reputation.