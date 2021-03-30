COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Black Americans drops: poll

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccines are administered in Martinsburg, West Virginia
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The percentage of U.S. Black adults who say they have either received a vaccine shot for COVID-19 or want one as soon as possible rose to 55% in March from 41% in February, a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) showed.

Overall, 61% American adults reported being vaccinated or intended to receive the shot, up from 55% in February, the March report said, adding that the biggest driver in the change was interest from Black adults.

Distrust in COVID-19 vaccines has weighed on U.S. rollout efforts, especially in some communities of color. Black and Hispanic communities have been lagging behind white people in receiving vaccines, a report by KFF showed early this month.

Fewer than half of Republicans said they have either received at least one dose of the vaccine or intend to get it compared to about eight in 10 Democrats, the report said.

This is in line with some recent polls which showed that Republicans have been reluctant to get vaccinated.

Democrats, college graduates and adults aged 65 and over are among the groups most likely to say they have received the vaccine or intend to do so, the survey showed, with young adults and Blacks among groups likely to wait and see.

KFF's survey was conducted from March 15 to 22 among 1,862 adults aged 18 and older.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Henderson and Vinay Dwivedi)

Recommended Stories

  • Sweater donated to Goodwill was hiding $42,000 in cash, Oklahoma worker says

    “I never expected anything like this to happen to me.”

  • Business-to-business e-commerce boom only just beginning: DHL

    The company, a subsidiary of Deutsche Post, saw its own revenue jump by almost 12% last year to 19.1 billion euros ($22.41 billion) as more companies and consumers switched to e-commerce because of the pandemic. The millennial generation has grown to account for 73% of all business-to-business (B2B) purchasing decisions, DHL said in the study.

  • World leaders call for international pandemic treaty

    More than 20 heads of government and global agencies on Tuesday called for an international treaty for pandemic preparedness that they say will protect future generations. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leaders, including Boris Johnson of Britain, Mario Draghi of Italy and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, called for “a renewed collective commitment” to reinforce the world’s pandemic preparedness and response systems, that would be rooted in the U.N. health agency’s constitution. “We are convinced that it is our responsibility, as leaders of nations and international institutions, to ensure that the world learns the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the authors wrote in a commentary that was published Tuesday.

  • Michigan must tell Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients that it was developed using stem cells

    Law passed by Republicans in control of state legislature prompts Democrats to accuse them of politicizing public health effortCoronavirus – live news The language requiring the notification is contained in a state bill dealing with the allocation of funds from the $1.9tn economic relief package signed into law by Joe Biden earlier this month. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/AP Residents of Michigan receiving the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine must be told it was developed using a stem cell line originating from an aborted human fetus, according to a state law passed by Republicans. The requirement only applies to vaccinations funded by the federal coronavirus relief package, prompting accusations from Michigan Democrats that Republicans in control of the state legislature are politicizing the public health effort. In remarks reported by the Detroit Free Press on Monday, Erika Geiss, a Democratic state senator, told lawmakers: “The pandemic was never supposed to be political. “It’s disappointing but not surprising that you’re putting politics into this process in order to scare people from getting this extremely safe vaccine.” The language requiring the notification is contained in a state bill dealing with the allocation of funds from the $1.9tn economic relief package signed into law by Joe Biden earlier this month. Each state legislature is responsible for allocating such funds. In Michigan, while Republicans and Democrats became embroiled in wrangles over moves that would have weakened the power of the Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, which she ultimately vetoed, the “informed consent” provision slipped through almost unnoticed. According to the Free Press, the bill states that anyone who receives a vaccine paid for through $110m appropriated in the relief legislation “shall be provided with information or informed if and in what manner the development of the vaccine utilized aborted fetal tissue or human embryonic stem cell derivation lines”. The bill does not specify how the information will be transmitted to recipients, or who will be responsible for doing so. The state health department has updated its vaccine information website to clarify the process that Johnson & Johnson used. “The Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine has been produced by growing the virus in fetal cells during vaccine development and manufacturing (using the PER.C6 line),” the website states. “Even though fetal cells are used to grow the vaccine virus, vaccines do not contain these cells or pieces of DNA. The mRNA vaccines (those by Pfizer and Moderna) did not use a fetal cell line to produce or manufacture the vaccine.” According to information from the Philadelphia children’s hospital, Johnson & Johnson used a retinal cell line, PER.C6, developed from a fetus electively aborted in 1985, in the development of its vaccine. The company won emergency use approval from the US government last month. Catholic leaders and anti-abortion groups have raised obections to the use of fetal cells, a process common in vaccine development since the 1960s, including for chickenpox, rubella, hepatitis A and rabies. Earlier this month the Michigan Catholic Conference said use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was “morally problematic”. Michigan’s vaccine database was reporting on Monday that 3.9 million residents had received shots, of which fewer than 75,000 were Johnson & Johnson. Vaccine “denialism” has become popular among rightwing conspiracy theorists in recent weeks, gaining traction as QAnon and other extremist groups lost hope that Donald Trump’s election defeat would be overturned.

  • Hungarian and Polish PMs to meet Italy's League leader to discuss new alliance

    The prime ministers of Hungary and Poland will meet the leader of Italy's rightist League party on Thursday for talks on forming a European political alliance, Hungarian state news agency MTI said on Tuesday. The talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will take place in Budapest, it said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’

    ABCIt’s almost as if Jimmy Kimmel is having more fun making jokes at Donald Trump’s expense now that he’s no longer president than he did while he was still in office.After taking on his “bowl of mashed potatoes in pants” post-presidency body earlier this month, the late-night host turned Monday to the bizarre speech about China, Iran, and the 2020 election that Trump unleashed on an unsuspecting wedding party at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.“One of his friends-slash-club member donors got married at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday and the former president had some beautiful words for the bride and groom,” Kimmel said before playing a clip of Trump’s unhinged rant. “You know what? I said the same thing at my brother’s wedding,” the host added. “It was word for word.”“I love this so much,” he continued. “Watch the band behind him as he goes on and on about how great he was. They’re like, ‘Can we just play ‘Dancing Queen’ and get the hell out of here?’”Comedy Central Roast Countdown Kicks Off With Brutal Justin Bieber Diss“It’s a wedding! It is a wedding!” Kimmel marveled. “I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college. I’ve seen some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?!”Finally, after sharing the clip of Trump demonstrating just how little he understands about how voting works, Kimmel told viewers, “This is what he does now. He babbles at weddings. He complains. Whenever someone plays the song ‘YMCA,’ he magically appears like Beetlejuice. So he ended the speech by instructing the guests to violently storm the buffet table.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asian countries scramble for vaccine supplies after India export curbs

    Several Asian countries scrambled to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufacturer India left a World Health Organization-backed global vaccine sharing programme short of supplies. South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines are among countries to be hit by shipment delays to vaccines they have been promised under the COVAX programme, which was created mainly to ensure supplies for poorer countries. "Our planned increase in daily vaccinations will be affected," Carlito Galvez, Philippines' vaccination chief, told reporters.

  • Myanmar protesters launch 'garbage strike'; two killed as death toll tops 500

    Security forces shot and killed one man in the southernmost town of Kawthaung as they cleared the streets, the Mizzima news portal reported, and one person was killed in the northern town of Myitkyina, a relative of the 23-year-old victim told Reuters. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, reimposing military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy. At least 512 civilians had been killed in nearly two months of protests against the coup, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • A 65-year-old Asian woman was verbally and physically assaulted and a nearby security guard closed a building door instead of helping her, police say

    "F--- you. You don't belong here," the suspect allegedly shouted as he punched and kicked the woman to the ground, the New York Daily News reported.

  • Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson says team lied about rebuild

    Former Browns coach Hue Jackson said owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension midway through a winless 2017 season and that he was lied to from the start about the team's rebuilding plans. During a wide-ranging radio interview Monday with ESPN 850, Jackson said the Browns' efforts to improve while he was with them were flawed by philosophical differences. Jackson said he was never told by either Haslam or then-general manager Sashi Brown that the Browns were in a roster teardown or else he wouldn't have accepted the job.

  • The minimum wage would be $44 an hour if it had grown at the same rate as Wall Street bonuses

    Bonuses in the white-dominated finance industry have grown by more than 1,200% since 1985, while the federal minimum wage barely doubled.

  • Every Eddie Murphy movie, ranked according to critics

    Eddie Murphy's "Coming 2 America" was released this month to mixed reviews. We ranked all of his films according to critics.

  • Armie Hammer's wild family history includes a $180 million fortune, New York City's biggest art scandal and a 1955 murder

    Details about Armie Hammer's family history have been uncovered after the actor was accused of rape by a 24-year-old woman.

  • 9 photos that show how 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' looks without visual effects

    HBO Max has a small peek behind-the-scenes showcasing how its four-hour "Snyder cut" came to life years after the original.

  • Ships on the move again in Suez canal

    With the 400-meter-long (430-yard) Ever Given dislodged, 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by early Tuesday morning, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie told reporters.He said a backlog of 422 ships could be cleared in 3 -1/2 days.

  • Watch heartwarming cheers and honks from tugboat crews as the Ever Given ship is finally freed in the Suez Canal

    Videos show boats honking in celebration that the massive cargo boat was finally freed on Monday.

  • Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90% of U.S. adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90% of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States.

  • Manipur: India state reverses order turning away Myanmar refugees

    Officials say an earlier order issued amid reports of people fleeing the coup was "misconstrued".

  • Trump's heir? Pence reemerges, lays groundwork for 2024 run

    When former President Donald Trump was asked to list those he considers the future leaders of the Republican Party, he quickly rattled off names including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Conspicuously absent from the list: Mike Pence. For someone who built a reputation as one of Trump's most steadfast supporters, Pence is now viewed with suspicion among many Republicans for observing his constitutional duty in January to facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration, a decision that still has Trump fuming.