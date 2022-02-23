COVID-19 vaccine mandate upheld for Chicago police

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate for Chicago Police officers was upheld by an arbitrator who rejected the Fraternal Order of Police’s grievances over the city’s rules, she announced Wednesday at a news conference.

Lightfoot said she hopes the ruling will be a “signal for those members who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

A visibly pleased Lightfoot made the announcement at her customary post-City Council meeting.

There was no immediate comment from leaders of Chicago’s police union, which has bitterly fought the mandate since it was announced last year.

