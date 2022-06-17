COVID-19 vaccine may become available for AZ kids under 5; ASU international students struggle with rent; More trailheads may start charging

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

About 390,000 Arizona children between the ages of six months and 4 years old may soon be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As rental prices in metro Phoenix have skyrocketed, some of Arizona State University’s international students are barely able to scrape by.

Coconino National Forest proposes adding the $5 Red Rock Pass to 6 more trailheads in Sedona and Flagstaff. They want your feedback.

Today, you can expect it to be hot with a high near 110 degrees. Partly cloudy at night and a chance of thunderstorms with a low near 84 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

On this date in 1913, farmers in the Upper Gila Valley went to the Supreme Court to prevent copper mines from polluting streams in the area. They won their case.

In 1917, the Rev. John H. Clifford in a sermon delivered at the First Baptist Church in Tucson, charged that the Pima County Jail was a “seminary of vice and corruption, a hotbed of brutality, a breeder of disease — in fact, a very inferno of all that is horrible and revolting.”

In 2015, nine people were shot to death in a historic African-American church in Charleston, South Carolina; suspect Dylann Roof was arrested the following morning. (Roof was convicted of federal hate crimes and sentenced to death; he later pleaded guilty to state murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.)

In 1775, the Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill resulted in a costly victory for the British, who suffered heavy losses.

In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that states can’t demand proof of citizenship from people registering to vote in federal elections unless they get federal or court approval to do so.

