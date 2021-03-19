  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COVID-19 vaccine milestone, Biden in Atlanta, NCAA Tournament: 5 things to know Friday

Editors
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. on track to reach COVID-19 vaccine milestone

The Biden administration on Friday is expected to mark 100 million coronavirus shots administered in the country. That’s weeks ahead of President Joe Biden's goal of achieving the milestone within 100 days of his term. "Next week, I'll announce our next goal to put shots in arms," Biden said in announcing the news on Thursday. He had directed states to make doses available to all adults no later than May 1, a deadline that many states say they have no trouble meeting.

Biden, Harris to meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta on Friday in response to fears after a gunman's shooting rampage killed eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, at three spas in the area. Zheng Yu Huang, president of the Chinese American leadership group Committee of 100, praised the Biden administration for starting to address the concerns of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. "But there is a huge amount of work that needs to be done around education, training, funding and community outreach at the federal, state and local levels to put an end to the anti-Asian xenophobia and hate," Huang said. The trip to Atlanta was arranged prior to the shootings for the president to tout benefits of his recently approved $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. That political piece of the trip now has been postponed, the White House said, "given the tragedy in Georgia."

Judge in Derek Chauvin trial to rule on defense's requests

The judge in Derek Chauvin's trial will rule Friday on the defense's requests to delay the proceedings and to submit evidence related to George Floyd's 2019 arrest. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd last May, which sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality. All twelve jurors for the trial have now been selected after several were cut over concerns about impartiality. On Thursday, after a week and a half of questioning prospective jurors on their views on discrimination, policing people of color and Black Lives Matter, lead defense attorney Eric Nelson told a prospective juror, "This case is not about race."

NCAA Tournament's first round gets underway on a different day

The first round of this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament will have a different schedule than years past, taking place on Friday and Saturday, with the second round scheduled for Sunday and Monday. Also, all of the games will take place in Indiana, with most of them happening in Indianapolis. The first round will begin with Virginia Tech taking on Florida at 12:15 p.m. ET Friday. Friday's slate also features two No. 1 seeds in action, with Baylor and Illinois scheduled to take the floor against Hartford and Drexel, respectively. Action kicked off in style Thursday night with the First Four and the cherry on top of a good night featured UCLA sending Michigan State home after pulling away in overtime.

Marvel's 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' premieres on Disney+

Fresh off the success of "WandaVision," the first Disney+ TV series connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" kicks off its six-episode run Friday. Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier) reprise their roles as Avengers and friends of Steve Rogers/Captain America. The spotlight is on them as they team up in a post-"Avengers: Endgame" world featuring more geopolitical turmoil than ever. But the two heroes do more bickering than bonding to start. "There's no two people on Earth who are more opposite, so it kind of works perfectly," Mackie says. Brian Truitt notes that the series is in the "style of a buddy action film, even as it tackles timely themes of patriotism and race." In her ★★½ (out of four) review, TV critic Kelly Lawler says, "For those who love the punchy, kicky, international espionage Marvel movies, 'Falcon' will likely check all the boxes."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 vaccine milestone, Joe Biden in Atlanta: 5 things to know Friday

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese officials suggest the US should handle its own human rights problems and not meddle in China's affairs

    Chinese diplomats said the US should focus on issues like Black Lives Matter, not meddling in internal affairs regarding Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

  • North Korea cuts ties with Malaysia over US extradition

    North Korea on Friday announced the termination of diplomatic ties with Malaysia over its decision to allow the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The ministry said that it was announcing “total severance of the diplomatic relations with Malaysia, which committed super-large hostile act against (North Korea) in subservience to the U.S. pressure.”

  • 54% of Republicans said they believe the Capitol insurrection is getting too much attention, a new Pew survey shows

    Among Democrats, 40% said they think too little attention is being paid to the riots while only 8% think the riots are receiving too much attention.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • White House refuses to call Saudi leader MBS a 'killer' after Biden called Putin one

    A recently declassified US intelligence report said MBS ordered the operation that led to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Scottish leader Sturgeon denies she misled parliament in high-stakes row

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon denied on Thursday that she had misled parliament over how she handled sexual misconduct claims against her predecessor, in a dispute that threatens her dream of leading her nation to independence. A parliamentary committee investigating how Sturgeon and her administration had dealt with sexual harassment allegations against her former ally Alex Salmond in 2018 found that she had given misleading evidence, Sky News reported earlier. "I stand by all of the evidence I gave to the committee, all eight hours worth of evidence," Sturgeon told Sky, referring to her marathon testimony on March 3.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Gunmen ambush police convoy near Mexico City, killing 13

    Gunmen apparently from a drug gang ambushed a police convoy Thursday in central Mexico. The massacre of the 13 law enforcement officers in the State of Mexico was the country's single biggest slaying of law enforcement since October 2019, when cartel gunmen ambushed and killed 14 state police officers in the neighboring state of Michoacan. The Thursday ambush sparked a huge search for the killers in a rural, gang-plagued area southwest of Mexico City, which is surrounded on three sides by Mexico State.

  • Panthers begin to fill one of most pressing needs with a defensive veteran

    Rashaan Melvin is joining his 10th NFL team by agreeing to terms with the Carolina Panthers.

  • China slams US plan to expel phone carriers in tech clash

    China’s government on Thursday called on Washington to drop efforts to expel three state-owned Chinese phone companies from the United States in a new clash over technology and security. The Federal Communications Commission voted Wednesday to begin revoking the companies' U.S. licenses. The United States should “stop the wrong practice of generalizing the concept of national security and politicizing economic issues” and “stop abusing state power to unreasonably suppress Chinese enterprises,” said a ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

  • Eric Trump is pushing for the family's Doral golf resort in Florida to be turned into a casino

    The expansive Miami Doral resort has been financially lagging for years and was especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The US has a long history of discriminating against Asians and once banned Chinese people from becoming citizens for 60 years

    The spike in anti-Asian racism across the country over the past year adds to a long history of discrimination against Asians in the US.

  • Dalton says Bears told him starting quarterback job is his

    The Chicago Bears apparently won’t have a quarterback competition. The former Cincinnati and Dallas QB said Thursday he has been assured the top spot is his and he won’t be competing with veteran Nick Foles. “They told me I was the starter,” Dalton said.

  • For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore

    President Joe Biden's relentless effort to avoid the day-to-day distractions of the political world is being put to the test by the growing calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. The pressure on Biden grew dramatically last week when most of New York's congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called on Cuomo to step aside. The governor has remained defiant and kept up his prominent role this week on the White House’s call with governors regarding the pandemic.

  • Chimps go wild for Zoom at Czech zoo

    To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors in the country's coronavirus lockdown, the chimpanzees at Safari Park Dvur Kralove and the troop at a zoo in Brno can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens.There are no mute button disasters as the sound is off, but there has already been plenty of interest in what the distant cousins are up to since the project got under way last week.The video conferences, also aired on the safari park's website, will run daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. until the end of March when keepers will evaluate whether they should continue.

  • In Pope's homeland, ex-priest leaves church over gay unions

    A former priest and LGBTQ activist who has blessed same-sex unions in Pope Francis’ home country, Argentina, is leaving the Roman Catholic Church after the Vatican issued a pronouncement this week that priests may not perform such blessings. Like other LGBTQ Catholics, Gioeni was shocked by Monday’s proclamation, which argued that clergy members cannot bless same-sex unions on the grounds that they are not part of the divine plan and God “cannot bless sin.”

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' teases a big DC superhero who was cut from the 2017 movie

    "Zack Snyder's Justice League" features several cameo appearances from characters, who were cut from the 2017 version of the movie.

  • Kiwis accept Royal Yacht Squadron's America's Cup challenge

    Britain’s Royal Yacht Squadron Racing has been confirmed as the Challenger of Record for the 37th America’s Cup, meaning it will help determine the rules and location for the next edition of sailing’s marquee regatta. Royal Yacht Squadron Racing presented its challenged two days earlier, immediately after Emirates Team New Zealand successfully defended the Auld Mug with a 7-3 victory over Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team on the Hauraki Gulf. “It is great to once again have the RYSR involved, given they were the first yacht club that presented this trophy over 170 years ago, which really started the legacy of the America’s Cup,” Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron commodore Aaron Young said in a statement.

  • A look back at every Patriots first-round pick under Bill Belichick

    The New England Patriots' recent spending spree has drawn attention to their recent draft struggles. Has Bill Belichick missed on first round picks?

  • COVID-19 could be 'mostly gone' by April: Dr. Makary

    Dr. Marty Makary predicts coronavirus will be mostly gone by April as a result of vaccinations and herd immunity.