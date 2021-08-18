Would you get the COVID-19 vaccine if the Pope asked you to? He calls it 'an act of love.'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pope Francis wants you to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Getting the vaccine," the Pontiff says, "is an act of love."

Francis and six Catholic cardinals and archbishops made a public service announcement released Wednesday in which they urged people to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Thanks to God's grace and the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19," the Pope said in the video, seated at a desk in the Vatican and wearing a white cassock and skull cap.

"Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable," he said. "I pray to God that each of us can make his or her own small gesture of love."

Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI were both first vaccinated against COVID-19 on Jan. 14.

The three-minute PSA also features Archbishop José Horacio Gómez Velasco of Los Angeles, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Mexico City, Cardinal Óscar Rodríguez Maradiaga of Honduras, Cardinal Cláudio Hummes of Brazil, Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez of El Salvador and Archbishop Héctor Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte of Peru.

"The terrible coronavirus epidemic has caused illness, death and suffering across the entire world," Valesco said.

"May God grant us the grace to face it with the strength of faith, ensuring that vaccines are available for all so we can all get immunized," he said.

The Vatican has been clear that COVID-19 vaccines are a moral good and acceptable for Catholics to take.

Pope Francis speaking in a public service announcement on the need for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Francis called getting vaccinated &quot;an act of love.&quot;
Pope Francis speaking in a public service announcement on the need for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Francis called getting vaccinated "an act of love."

A December statement from the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said the overarching moral mandate is to be vaccinated or do the utmost possible to avoid passing along the virus.

That includes vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which some Catholics have expressed concern over because a cell line from aborted fetal tissue was used in its development and production, though not in the manufacturing process.

When "ethically irreproachable" COVID-19 vaccines are not available, "it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process," the statement said.

The public service announcement was made by the Ad Council in cooperation with the Vatican's Dicastery for Inegral Human Development. The video is delivered in English, Spanish and Portuguese to reach communities worldwide.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pope Francis urges COVID-19 vaccination in PSA: 'An act of love'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis urges everyone to get COVID-19 vaccines for the good of all

    Pope Francis issued an appeal on Wednesday urging people to get inoculated against COVID-19, saying the vaccines could bring an end to the pandemic, but needed to be taken by everyone. "Thanks to God's grace and to the work of many, we now have vaccines to protect us from COVID-19," the pope said in a video message made on behalf of the nonprofit U.S. group the Ad Council and the public health coalition COVID Collaborative. Vaccines are widely available in mainly wealthier nations, but mistrust and hesitancy over the newly developed shots have meant that many people are refusing to take them, leaving them especially vulnerable as the Delta variant spreads.

  • Haiti's troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims

    Humanitarian aid is flowing into Haiti following Saturday’s deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake. However, the Caribbean nation’s political unrest, as well as an approaching tropical storm, is complicating efforts. Nonprofit groups and philanthropy experts say the assassination last month of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as well as accusations that money raised following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti never reached those in need, will make fundraising for the nation even tougher. Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that deploys emergency response teams to work with first responders in disaster areas, said the first briefing his teams in Haiti and the Dominican Republic had with support teams in the United States was about security.

  • Here's what's coming to Hulu in September

    Hulu has a range of new originals arriving next month, from apocalyptic science fiction, to a sign-of-the-times reality show. FX’s Y: The Last Man finally premieres next month after a decade filled with delays, failures, and do-overs. The series follows one guy and his pet monkey after everyone else with a Y chromosome has dropped dead. The survivors find themselves trying to figure out how to keep the world going with just one man, the last man. For avid sci-fi fans, the first X-Files film also

  • Vaccine skeptic US cardinal on ventilator after Covid diagnosis

    • Cardinal Raymond Burke: ‘Please pray for me’• Conservative cleric is leading critic of Pope Francis Cardinal Raymond Burke during a March for Life in Rome, where he lives, in May. Photograph: Alessia Giuliani/CPP/IPA/Rex/Shutterstock Cardinal Raymond Burke, a staunch conservative in the US Catholic church who has emerged as a leading critic of Pope Francis and a vaccine skeptic, was placed on a ventilator just days after testing positive for Covid-19. “Doctors are encouraged by his progress,”

  • The Latest: West Virginia University requiring masks indoors

    West Virginia University is requiring masks to be worn in classrooms and labs for the next 30 days, saying not enough students and employees have submitted proof of vaccination against the coronavirus. The university says the rule takes effect Wednesday, which is when classes start on the Morgantown campus. While the university is not requiring its students and employees to be vaccinated, officials had set a vaccine verification goal of 80% by Sept. 1.

  • 'Give us info, we need to make an informed choice': Canadians react to initial federal election campaign promises

    Canadians have taken to social media to comment on the the election and share their initial thoughts on each party's promises.

  • Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern beat Dortmund in Super Cup

    Robert Lewandowski netted twice as Bayern Munich retained the German Super Cup with a 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in a high-tempo encounter.

  • Polish Track and Field Olympian Auctioning Off Silver Medal to Raise Money for Boy's Heart Surgery

    Maria Andrejczyk said her medal in javelin is “a symbol of struggle, faith and pursuit of dreams despite many odds”

  • Chris Sale's next starts: Who are Red Sox ace's remaining opponents?

    Chris Sale dominated the Orioles on Saturday, and a look at the Red Sox ace's projected remaining starts in 2021 proves that he could continue that trend over the final month and a half of the season.

  • Florida appealing vaccine mandate 'beyond bizarre; It's shameful': Norwegian Cruise CEO

    Norwegian Cruise Lines has had to battle the government to keep its customers and crew safe. The CEO calls Florida governor's leadership 'shameful.'

  • Democrats unveil plan to update landmark voting law

    House Democrats on Tuesday put forward a new proposal to update the landmark Voting Rights Act, seeking against long odds to revive the civil rights-era legislation that once served as a barrier against discriminatory voting laws. The bill, introduced by Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama, seeks to restore a key provision of the federal law that compelled states with a history of discrimination to undergo a federal review of changes to voting and elections. The Supreme Court set aside the formula that decided which jurisdictions were subject to the requirement in a 2013 decision and weakened the law further in a ruling this summer.

  • If you’re getting a 3rd shot of the COVID vaccine, here is where to go in the Triangle

    Here are details of how to get the third shot in the Triangle after the CDC recommends it for those who are immunocompromised.

  • The Pope’s No. 1 American Nemesis—a COVID Skeptic—Is Now Fighting for His Life

    Alessandro Bianchi/ReutersROME—American Cardinal Raymond Burke, who staunch conservatives in the Catholic Church view as something of an anti-Pope Francis, is fighting for his life on a ventilator in a Wisconsin hospital after contracting what he often referred to as the “Wuhan Virus.” The prelate was on a vacation from Rome, where he lives.Steve Bannon, Cardinal Burke, Minister Salvini, and the Plot to Take Down Pope FrancisThe 73-year-old cardinal has shown himself to be a COVID-19 denier, pub

  • Former Penn State QB wins starting job at SEC school

    Former Penn State QB Will Levis has been named the starting quarterback at Kentucky for the 2021 season

  • WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart and wife Marta Xargay Casademont welcome baby together via surrogate

    The two-time WNBA champion won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, then raced home from Japan for her daughter's birth the very next day.

  • ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Actress Who Gushed About Scientology Quietly Left the Church

    Mike Coppola/GettySix years after giving an insane interview in which she waxed lyrical about the Church of Scientology, Orange Is the New Black actress Laura Prepon has revealed she is now a defector.“It’s no longer part of my life,” she said in an interview with People magazine, released on Tuesday, adding that she left the highly secretive church five years ago after becoming a mother. In 2015, Prepon did an interview with Celebrity, a magazine affiliated with the Church of Scientology, that

  • China is policing speech that supports “living with Covid”

    The growing sensitivity toward any talk of relaxing China's Covid-zero strategy reflects the political importance of the approach.

  • Colorado school district bans teaching of critical race theory

    A school district in Colorado Springs, Colorado, banned critical race theory from being taught in schools after a 3-2 board vote.

  • See All the Swedish Royals in the Best Photos From Prince Julian's Christening

    The whole Swedish royal family turned out to celebrate Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's son.

  • Growing Caldor Fire prompts evacuation orders in California

    About 6,500 acres have burned, according to authorities, who added that there was no containment.