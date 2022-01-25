COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement Of Students Supported By Poll Takers

HOWARD COUNTY, MD — A survey recently conducted in Howard County indicates that 69 percent of those queried support a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students.

The poll, commissioned by the Horizon Foundation in Howard County, found that 58 percent of voters favor a requirement strongly while just 27 percent oppose it, including 23 percent who oppose it strongly.

Sixty-five percent of likely voters with children younger than age 18 at home favor the policy, including 54 percent who favor it strongly while 33 percent oppose it, including 28 percent who oppose it strongly.

“The bottom line is that there is widespread and intense support for a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children to attend public schools in Howard County,” said Daniel Gotoff of Lake Research Partners, a national public opinion firm that conducted the poll of 1,100 likely voters in the county.

“There is clearly broad and deep support for adding a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public school students in Howard County,” added Nikki Highsmith Vernick, president and CEO of the Horizon Foundation. “For months now, Howard County has led the way in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 through implementing proven public health strategies. These data show widespread support for adding another public health measure by requiring vaccines to help protect students, teachers and staff and to support quality, in-person learning for our students. State and local policymakers should take heed of these results as they continue to help us toward the path of recovery.”

