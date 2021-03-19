COVID-19 vaccine supply will remain flat through March, followed by a surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Wilner, Ben Conarck, Hannah Wiley
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

State and local officials throughout the country who are anxious for more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were told this week that supply will remain stagnant for most of this month, but should surge in the last days of March through the beginning of April.

A White House official told McClatchy that flat supply over the course of March is due to widely anticipated shortfalls from Johnson & Johnson, one of three authorized vaccine manufacturers. The supply of the one-shot J&J vaccines will increase in roughly two weeks.

Public health officials are able to see their projected vaccine supply up to three weeks in advance through a federal vaccine tracking system called Tiberius, and what they are seeing is a flat line through the end of March.

Biden administration officials also explained the current supply issues in their weekly call with governors.

The administration has increased the supply of vaccines from 900,000 vaccines administered per day to nearly 3 million since Jan. 20 when President Joe Biden took office.

But demand remains so high that governors, mayors and public health officials say it is still not enough.

“Through March, the vaccine supplies have been almost flat as the ability to administer supplies grew,” Yolanda Richardson, secretary of the Government Operations Agency in California, said Thursday. “Unfortunately, like every state in the nation, we have been getting less vaccine than we need.”

California expects to receive 1.8 million doses a week over the next two weeks.

“In April, we expect that to change,” Richardson said. “We are expecting a sharp increase in vaccines starting just in the first week of April.”

In North Carolina, public health officials have been told to expect J&J shipments to resume the weeks of March 29 and April 5 and that 4 million t0 6 million doses will be available nationwide each week.

And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is not expecting any shipments of the J&J vaccine “for the next two or three weeks.” The state’s top vaccine official said shipments of the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were expected to remain flat – just shy of 500,000 first doses per week – for the remainder of March.

The Biden administration pushed out J&J’s entire inventory of 3.9 million vaccines once the product received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration at the end of February.

“J&J has communicated that the supply will be limited for the next couple of weeks,” Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House COVID-19 response team, said at the time. “The company then expects to deliver approximately 16 million additional doses by the end of March.”

FEMA SITES CLOSING

The lull in supply comes as the Federal Emergency Management Agency is winding down several vaccination mega-sites in four of Florida’s metropolitan areas — Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

Mary Hudak, a FEMA spokesperson, said the site closures weren’t tied to an ebb in vaccine supply. The sites were set up for administering three weeks of first doses and three weeks of second doses, she said.

The Biden administration has said that other FEMA sites throughout the country would operate temporarily. One mass vaccination site opening at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is only planning to stay open for eight weeks.

Two FEMA-supported mass vaccination sites opened in Oakland and Los Angeles in mid-February, with the goal to vaccinate up to 6,000 Californians at each location per day.

By March 11, the California Department of Public Health announced that more than 67% of the doses had gone to underserved Californians as part of the state’s effort to increase vaccination in hard-hit communities.

Zients, on a call with reporters Friday, was unable to provide details on specific federal sites, or how long they are supposed to remain open.

“But I can say across the board, these sites are really an important opportunity to increase the number of places where Americans can get vaccinated,” he said.

“We’re now well over a million doses administered at the federal sites. The federal sites are seen as very well run, and importantly, not only efficiently and effectively delivering vaccines, but doing so in an equitable way,” he said. “The plan is for the federal sites to continue.”

Recommended Stories

  • Government ‘set to take over city of Liverpool’ amid corruption probe

    Minister Robert Jenrick considering inspection report into council following arrest of mayor

  • Analysis: Europe's COVID-19 setbacks risk another summer travel washout

    Europe's airlines and travel sector are bracing for a second lost summer, with rebound hopes increasingly challenged by a hobbled COVID-19 vaccine rollout, resurgent infections and new lockdowns. "If there's no confidence there, demand just doesn't come back," said Dublin-based Alton Aviation consultant Leah Ryan, who expects the bad news on vaccines and lockdowns to hurt already weak bookings. The summer outlook also has been dented by rising infections in Greece and elsewhere, and a suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccine by a number of European countries over health fears.

  • Factbox: Countries resuming use of AstraZeneca vaccine after blood clot investigation

    At least 17 countries in Europe had suspended or delayed use of the vaccine after reports of people being admitted to hospitals with clotting issues and bleeding after being inoculated. AstraZeneca and the EMA have said concerns about coagulation disorders did not emerge in human trials, with the WHO recommending inoculations continue as the global coronavirus death toll passes 2.8 million. U.N. agency WHO said on Friday that over 20 million doses of the vaccine had been given to people in Europe, with over 27 million doses of Covishield, the vaccine by AstraZeneca partner Serum Institute, administered in India.

  • Teachers receive COVID-19 vaccines at Charlestown community health center

    More than 150 educators were vaccinated on Saturday, while another 200 are scheduled to get their shot next week.

  • This Grocery Store Is Having Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Events

    Grocery stores across the nation are helping expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans. One of these chains is Meijer, and it's even preparing to vaccinate customers outside of the supermarket.Mass vaccination clinics will begin at Ford Field in Detroit, starting on Wednesday, March 24. The goal is to register, schedule, and submit 5,000 vaccinations a day; and as of March 16, more than 35,000 are ready to go. Invitations will automatically be sent to individuals in vulnerable areas of the city and surrounding areas, Meijer said in a statement. (Related: The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone to Take Right Now)The Pfizer vaccine will be available for the first six weeks—the first three for the first dose, and the last three for the second dose. For the last two weeks, the Johnson&Johnson shot will be used, according to mLive."Our stores and pharmacies have played a pivotal role throughout the pandemic–helping customers at the store, building an online vaccine registry, and administering more than 201,000 doses to Michiganders so far," Meijer President&CEO Rick Keyes said. "We're excited to bring that technology–and our expert teams–to Ford Field to support the state of Michigan and FEMA in this critical endeavor."If you're a Michigan resident 50 or older, or 16-49 with a pre-existing condition, you can sign up by texting EndCovid to 75049. All residents 16 years and older will be eligible for a vaccine starting on April 5. For more information on vaccine preparation, read up on what to eat after the shot.To get all of the latest grocery store and coronavirus news delivered straight to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

  • Biden tries to balance racial equity, speed in rolling out COVID-19 vaccinations

    Data the federal government receives from states confirmed concerns that COVID-19 vaccines are not reaching underserved populations at an equitable pace.

  • NASA tests rocket engine to send humans to the moon

    NASA conducted Thursday's hot fire test of the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to simulate a launch by firing the engines while anchored to a tower at its Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.The four RS-25 engines roared to life for the full duration of the test and filled the surrounding area and sky with clouds of white smoke. After the engines cut off, NASA employees could be heard applauding on the space agency's live-streaming video.A previous test in January ended after about a minute - well short of the roughly four minutes engineers needed to gather enough data.NASA aims to return U.S. astronauts to the moon by 2024 but the SLS program is three years behind schedule and nearly $3 billion over budget. The last astronaut to walk on the moon was Eugene Cernan in December 1972.The Space Launch System is now expected to go to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for integration with Lockheed Martin Corp's Orion spacecraft.The hot fire is the eighth and final test of the Green Run series to ensure the core stage of the SLS rocket is ready to launch Artemis missions to the moon. Artemis I is scheduled in November to orbit the moon with an uncrewed spacecraft but that date is likely to change.

  • Don’t let the seeds of hate that Trump planted continue to grow

    Former President Donald Trump’s racial slurs were seeds of hate that led to attacks on Asian-Americans. (Letters to the Editor)

  • 24 hours with...a nurse on the day she gets her COVID vaccine

    We follow 27-year-old Janine for one day in lockdown...

  • UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying "he did not feel a thing." Johnson, 56, received his vaccine at the same hospital where almost a year ago he was put in an intensive care unit and given oxygen via a tube in his nose after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill.

  • Qantas boss: Governments 'to insist' on vaccines for flying

    "Governments are going to insist" on vaccines for international travellers, Qantas' boss tells the BBC.

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Biden administration to spend $86m on hotel rooms near Mexico border to hold migrant families, report says

    Rooms will reportedly house around 1,200 families in Texas and Arizona

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • After yearlong closure, Columbia sets opening dates for city pools, park buildings

    Wondering when city swimming pools and community centers in parks will reopen? Columbia has set the dates.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Workers fall off roof in Mashpee

    Two workers were injured Friday when they fell off a roof in Mashpee.

  • Hitler-loving Capitol insurrectionist with a history of multiple arrests and Jew-baiting had an Army award for 'exemplary behavior' and secret-level security clearance

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's neo-Nazi beliefs go back over a decade. The New Jersey Army reservist also has a history of arrests.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."