COVID-19 vaccine: Why changing the dosage won’t solve distribution problems

More than 20 million doses of the two FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines have been deployed, but only a small fraction of those have actually found their way to patients. Now, as political pressure to speed up the vaccination process ramps up, some are looking to the U.K., which has announced an effort to delay second doses in order to administer more initial doses more quickly, as a potential guide. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains why this strategy — and other suggestions, including deploying half-doses — might not be the smart move for the U.S.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

DR. KAVITA PATEL: So overall as a country, the United States has distributed a little bit shy of 20 million doses of vaccines. However, only a little over four million have actually been injected into people's arms. It's not necessarily not enough supply, it's not enough process to actually get shots into people's arms.

- Utah Senator Mitt Romney blasting the lack of a comprehensive vaccination plan as "incomprehensible and inexcusable."

MITT ROMNEY: We sat back and assumed that somehow creating the vaccine was all we had to do. And that was simply inadequate.

DR. KAVITA PATEL: Of course, the shortage of vaccines or the threat of a shortage of vaccines is something that the entire world is having to deal with. The UK recently announced guidance where they could do what's described as a one shot strategy, that any available vaccine they are going to try to get into people's arms as quickly as possible and not necessarily hold back a second dose. And it could certainly be a huge political tailwind to say that we have double the doses we thought we would and try to push them out.

DANA PERINO: With concerns growing over the speed of vaccine rollout, Trump officials are in talks to cut some of those doses in half to make sure millions more get vaccinated.

DR. KAVITA PATEL: What's not clear, though, is that, again, even if you do a one shot strategy, if people can't actually get the vaccinations, doesn't matter how many shots we need because they can't even get that first shot.

Story continues

ANTHONY FAUCI: The idea about stretching it out so you can give more people-- that's if you have not enough vaccine and you have a lot of people lined up waiting to get a vaccine. That's not our problem now. We have vaccine. We need to get it into people's arms. So it really is the right solution to the wrong question.

DR. KAVITA PATEL: Some reasons that this idea is not necessarily a good one is that we actually had not set up the clinical trials to look at the effectiveness of a one dose strategy or even a delay of that second dose. So without that trial being set up or without the data to inform it, we're essentially sending people to do something that doesn't have the science supporting it. And all along, I think Americans and people around the world have said that they really want to trust the science. The science in this case really is around two shots. And it's an incredibly important piece to acknowledge.

Another downside that isn't getting enough attention about the one shot strategy is that it could unintentionally make people just forget that second shot altogether. We know from statistics on other vaccines that require multiple doses that many people do not follow through with the second or third dose. And certainly, if you delay this or send a signal that the second dose is not as important, they will not get it at all. And that could create a number of other unintended consequences. And then number three, which is always something that virologists and immunologists worry about-- is something called immune escape, where the virus kind of knows that people are not so immune-- partially immune-- and it mutates in a smart way so that it escapes any immunity that a person might have.

And scientists are already worried about this with some of the new variants that have cropped up in the UK and South Africa. So there's reason to be concerned about people not necessarily following the scientific based protocol for the vaccines.