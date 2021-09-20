Covid-19 vaccine works for kids ages 5-11
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11. The vaccine maker said Monday it plans to seek authorization for this age group soon in the U.S., Britain and Europe. (Sept. 20)
"He watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube, and some of those videos involved some misinformation about vaccines," Katie Lane told CNN.
File away for next time you’re freaked out.
(Bloomberg) -- Ten years ago, the poultry muscle disease known as white striping was almost nonexistent. Now, the fat-boosting ailment shows up in 99% of U.S. store-brand chickens, according to a Humane League study to be released Monday.The animal-welfare nonprofit conducted an investigation in 29 states that found the affliction in virtually all grocery-store-brand chickens sampled. The illness is driven by the extreme conditions of factory farming, which turbocharges the raising process to a
“I certainly didn’t intend for it to go any further than our immediate staff.”
Men could be cured of prostate cancer in a week using larger doses of precision radiotherapy, scientists believe.
Five ways to stronger joints as you age.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed defended her night out last week when she ditched her face covering to dance at a live music event in the city, defying her administration’s indoor masking requirement.
The author said he went to the gynecologist in 2017 and experienced medical transphobia from his provider.
Photo by camilo jimenez on Unsplash The legalization of recreational marijuana use has broadly increased the availability of cannabis and the number of cannabis users. In the latest information (2019) compiled by SAMHSA, an estimated 31.5m individuals over 12 in the US used cannabis in the last month. These rates are growing at approximately 10% per year, with the largest growth in use by adults over 26 (19% growth in 2018-2019). However, growth in the sales of edible cannabis products has outpa
“It’s hard to get rid of so much PTSD," the actress said. "It’s in your bones and it’s in your nervous system for sure.”
The FDA rejected booster shots for the general population, while recommending them for 'high-risk' individuals Monday.
Lanson Jones did not think that the coronavirus would come for him. An avid tennis player in Houston who had not caught so much as a cold during the pandemic, he had refused a vaccine because he worried that it would spoil his streak of good health. But contracting COVID-19 shattered his faith in his body’s defenses — so much so that Jones, nose clogged and appetite vanished, began hunting for anything to spare himself a nightmarish illness. The answer turned out to be monoclonal antibodies, a 1
"He cried and just told me how regretful he was of not getting the shot, and he begged me to go get vaccinated," Robby Walker's wife Susan said of her husband's plea before going on a ventilator
It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.
The Kentucky Army National Guard has been deployed to the University of Kentucky’s inundated hospital system to assist staff as they continue to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients.
For folks above a certain age, heart health should always be top of mind.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Sunday report showed 8,976 COVID-19 patients reported from 255 Florida hospitals.
Op-Ed: Monoclonal antibodies are one of the most promising treatments for the virus once the person has been infected.
FDA expected to issue full emergency authorization for periodic antibody injections, or PrEP, to complement vaccinations Janet Handal, 70, is a transplant recipient who founded a Facebook group of immunocompromised people. Photograph: Benjamin Ryan A proud sports mom, Shantay Brown longs to pack into a crowded stadium for her son’s Ohio State football games and scream her face off over the action on the field. But as with so many other simple pleasures in the age of Covid-19, nothing is that sim
An FDA panel voted against recommending third shots of Pfizer for the general public, but recommended them for people who are at least 65 and at high-risk for severe disease.