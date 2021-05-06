Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?

Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
ALI SWENSON and ARIJETA LAJKA
·1 min read

Can COVID-19 vaccines affect my period?

It's not known, but researchers are starting to study the issue.

Vaccines are designed to activate your immune system, and some experts have wondered if that could temporarily disrupt menstrual cycles.

So far, reports of irregular bleeding have been anecdotal. And it’s hard to draw any links to the vaccines since changes could be the result of other factors including stress, diet and exercise habits. There's also a lack of data tracking changes to menstrual cycles after vaccines in general.

If scientists do eventually find a link between the vaccine and short-term changes in bleeding, experts say that would be no reason to avoid getting vaccinated. “The benefits of taking the vaccine certainly way outweigh putting up with one heavy period, if indeed they’re related,” said Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynecologist and a professor at the Yale University School of Medicine.

Researchers recently launched a survey to begin gathering data. The findings won’t determine whether there’s a relationship between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual changes, but could help form the basis for further research, said Katharine Lee, one of the researchers, who is based at Washington University in St. Louis.

Dr. Jen Gunter, an obstetrician and gynecologist in the San Francisco Bay Area, said a link is possible, since the uterine lining, which is shed during menstruation, contains immune cells that help protect the uterus.

There’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, affect fertility, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more:

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

Can I still spread the coronavirus after I’m vaccinated?

Recommended Stories

  • Waiving Covid vaccine patents may be noble, but is it really the best solution?

    Leading health experts have conflicting views on whether it is the right move to strip pharmaceutical companies of the intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) welcomed the decision by the US on Wednesday to waive its IP rights - calling it a “watershed moment” - some scientists warn the move could backfire. Dr Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has pushed back against the global calls, warning it may not be the best way to actually improve vaccine access. In an interview this week Dr Fauci, the head of the US’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he was “agnostic” about the idea of waiving rights as it may not be “the fastest and most efficient way” of getting shots in arms. “If you take too long, people are going to die,” he told the Financial Times. “There are other ways to ramp up vaccine production around the world." With Covax, the WHO-led vaccine-sharing programme, struggling to gain momentum because of vaccine shortages, pleas have been growing to do something about what rights groups term “vaccine apartheid”.

  • Billie Eilish Revealed Her Massive Hip Tattoo

    Rihanna recently&nbsp;got a traditional New Zealand Maori tattoo&nbsp;on her right hand (photo on left)&nbsp;in a painful process that&nbsp;involves driving the ink into the skin using a wooden spike and a mallet. For her seventh tattoo, British model and it-girl, Cara-Delevingne, got "silence" inked on the inside of her wrist by Bang Bang. Megan Fox famously had wrist tattoo of Marilyn Monroe removed—but she kept one major one.

  • 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

    TheWrap’s got your comprehensive list of which scripted series made the cut and which didn’t We’re now a few months into the new year and entering the traditional window during which broadcast TV networks revealed which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the next season. But with production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these decisions for the their 2021-2022 slates. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-2022 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us,” “Transplant,” “Young Rock” Canceled/Ending Series: “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Debris,” “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Ordinary Joe” ABCRenewed Series: “Big Sky,” “The Good Doctor” Canceled/Ending Series: “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: “A Million Little Things,” “American Housewife,” “black-ish,” “Call Your Mother,” “The Conners,” “For Life,” “The Goldbergs,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Home Economics,” “mixed-ish,” “Rebel” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “Women of the Movement“ FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34) Canceled/Ending Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Call Me Kat,” “The Moodys,” “Prodigal Son,” “The Resident” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Leap,” “Fantasy Island,” “Our Kind of People,” “This Country” CBSRenewed Series: “Blood & Treasure” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019) “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019),”FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7) Canceled/Ending Series: “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans” Series Awaiting Decisions: “All Rise,” “B Positive,” “Clarice,” “SEAL Team,” “The Unicorn,” “United States of Al” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International,” “Ghosts,” “NCIS: Hawaii” The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Bulletproof,” “Devils,” “The Outpost,” “Pandora” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Republic of Sarah” Newly Ordered Series: N/A Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap

  • Can I take painkillers before or after a Covid vaccine?

    Experts say allowing your body to experience post-vaccine side effects increases efficacy

  • Why Melinda Gates will probably let Bill Gates keep his dream ‘Xanadu 2’ mansion and move to smaller house

    Tour of secretive Gates family estate went for $35.000 at charity auction in 2009

  • Police find kidnapped 2-year-old boy with his head shaved in a trailer 70 miles away from nursery

    FBI and state police were called-in to find abducted toddler

  • CBS commentator apologizes for remark about PSG's Di Maria

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin has apologized for making “culturally insensitive remarks” about Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Angel Di Maria during the broadcast of Manchester City's 2-0 victory in the Champions League semifinals. Di Maria was sent off for kicking Fernandinho, and as the Argentina international walked off the field, Beglin said “it's that Latino temperament.”

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Bill Gates transferred £1.43bn in stocks to Melinda on day divorce was announced

    Melinda Gates could become world’s second-richest woman

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Liz Cheney takes aim at Trump and McCarthy in new op-ed, as ex-president endorses Stefanik to replace her

    Congresswoman says that GOP at ‘turning point’ over ex-president’s 2020 election lies

  • Woman who went missing from campsite five months ago found living off grass

    Woman found following five month disapperance camping in woodlands

  • Baby killed in police shooting after murder-suspect father shot dead in chase

    Bystander video shows police firing barrage of bullets

  • DC police officer slams ‘disgraceful’ political indifference in wake of 6 January Capitol riot

    Washington DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone lamented the ‘indifference’ he’s felt after he and his colleagues battled a horde of MAGA rioters trying to storm the Capitol

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • 7 Homes for Sale with Jaw-Dropping Staircases

    From Quebec to California, these unique properties are reaching new heights—and they're all on the market Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The NBA's new post-season rules have thrown half of the teams into a wild playoff race with 12 days left

    The NBA playoff picture is starting to take shape, and some marquee teams are jostling to stay out of the play-in tournament

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign controversial voter bill Thursday

    A day before DeSantis is expected to sign into law a bill restricting voting rights, supporters and opponents disagree on if it is necessary at all.

  • China rejects G-7 criticism on human rights

    China’s government on Thursday rejected criticism of its human rights and economic record by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies and accused them of meddling in its affairs. The Foreign Ministry also rejected an appeal by the G-7 diplomats for Taiwan, the island democracy Beijing claims as part of its territory, to be allowed to participate in the World Health Organization. The statement Wednesday by G-7 diplomats in London “made groundless accusations” said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin.

  • Wells Fargo Championship starts today at Quail Hollow. What you should know about it.

    Four of the top five golfers in the world are expected to compete in this weekend’s Wells Fargo Championship.