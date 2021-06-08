COVID-19 vaccines could be available for kids as young as 6 months old starting this fall

Kelly McLaughlin,Allana Akhtar
·2 min read
COVID 19 vaccine
Dado Ruvic/Reuters

COVID-19 vaccines could be available for children as young as 6 months in the US by the fall, Pfizer and Moderna told The New York Times on Tuesday.

Pfizer announced on Tuesday that it was testing its COVID-19 vaccine in 5- to 12-year-olds. The drugmaker told The Times that it would likely start testing the shot in kids as young as 6 months in the next few weeks.

Pfizer said it hoped to be able to apply for emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration by the fall to administer its vaccine to young children.

Moderna's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, told The Times and confirmed to Insider that it could also get similar FDA authorization by early fall.

"Moderna expects that the data will be available for the pediatric population age group in the fall," a company spokesperson told Insider.

Pfizer outlined its plan for vaccine development in 2021 during an earnings presentation on May 4. The pharmaceutical giant said it expected to submit its vaccine for children ages five to 11 for emergency authorized use by September, and the dose for toddlers six months to two years old by November.

Pfizer is also testing a booster shot to protect against variant strains. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people might start getting booster doses this December.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said people at high risk for COVID-19, including healthcare workers and seniors, could start getting booster shots by September.

Pfizer was not immediately available for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

