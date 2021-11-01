COVID-19: Vaccines could be available for kids 5-11 this month. Here's what to know

A federal panel recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5-11. Here’s how long it could take to get shots in kids arms.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories