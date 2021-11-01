COVID-19: Vaccines could be available for kids 5-11 this month. Here's what to know
A federal panel recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5-11. Here’s how long it could take to get shots in kids arms.
A federal panel recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in children ages 5-11. Here’s how long it could take to get shots in kids arms.
The FDA's review of the Moderna vaccine for teens could take until January 2022
Australia eased its international border restrictions on Monday for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing some of its vaccinated public to travel freely and many families to reunite, sparking emotional embraces at Sydney's airport. While travel is initially limited to Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, it sets in motion a plan to reopen the country to international tourists and workers, both much needed to reinvigorate a fatigued nation. Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Monday, the first wave of visitors to Thailand in 18 months who will not have to undergo quarantine for the coronavirus.
Moderna Inc. said it would delay filing a request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 µg dose level in children ages 6 to 11, to give the regulator time to complete its review of an earlier submission for use in adolescents 12 to 17 years of age. The company announced the news in a Sunday release, in which it said the FDA had informed it that it needed more time to complete its assessment of the request for the 100 µg dose l
The administration asked for patience as they figure out the "logistics" of getting vaccine locations stocked with smaller doses and needles for kids aged 5 to 11
The American Academy of Pediatrics helped parents understand COVID, with faster guidelines than the CDC's. Here's what the AAP says on kid vaccines.
The 16-year-old had been hospitalized in “critical condition” since the crash.
The senator from West Virginia, who said he wouldn't negotiate in public, took his negotiations public for seven minutes at a Monday press conference.
The woman says Emory Healthcare told her, 'You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.’
“Once someone becomes sick with rabies, it is almost always fatal.”
Despite our best efforts, the call of nature isn't always something we can anticipate with accuracy. Anyone who has tried to plan a long car ride or sit through a three-hour movie knows how difficult it can be to time your schedule just right to avoid an emergency. But according to doctors, there's one bathroom habit you should avoid for the sake of your long-term health. Read on to see what you should know before you go pee.RELATED: Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn. Yo
Every day, week, month and year, millions of men, women, daughters and sons, sit beside loved ones, as they transition to the next life.
Two pediatricians warn that the effects of COVID-19 on children cannot be measured only by deaths, and that vaccinating kids is crucial to controlling the pandemic.
American Academy of Sleep Medicine: The U.S. should eliminate daylight saving time in favor of a year-round standard time. Here’s why experts agree.
The author says that for several years she raised concerns about her breast pain, only to be downplayed by her doctors.
Dr. Sophia Yen hasn't had a period for 11 years. She's encouraging others to eliminate their periods, in part to lower their risk of ovarian cancer.
For anyone who wants to get their life together a little more...View Entire Post ›
The Badger TE suffered a right leg injury during the win over Iowa
The Taliban-appointed supervisor of a small district hospital outside the Afghan capital has big plans for the place — to the dismay of the doctors who work there. Mohammed Javid Ahmadi, 22, was asked by his superiors, fresh off the fields of battle from a war that has spanned most of his life, what kind of jobs he could do. On offer were positions in an array of ministries and institutions now under the Taliban’s power following their August takeover and the collapse of the former government.
These are the most important things to do—and not do—when you can't sleep. Changing your mind about what's happening is a big one.
Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) said Monday its Covid-19 vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization in Indonesia, the first such approval for the Gaithersburg biotech that has been taking its two-dose, protein-based vaccine through regulatory processes around the globe. "This is a landmark moment for Novavax and our partner, Serum Institute of India, and it is the first of many authorizations that Novavax expects in the coming weeks and months for our vaccine globally," Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement.