COVID-19 vaccines do not cause infertility, health experts say

Laura Ramirez-Feldman
·Reporter/Producer
·6 min read

One of the many persistent falsehoods spread on social media about the vaccines for COVID-19 is that they cause infertility.

According to experts from John Hopkins Medicine, the likely origin of the myth is a false report that arose on social media claiming the coronavirus and the vaccines against it contain a spike protein called syncytin-1. This protein is vital in the development and attachment of the placenta during pregnancy, and damage to it can result in miscarriages as well as infertility.

In truth, however, COVID-19’s spike protein and syncytin-1 do not share a similar genetic code, meaning that the vaccines do not include this heightened risk for infertility.

In an article aimed at debunking myths about the COVID-19 vaccines, doctors at Johns Hopkins University noted that “the two spike proteins are completely different and distinct.”

Dr. Lusine Aghajanova, an assistant clinical professor at the division of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Stanford, told Yahoo News that these false claims about the coronavirus vaccines affecting fertility in both men and women are “concerning” and have no “scientific basis.”

“We are trying to debunk the myths and also give the scientific background for anything we do,” Aghajanova said. “The short answer to the question — Can [COVID-19] vaccines affect my fertility? — the answer is no,” she added.

A pregnant woman receives a shot in the upper arm
A pregnant woman receives a vaccine for COVID-19 at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pa., on Feb. 11. (Hannah Beier/Reuters)

The infertility myth spread on social media, Aghajanova said, was based on a fundamental misconception of how the vaccines work.

“The mechanism of action of those vaccines doesn’t even give us any theoretical possibility for affecting fertility,” Aghajanova said.

Contrary to rumors, the COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain a live virus. They also don’t interact with or alter your DNA in any way. The mRNA vaccines such as those created by Pfizer/BionTech and Moderna use messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) to stimulate an immune response that can protect against future infection. Once it delivers the instructions to your cells, the mRNA breaks down and disappears from the body.

In addition, all the COVID-19 vaccines have undergone rigorous safety protocols in order to be granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. These, Aghajanova says, are very reassuring and “show that these vaccines are not only effective, but they’re also safe for a wide range of people, age, ethnicity, sex, etc.”

Concerns about possible infertility may also have stemmed from the fact that pregnant women were excluded from initial clinical trials for the vaccines, a protocol that has been in place ever since the early 1960s, when it was discovered that a sedative called thalidomide, which was used to treat morning sickness and was undergoing clinical trials, caused severe birth defects. Since then, researchers have been cautious about including pregnant women in such trials.

Although pregnant women were not included in the COVID-19 vaccine trials, Aghajanova says, there has been no evidence of loss of fertility in the studies conducted on animals, which were a critical part of the COVID-19 vaccine development process.

Animal testing is a standard process and plays an important role in drug and vaccine developement. Regulators require that a manufacturer show a product is safe when used on animals before it can be given to people. Pfizer/BioNTech conducted such studies in animal models to determine whether there were any negative side effects of its COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy. It concluded there was no evidence of fertility or reproductive toxicity in animals.

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine are prepped for pregnant women at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pa., on Feb. 11. (Hannah Beier/Reuters)

Moreover, when human trials were approved for COVID-19 vaccines, follow-up data showed that many of the women who participated in them later became pregnant. During the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine clinical trials, for example, 23 people became pregnant after receiving the vaccine. Aghajanova says that as far as physicians are aware, “there’s no evidence that their fertility has been affected.”

To capture data on the safety of vaccination outside of clinical trials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed V-safe, a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to conduct health check-ins on people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC reported on Jan. 27 that about 30,000 pregnant people had already enrolled in the registry. According to an update released by the agency’s COVID-19 vaccine task force in the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on March 1, in the enrolled population, there had been 275 completed pregnancies, including 232 live births. The agency said it plans on continuing collecting vaccine safety data on women before, during and after their pregnancies.

Pfizer has also now launched its own clinical trial for its vaccine for women over the age of 18 who are between 24 and 34 weeks pregnant in an effort to assure the public that no causal link with infertility exists.

Another positive sign, Aghajanova says, is that fertility clinics across the nation have not reported a drop in pregnancy rates or an increase in miscarriages since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines began.

“That’s what concerns people, pregnancy rates and miscarriage rates, and we didn’t see changes. I haven’t seen or heard anything about any clinic in any state raising concern about pregnancy rates dropping after the vaccine started,” she said.

Aghajanova recommends that women who are planning to conceive or are pregnant consider getting vaccinated because of the high risk associated with COVID-19 in pregnancy.

According to the CDC, pregnant women who have COVID-19 are more likely to get severely ill from the disease compared with nonpregnant people. They also appear more likely to develop respiratory complications requiring intensive care and are also more likely to be placed on a ventilator, according to the agency.

Three leading organizations in the country that specialize in pregnancy and fertility — the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine — all recommend that pregnant women and women of reproductive age get vaccinated.

Finally, Aghanova says, the best advice she can give people who are concerned about the vaccines is to talk to their providers.

“If you have an OB GYN or if you have fertility specialists, I think these people are best equipped to answer your questions,” she said. “If you don’t have those, just talk to your primary care physicians. Don’t try to find answers on Facebook or elsewhere; just talk to people that know the best in this situation.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • The World Isn’t Getting Vaccinated Fast Enough. Here Are 4 Ways to Fix That

    COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX arrive at Bole international airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 7, 2021. When this pandemic first began, it quickly became clear that we didn’t just need vaccines, we’d also needed vaccinations, and lots of them. In an unprecedented show of global solidarity, the world came together to back COVAX, a unique global solution aimed at making equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines possible.

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • White House partners with Uber and Lyft for free rides to vaccinations

    The program will go into effect in the next two weeks and run until July 4.

  • Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans are becoming less worried about returning to "normal"

    Data: Axios/Ipsos Poll; Note: 3.2% margin of error; Chart: Axios VisualsFor the first time since the pandemic began, less than half of Americans (43%) say returning to their "normal" pre-coronavirus lives would pose a large or moderate risk, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.The big picture: This tipping point comes as nearly two thirds of respondents in our weekly national poll say they've gotten at least one shot. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHalf of those with children under 18 say they're likely to vaccinate them as soon as they're eligible — a day that has come for many of them now that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer's vaccine to be given to 12- to 15-year-olds.The intrigue: Americans are divided over whether and when they should have to show proof of vaccination.55% support showing proof to return to their normal workplace, and 57% endorse it for attending sports events. More than six in 10 favor proof for airplane or cruise travel or hotel stays. Half or fewer support it for dining out or shopping.What they're saying: "It's all about the vaccine," said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos U.S. Public Affairs."The vaccine is conditioning how Americans are engaging and seeing the world today," Young said. "As more get it, the more normal things will become."What we're watching: 62% of respondents said they've asked family or close friends about their vaccine status, while 28% said their employers have asked them their status. Only 5% said employers are requiring them to get the vaccine. Between the lines: Volunteering your own status is more prevalent among those who have been vaccinated, Democrats, people 50 and older and those who live in urban or suburban areas. 79% of people who have been vaccinated say they've asked friends and family about their status, compared with 71% of Democrats, 57% of Republicans and 30% of the unvaccinated.Mask behavior is relaxing as vaccinations rise and following eased guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for those who have been vaccinated.74% say they're always or sometimes masking when indoors in public places, while just 31% said they were masking when spending time outdoors with family or friends who are fully vaccinated.Democrats are much more likely than Republicans to say they're wearing masks.Details: Overall, measures of mental and emotional health continued to improve in the latest survey. And Americans who've been vaccinated are relaxing their behaviors. That last group is an important one to watch because, in months past, those most eager for the vaccine also have been more worried about catching or spreading the virus and more careful about masking and social distancing. Getting the shot appears to be easing their fears and behaviors.By the numbers: 54% of Americans overall said they'd gone out to eat, the first time that figure has surpassed 50% since we began asking the question a year ago. That included 53% of those who have been vaccinated and 57% of those who haven't.Most Americans say they're still maintaining six-foot distances from others outside the home at least sometimes, but those who say they do it all the time has slipped to 40%, the lowest in 13 months.Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted May 7-10 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,078 general population adults age 18 or older.The margin of sampling error is ±3.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • Woman fights on for damages over Vietnam War use of 'Agent Orange'

    An elderly French-Vietnamese woman vowed on Tuesday to pursue her legal fight to obtain compensation for health problems which she says were caused by exposure to the toxic herbicide "Agent Orange" during the Vietnam War. Earlier this week, a French court rejected a lawsuit filed by 79-year old Tran To Nga against 14 chemical companies, but she told reporters she would appeal. "I am disappointed, I am angry, but I am not sad," said Tran To Nga, whose news conference was broadcast on Reuters TV.

  • Asian man, 80, beaten and robbed by teens near San Francisco

    Town in northern California sees spike in crimes perpetrated against Asian Americans

  • Court rules woman must choose between her biracial child or her Confederate flag symbol

    Judge says ‘presence of the flag is not in the child’s best interests’

  • Man dies after being pinned to the floor for 90 seconds in Rhode Island arrest

    Joseph Ventre appears to be in distress and makes pained sounds in video of arrest

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican who backed Arizona ‘audit’ based on Trump’s election lies now says it ‘makes us look like idiots’

    ‘Looking back, I didn’t think it would be this ridiculous. It’s embarrassing to be a state senator at this point,’ says Arizona State Senator Paul Boyer

  • Tik Tok user shares video of police threatening her for wearing ‘shorts that are too short’

    ‘I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts’

  • Biden to discuss Russian ransomware hackers with Putin and suggests Moscow bears ‘some responsibility’

    ‘There is evidence the actor’s ransomware is in Russia,’ Mr Biden says

  • Tesla in deadly Texas crash was not on auto-pilot, officials rule

    Car owner’s home security camera shows him entering the driver’s seat, says report

  • Five Republican states reject Biden unemployment aid to force Americans back to work

    GOP officials claim federal assistance is keeping Americans out of the workforce despite Covid-19 fears, lack of childcare and poor wages along with growth in hospitality jobs

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Canadiens clinch playoff spot, lose 4-3 in OT to Oilers

    Connor McDavid scored 2:42 into overtime for his league-leading 102nd point of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Monday night as the Canadiens clinched the last playoff spot in the North Division. Dominik Kahu, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Neal also scored for the Oilers, who won their sixth straight on the road. Leon Draisaitl had two assists and Mikko Koskinen had 25 saves.

  • Dr. Lazzarini manslaughter trial delayed in Lexington County

    A new trial date will be set in the wake of the postponement of the manslaughter trial of Dr. Adam Lazzarini, formerly an orthopedic surgeon at Lexington Medical Center.

  • Nepal prime minister loses confidence vote in parliament

    Nepal’s prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament Monday, ending his attempt to show he has enough support to remain in office. Only 93 lawmakers backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, while 124 voted against him. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Oli to lead a caretaker government while parties in parliament seek to form a new government.

  • India Covid: Dozens more bodies wash up on Ganges river bank

    A further 50 corpses are found on embankments, this time in Uttar Pradesh, as India battles Covid.