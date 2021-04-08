COVID-19 vaccines work well against California variant, scientists say

Amina Khan
·6 min read
Homeboy employee Joseph Kuresa recieves a shot from Shaun Murry
Homeboy employee Joseph Kuresa recieves a shot from Shaun Murry. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

As the California coronavirus variant continues to spread across the Golden State and beyond, new research suggests that several vaccines should continue to provide an effective defense against it.

The findings, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, offer good reason for Californians to keep rolling up their sleeves as the vaccination campaign picks up steam across the state.

“We’re not expecting this variant to be a problem for the vaccines — so that’s really good news,” said study leader David Montefiori, a virologist at Duke University.

The California variant is actually a pair of closely related fellow travelers known as B.1.427 and B.1.429. Scientists say they most likely emerged in the state in May, then surged to become the dominant strain amid the deadly holiday surge.

They accounted for 56% of samples from California that were genetically sequenced between Feb. 28 and March 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They have turned up in every state and the District of Columbia, and have spread as far as Australia, Singapore, Israel and Denmark.

The California strain is just one of several so-called variants of concern being tracked by the CDC. Others include B.1.1.7, from the United Kingdom, the P.1 variant from Brazil and the B.1.351 variant from South Africa. They're threatening because they're more transmissible, more virulent or more resistant to vaccines than their predecessors.

Scientists and public health officials aim to quash these variants by vaccinating the population as quickly as possible. Not only will that hinder their spread, it will deprive them of opportunities to gain new mutations that could make them even more dangerous.

As these coronavirus variants have emerged and spread far beyond their places of origin, they’ve raised concerns as to whether the current crop of vaccines will effectively protect against them. That’s because the variants have acquired genetic mutations that affect the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and invade human cells — and which the vaccines use as a target.

The fear is that the mutations could alter the spike protein so much that an immune system trained to recognize an earlier version of the virus would fail to recognize a variant, leaving a vaccinated person without any biological defense.

So a team of researchers decided to put two vaccines to the test.

They tested blood samples from people who had received the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna or a vaccine candidate from Novavax that has not yet been authorized for use in the United States. Then they introduced engineered versions of viral variants to these blood samples and waited to see what kind of immune system response they elicited.

The dominant strain in the U.S. is called D614G, and it was neutralized by blood from people who received either of the vaccines.

The California variant they tested, B.1.429, was a little less susceptible to both the Moderna and the Novavax vaccines, but both shots still generated effective protection, the researchers found. That's because the body generates far higher antibody levels than are actually needed to neutralize the virus, Montefiori said.

And while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was not studied in this paper, it would likely perform about as well as the Moderna vaccine, since both use similar technology, he said.

“People in Los Angeles can feel very good about getting the current vaccines — that they’re going to be just as protected by those vaccines as people living in areas where they don’t have the California variant,” Montefiori said.

“It’s always nice to get that type of a result,” he added.

But with both vaccines, there was a significant drop in performance against the South African variant.

Those lab results were not ideal, but they weren't exactly a surprise. In clinical trials, the Novavax vaccine was 89% effective in the United Kingdom but only 49% effective in South Africa, where B.1.351 dominates.

Similarly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that reduced the risk of moderate to severe illness by 72% when tested in the U.S. was only 57% effective in South Africa. And a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University worked no better than a placebo when it was tested in a South African clinical trial.

The new paper was one of several published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday concerning viral variants and vaccines.

A team of South African researchers who tested blood plasma from patients who had been infected with the South Africa variant reported that their antibodies still provided a significant level of protection against the "original" version of the coronavirus, as well as the Brazilian strain.

The upshot: Vaccines designed to target the B.1.351 version of the spike protein may be effective against a range of variants, the researchers suggested.

In another paper, scientists in Israel examined the antibody responses in blood samples from six healthcare workers who had been infected and later received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They found that after vaccination, their immune systems revved up against the original virus and the U.K., Brazilian and South African variants, with antibody responses that were 114, 203, 81 and 228 times as high, respectively, as right before their shots.

"This highlights the importance of vaccination even in previously infected patients, given the added benefit of an increased antibody response to the variants tested," the researchers wrote.

The South Africa variant may stoke worries about vaccine resistance, but so far it has done little more than establish a foothold in the U.S., Montefiori said. According to the CDC, there have been 386 confirmed cases involving B.1.351 as of Tuesday, compared with 16,275 involving the U.K. variant.

It’s important to keep in mind that these kinds of tests don’t measure the full degree of protection a vaccine provides in an actual person, said Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at UC San Francisco who was not involved in the new research.

For example, these tests look at antibodies, but not T-cells, which comprise another crucial arm of the immune system's defenses.

"This is a lab study," Gandhi said. "This doesn't tell us in real life if these vaccines aren't going to be able to elicit enough T-cells, which is super hard to measure, to bring down the South Africa virus."

John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medical College who was not involved in the new work, agreed.

There’s only so much that can be extrapolated from the immune response seen in blood samples, but a study like this does provide useful clues "as to whether different variants are or are not likely to be a problem for vaccines,” Moore said. “It’s a guide.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to take executive actions to reduce gun violence

    With gun limits facing opposition in Congress, President Biden will take executive actions after mass killings in his first weeks in office.

  • People travel from Mexico into California to get COVID-19 vaccine

    People travel from Mexico into California to get COVID-19 vaccine

  • Biden to unveil long-awaited executive action on guns

    The announcement, expected Thursday, comes amid a spate of high-profile shootings and as some advocates have grown frustrated with the White House.

  • Why you really need to get the second dose of a two-shot vaccine

    If your Covid-19 vaccine requires two doses, not much should change after you get your first shot, experts say.

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship Is Getting ‘Serious’ (Source)

    A source tells ET that things have gotten ‘way more serious’ between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The source adds that the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star’s family is ‘thrilled’ for her and this is the ‘happiest’ she has been in a long time.

  • Bachelor Alum Peter Weber Says He's 'Not in Contact' with Ex Kelley Flanagan: 'I Wish Her Well'

    Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan officially split in February

  • Shawn Mendes’s Stolen Car Has Been Returned After His Home Was Broken Into While He and Camila Were Inside

    ‘TMZ’ says nobody has been arrested yet.

  • Gasoline Rockets in Europe Despite Demand Blight From Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- As Europeans drive less, the price they’re paying for gasoline to power their cars is moving higher as the continent’s oil refineries boost exports -- but make less -- of the fuel.The so-called crack spread, the price at which gasoline trades over crude oil, hit its strongest for the time of year since 2017 at the start of April. That’s helped push retail prices to their highest in years on a seasonal basis in several of the continent’s big consumer nations including Germany, France and Italy.At least a quarter of the gasoline-making units at northwest Europe’s oil refineries have been offline recently for maintenance, or suffered unplanned disruption. That’s further reduced output at a time when plants are processing less crude oil anyway because of the pandemic. Add in healthy exports, in particular to the U.S., and prices suggest the market has more than offset the lost demand.“There’s a huge pull on European gasoline to other key regions,” said Mark Williams, an oil analyst at Wood Mackenzie Ltd., adding that resurgent demand in the U.S. is boosting the European market.When Europe’s spring lockdowns came into force last year, millions of barrels of gasoline demand disappeared and processing margins sank deep into negative territory. This time that hasn’t happened, despite the continent’s latest wave of mobility-restricting lockdowns limiting road use and perpetuating weakness in two other key transport fuels: diesel and jet fuel.European exports of gasoline to the U.S. surged by more than 60% month-on-month in March and are set to stay strong in April, according to data from Kpler, an analytics firm. Shipments to West Africa are also healthy, averaging almost half a million barrels a day in the first quarter of this year. Nigeria has also recently said it won’t phase out gasoline subsidies.Gasoline MachinesAt the same time, Europe’s own supply is being squeezed with multiple gasoline-making units called fluid catalytic crackers taken offline.Germany’s Miro refinery, which normally supplies between a quarter and a third of the nation’s gasoline, has undergone a major overhaul this spring. The U.K.’s Pembroke plant is also among refineries that reduced supply in recent weeks.“These outages are likely not economically motivated, but more a result of scheduling,” said Koen Wessels, an analyst at Energy Aspects, noting the loss of output has been supporting margins.The refinery disruption and high exports have helped to strengthen Europe’s gasoline market even as the continent’s road use slumped to its lowest so far this year in the week through March 28, according to transport data compiled by Bloomberg. It was down about 30% on average, compared with pre-pandemic levels.While those forces are helping gasoline, they’re not enough to push margins for other key transport fuels back to seasonal norms. With Europe’s air traffic still more than 60% below the pre-pandemic level, refiners are still shifting jet fuel production into diesel, adding to supplies and pulling down prices.“The fundamentals are tighter on gasoline,” said Williams. “That doesn’t change until jet demand improves.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chilean health regulator approves CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    Chile's health regulator on Wednesday approved emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese company CanSino, as the South American country forges ahead with a massive vaccination campaign and fights a second spike of cases. Chile hosted a late-stage trial for the CanSino vaccine and President Sebastian Pinera said at the end of March that he had signed a deal to buy 1.8 million vials of the single-dose vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine also had a trial in Chile, but a long-promised deal for the supply has failed to materialize due to demand for the drug from the United States and Europe.

  • How Kheng Hua Tan Is Dispelling the Tiger Mom Stereotype, From ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to ‘Kung Fu’

    Kheng Hua Tan is thrilled to be playing nuanced roles and breaking stereotypes. The veteran actress is best known for portraying Kerry Chu in “Crazy Rich Asians,” the mother of Rachel Chu (Constance Wu). In the film, it’s revealed Rachel was conceived from an extramarital affair (the scandal is used to drive a wedge between her and her beau Nick), and that Kerry fled China to America to give birth to Rachel. Kerry comes clean to Rachel in an emotional heart-to-heart and helps her daughter find happiness. It’s a far cry from the demanding and unfeeling tiger mom stereotype that’s only concerned with academic success. In the reimagined “Kung Fu,” which debuts on TheCW, Tan once again plays a mom, this time to series lead Nicky (Olivia Liang). When you first meet her character Mei-Li, she does possess some of those tiger mom qualities. Also Read: 'Kung Fu' Star Tzi Ma Explains Why This Asian Dad Is Unlike the Others You've Seen Him Play “I think that in the pilot, you’re going to see a very, very tiger mom-ish type of mother, which may be very relatable to everybody,” Tan told TheWrap ahead of the premiere. “A mother who thinks she knows best for all her children. She does know what is best … for some of them, but not for all of them. And I think that the biggest gap that she has with regards to what she thinks is good for them and what is actually good for them is with Nikki. Throughout the series, and we are nearing the end of filming season one, you will see Nikki and her mother go through pretty amazing hurdles. For two people who start out so far apart from each other, they very quickly realize how similar they are to each other. And, and in my own experience. I’m very similar to my mum too, which is the reason why we’re so close and also the reason why there’s sometimes deep friction, because you can’t fight fire with fire. You certainly get that between Nicky and her mom.” Kailey Schwerman/The CW Another important relationship in “Kung Fu” is the one between Mei-Li and her husband Jin, played by prolific actor Tzi Ma. Tan joked that he is the “Asian American Dad” (having played father figures in “Mulan,” “The Farewell” and “Tigertail”) and sharing the screen opposite him is an honor. “All I have to do is just look at him. Just look at him. And then all my emotions are there because all his emotions are,” Tan explains. “He is one of those actors — I totally understand why holds the title of “Asian American Dad” and a person that is so deeply respected by everybody — because every single take, the man gives 150% he is there whether or not the camera is on him or not on him. ‘Kung Fu’ may be written for a young adult audience, which The CW reaches out so effectively to, but they really give the parents a lot to work with beautiful things.” Also Read: 'Bling Empire': All the Asian Customs Explained, From Red Envelopes to Black Stew Tan also has high praise for her on-screen daughter, played by Liang. “Olivia is a special girl,” Tan gushes. “She is one of the most grounded, humblest, most hardworking, good-natured, funny number ones. She comes on set having worked five days more than everybody else. She is on set earlier and she leaves the latest. When everybody else is having an off day, she has to go right back to do ADR (dubbing), body conditioning and learn choreography. And she films scenes where she not only fights but she also loves; she has emotional scenes with me where she is breaking down every single second. She has the gamut. And yet, she makes me laugh. She buys me food!” Presenting strong yet complicated family dynamics is important for representation, especially as anti-Asian violence surges across the country, especially elders. “People are people no matter what color you are, where you come from, how old you are, what your preferences are,” Tan says. “Life is worth protecting. And why can’t we all just learn to do this one simple thing, which is to treat each other the way that we want to be treated ourselves?” “Kung Fu” premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. Read original story How Kheng Hua Tan Is Dispelling the Tiger Mom Stereotype, From ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to ‘Kung Fu’ At TheWrap

  • CDC says now-dominant variant poses risk even with nearly 20% of U.S. fully vaccinated

    The U.S. COVID-19 vaccine push continued to gain ground on Wednesday with 19% of the population now fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though experts remain concerned about stubbornly high case numbers that continue to rise.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic'

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) says the time has come to start "planning for our lives post-pandemic." Newsom announced Tuesday that California is aiming to fully reopen its economy on June 15, the Los Angeles Times reports. The plan is to at that point lift most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions and stop using the current system that divides counties into tiers based on factors like number of new cases, according to The Associated Press. Two criteria will have to be met by June 15 for this to happen, officials said: the state having sufficient vaccine supply for all adults and its COVID-19 hospitalization rates being stable and low. "With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California's economy," Newsom said. "We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic. We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here — wearing masks and getting vaccinated — but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter." California's mask mandate is expected to remain in place. But business will be permitted to "return to usual operations" with "common-sense public health policies in place, such as required masking, testing and with vaccinations encouraged," officials said. In a news conference, Newsom hailed this as a "big day" for the state, though he warned that California being able to "open up as business as usual" by June 15 is still "subject to ongoing mask-wearing and ongoing vigilance." California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly also cautioned that "we will take the necessary precautions" should the state see any "concerning rise in our hospitalizations," per the Los Angeles Times. But Ghaly added that "right now, we are hopeful in what we're seeing." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersCDC: U.K. coronavirus variant now dominant strain in U.S.

  • First Cases Of Brazilian And More Contagious South African Covid-19 Variants Detected In Los Angeles; U.K. Variant Surges

    Public Health Officials in Los Angeles reported on Wednesday that the county had detected the first cases of the Coronavirus variants originally seen in Brazil and South Africa. While only three instances of the virus strain from Brazil — also known as P.1 — and one instance of the variant from South Africa — known […]

  • Bolsonaro dismisses being labeled 'genocidal' as daily COVID-19 deaths in Brazil top 4,000

    The situation is so dire in Brazil that experts warn its COVID-19 death toll could eventually surpass total deaths from the pandemic in the US.

  • Rare Superman comic sells for record $3.25m

    Action Comics #1, which sold for 10 cents in 1938, is the world's most valuable comic book.

  • Covid: US rules out federal vaccine passports

    No American will be forced by the government to obtain proof of vaccination, the White House says.

  • COVID-19 hasn't slowed global warming: Earth's carbon dioxide levels highest in over 3 million years, NOAA says

    The level of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere is now higher than it's been in at least 3.6 million years, federal scientists said Wednesday.

  • Is the end of the COVID pandemic on the way? Fauci urges Americans to ‘hang in there’

    “We’ll know it when we see it.”

  • Vaccination efforts, plus Johnson & Johnson doses, headed to AT&T Stadium

    County registration is still required to receive a shot from the vaccination center in Arlington.

  • NC GOP lawmakers want to require teaching ‘balanced political viewpoints’ in schools

    The legislation would not require charter schools to present the views of both major political parties. Some teachers say the bill shows a lack of trust from lawmakers.