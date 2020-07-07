COVID-19's Impact on 5G Networks & Services - The Pandemic Offers Operators a Chance to Stop and Think About the Scale & Pace of Their 5G Investments

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact of COVID-19 on 5G Networks and Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo More

This report examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on 5G networks and services. It looks at supply-side challenges such as constraints on network builds and delays to spectrum auctions and standards activity, as well as the impact on operator investment decisions.

The report also considers how the pandemic will affect consumer demand for 5G mobile and fixed-wireless access (FWA), as well as emerging 5G use cases such as cloud gaming. The report analyses the effect of the crisis on business demand for 5G services such as back-up connectivity for SMEs, and on industrial use cases such as private networks. The report also provides implications for telecom operators and their suppliers.



The report takes a largely qualitative approach to assessing the impact of COVID-19 on operators' 5G plans. Ongoing revisions to our forecasts will provide quantitative data on the impact of COVID-19 on metrics such as revenue and capex.

This report is based on several sources:

Internal research on the impact of COVID19 on the telecoms industry, 5G forecasts and ongoing coverage of business and consumer 5G use cases

Interviews with stakeholders in the 5G market

This report answers the following questions:

Does COVID-19 change the business case for 5G non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA)?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on 5G capex in various regions?

Does the pandemic change the investment priorities of telecom operators?

How will consumer demand for 5G mobile be affected?

Do some potential 5G use cases look more promising now?

How will 5G business services be affected by COVID-19?

What are the main 5G opportunities in the enterprise sector?

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary Impact on network deployment Impact on consumer demand Impact on demand from businesses

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/asvaq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19s-impact-on-5g-networks--services---the-pandemic-offers-operators-a-chance-to-stop-and-think-about-the-scale--pace-of-their-5g-investments-301089232.html

SOURCE Research and Markets