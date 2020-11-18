COVID-19's Impact on the Pharma Trade & Supply Chain, Q3 2020 Findings

Watch Live:

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Trade and Supply Chain Survey, Q3 2020 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an update on the assessment of how the pharmaceutical industry perceives the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the challenges associated with clinical trials, logistics, API and finished dose manufacturing.

Since the first case was diagnosed in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise rapidly across the globe.

Report Scope

  • The report provides in-house analyst expertise on the results of a 5-minute survey of 75 of the publisher's Pharma clients and prospects, which was fielded from July 7, 2020 to July 30, 2020.

Reasons to Buy

  • Benchmark companies' primary concerns

  • Determine the impact of COVID-19 to date on supply chains

  • Assess companies' strategic future plans

  • Track changes to corporate strategy and attitudes

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary

  2. Study Design

  3. Background, Objectives, and Design

  4. Respondent Mix

  5. Primary Business Concerns

  6. Impact of COVID-19 on Company Revenue

  7. Dedicated Planning Team

  8. Supply Chain Concerns

  9. Clinical Trial Materials

  10. Marketed Drugs

  11. Spotlight on US Manufacturing

  12. Import/Export Risks

  13. Clinical Trial Concerns

  14. Addressing Clinical Trial Disruptions

  15. Planning Scenarios

  16. In Their Own Words

  17. Suppliers

  18. Manufacturing Sites

  19. Small Molecule API

  20. Summary

  21. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jrtom

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


