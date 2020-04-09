COVID-19’s Impact on Workplace Chat Solutions: Unprecedented Rise in Growth due to Exploding Population of Remote Workers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Unified Communications as one of the key industries seeing increased demand due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Workplace chat solutions like Slack, Troop Messenger and Brosix offer a fast and convenient way to communicate with colleagues. As an increased number of companies switch to remote working to limit the risk of infection, they are relying more and more on workplace chat to facilitate communication and collaboration between team members.
ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Unified Communications and related topics such as Team Collaboration Software.
Latest available reports on this sector include:
- Unified Communications as a Service Market by Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Conferencing, and Collaboration Platforms and Applications), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024
- Unified Communications and Collaboration - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts
Workplace Chat is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19s-impact-on-workplace-chat-solutions-unprecedented-rise-in-growth-due-to-exploding-population-of-remote-workers---researchandmarketscom-301038369.html
SOURCE Research and Markets