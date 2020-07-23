How COVID almost killed a healthy woman with "no normal symptoms"

London — Rebecca Wrixon knew that working as a nanny for a pair of doctors could leave her exposed to the coronavirus, but as a healthy 44-year-old with young children, she didn't worry much about catching COVID-19. It was already clear then, in early April, that the disease hit the elderly and those with underlying conditions hard, but it didn't seem much of a threat to her healthy family.

Rebecca Wrixon is seen at University Hospital Southampton during treatment for severe inflammation of the brain caused by COVID-19 infection. / Credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Wrixon More

Then one morning just after Easter, Wrixon woke up with a numb arm.

She never had a cough or fever, never lost her sense of taste or smell, and it would take doctors days to even diagnose COVID-19 — and much longer to figure out how to stop her body's reaction to it. The insidious disease quietly caused her body to attack itself, inflaming her brain, paralyzing half of her body, rendering her unable to see or speak, and almost killing her in the process.

Researchers in Britain now believe COVID-19 may hit many more people with similar neurological symptoms than commonly thought — including younger patients and those who, like Wrixon, never experience the most well-known signs of the disease.

The fear is not only that these symptoms can be dangerous in themselves, but that they can linger, and nobody knows yet for how long.

"No normal symptoms"

Wrixon's 11-year-old daughter was in bed with a fever for about a day in early April, then Wrixon herself experienced some pain in her chest and a light rash, but she never suspected it was the coronavirus.

"I had no normal symptoms like they tell you to look out for at all. I just didn't feel well, and just had itching around my chest and an ache from my chest, but no cough. No problems breathing or anything like that," and then it all cleared up, she told CBS News from her home on England's southern coast.

"It wasn't until the Tuesday of the Easter holiday that I woke up and my arm was numb."

When her husband came downstairs and found her struggling to operate the TV remote, she told him she couldn't feel her arm, or her foot. Wrixon and her husband both thought the same thing.

Her husband asked her to state their daughter's birthday and a couple other basic facts.

"I couldn't answer. Didn't have a clue," Wrixon recalled. "So that's when we were like, 'I'm having a stroke.'"

They called an ambulance and she was rushed into the emergency room.

"Thought I was going to die."

"She looked like she'd had a stroke," said Dr. Ashwin Pinto, the consultant neurologist who ended up wrestling with Wrixon's case for almost three weeks. "Really soon after I saw Rebecca, she was really beginning to struggle with her speech."

Coronavirus, he said, "really wasn't on the radar at all."

But tests quickly confirmed there never was a stroke. Over the next few days, as Wrixon's condition deteriorated precipitously and the magnitude of the pandemic started to register around Europe, she was tested for COVID-19 as a matter of course.

"I didn't think, particularly, that it was going to be positive," Pinto said.

The result surprised him. Despite the positive throat swab test, however, there was nothing in Wrixon's blood or spinal fluid to suggest the virus was directly attacking her central nervous system. But something was. MRI scans showed more than half of her brain severely inflamed.