COVID 'apparently' an issue for Biden joint session, Rubio recalls packed chamber for impeachment

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio claims 'it's interesting' Democrats had no problems working in same room next to each other to impeach former president Donald Trump, but suddenly can't be in person for Biden joint session address.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinated people can now do these things safely, CDC says in updated COVID guidance

    Masks are still required in certain circumstances, but the CDC offered safe activities for fully vaccinated people.

  • Psaki Dismisses Catholic Bishops’ Objections to Fetal-Tissue Research: ‘Important to Invest in Science’

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed Catholic bishops’ concerns about the use of fetal tissue from elective abortions for scientific research. Asked how the White House would respond to comments from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that it is “deeply offense to millions of Americans for our tax dollars to be used for research that collaborates with an industry built on the taking of innocent lives,” Psaki said that the administration “respectfully disagrees.” “We believe that it’s important to invest in science and look for opportunities to cure diseases and I think that’s what this is hopeful to do,” Psaki said of the administration’s decision to reverse a Trump-era ban on researchers’ use of fetal tissues from elective abortions. The National Institutes of Health announced it would lift the ban in a post on its website on April 16. The NIH and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will also no longer convene the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board, according to Catholic Philly. The board was convened under Trump to review research applications for NIH grants, cooperative agreements, and research and development contracts that proposed using fetal tissue from elective abortions. The Trump administration also severed contracts with outside institutions that used fetal stem cells for research. The reversal comes after 26 House Democrats called on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to change the policy, according to Roll Call. The chairman of the U.S. bishop’s pro-life committee last week called on the Biden administration to fund research “that does not rely upon body parts taken from innocent children killed through abortion.” “The bodies of children killed by abortion deserve the same respect as that of any other person,” Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann said. “Our government has no right to treat innocent abortion victims as a commodity that can be scavenged for body parts to be used in research.” “It is unethical to promote and subsidize research that can lead to legitimizing the violence of abortion,” he added. “Researchers have demonstrated that we can do effective scientific research and develop efficacious clinical treatments without harvesting tissue from aborted babies.”

  • A loud groaning noise at Tuesday's White House press briefing wasn't 'Lincoln's ghost.' It was a creaky robot.

    "Have no fear, the ceiling is not falling... that I'm aware of," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • Trump Dragged Closer to Testifying in Protesters’ Suit Accusing His Guards of Assault

    Drew Angerer/GettyFormer President Donald Trump is one step closer to testifying in a New York lawsuit filed by a group of protesters who claim his bodyguards assaulted them in 2015.As The Daily Beast previously reported, the activists had gathered outside Trump Tower to protest the Republican candidate’s derogatory comments on Mexican immigrants. On that September day, soon after the demonstrators assembled on Fifth Avenue outside the skyscraper, several members of Trump’s security team allegedly “violently attacked” them and destroyed their protest banners before a crowd that included reporters.While president, Trump had tried to quash a subpoena that would force him to testify at the civil trial in the Bronx and sit for a videotaped deposition beforehand. In 2019, his lawyers appealed a judge’s order denying his request.On Tuesday, the state’s Appellate Division dismissed Trump’s appeal as moot.“This appeal concerning the proper standard for determining whether a sitting President may be compelled to give videotaped trial testimony about unofficial acts in a civil action against him or her is moot given that the rights of parties will not be directly affected by our determination,” the court said in its ruling, “and that there will not be an immediate consequence of the judgment.”Trump and Don Jr. Lawyer Up for Eric Swalwell’s Jan. 6 Riot LawsuitBenjamin N. Dictor, an attorney for the protesters, said: “We are pleased with the Appellate Division’s decision and look forward to presenting Mr. Trump’s testimony at trial, as would be expected from any adverse party in litigation.”Lawyers for Trump could not be reached for comment.Similarly, the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, recently ruled that Summer Zervos’ defamation suit against Trump could proceed because Trump is no longer a sitting president and “the issues presented have become moot.” In that case, Trump called Zervos, a former contestant on The Apprentice, a liar after she came forward in 2016 with allegations he groped her and kissed her without her consent.The activists behind the Bronx lawsuit include Efrain Galicia, Florencia Tejeda Perez, Gonzalo Cruz Franco, and Miguel Villalobos. (Another plaintiff, Johnny Garcia, died in February 2019.) Trump, his presidential campaign, and the Trump Organization are listed as defendants, as are Trump bodyguards including longtime fixer Keith Schiller, Gary Uher, Edward Jon Deck Jr., and security personnel referred to as John Does 3 and 4.The plaintiffs, described as “a group of human rights activists of Mexican origin,” had fashioned banners satirizing Trump’s campaign slogan with the words “Trump: Make America Racist Again!” They also wore white robes and hoods after Galicia learned that former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke had endorsed Trump.On the afternoon of Sept. 3, 2015, Trump held a press conference inside Trump Tower and journalists and protesters gathered outside. Cruz and Perez waited on a public sidewalk on Fifth Avenue, opposite the building’s entrance.Soon after Cruz put on his KKK parody costume, Uher allegedly shoved him. While Perez recorded the incident, Deck allegedly ordered her to stop filming and remove her costume before he yanked her by the wrist and shoved her down the sidewalk toward Cruz.Holy cow. Scuffles breaking out at trump hdq w trump aides trying to move anti trump protesters. More @NY1— Josh Robin (@joshrobin) September 3, 2015 The complaint says reporters began to record and document the tussle, too. Galicia and Garcia arrived with three signs soon after this encounter, setting two banners against cement planters on the sidewalk. According to the suit, Uher and an unnamed guard immediately approached the men and tossed them to the ground.When Galicia recovered his signs and put them back up, Schiller “swiftly and menacingly approached Galicia” before ripping one of the posters in half and walking off with the other.Galicia followed Schiller, who allegedly ignored Galicia's demands to return his property, and reached around the guard to retrieve his sign. Schiller then “swung around and struck Galicia with a closed fist on the head with such force that it caused Galicia to stumble backwards,” the complaint alleges. An unnamed guard then “placed his hands around Galicia’s neck in an effort to choke him,” the suit claims.trump aides tearing away anti trump signs and hitting anti trump protester coming up @NY1— Josh Robin (@joshrobin) September 3, 2015 The complaint includes claims for assault and battery, tortuous interference with political speech, negligent hiring and retention, and negligent supervision.It was one of 75 court battles that the former president-elect faced in November 2016 as he prepared to move into the White House.Tuesday’s appellate court ruling comes a year and a half after Bronx County Judge Doris Gonzalez denied Trump's motion to quash the subpoena.In September 2019, Trump’s legal team—which includes Marc Kasowitz and Lawrence Rosen—filed an appeal claiming the court “erred in failing to determine, as required by the U.S. Constitution and other applicable law, that President Trump was the only source available for testimony” on his ties to the defendants and “in erroneously concluding that the President’s testimony was ‘indispensable’” to the activists’ claims.This month, the activists’ lawyers—Nathaniel K. Charny, Roger J. Bernstein, and Dictor—filed a motion to dismiss Trump’s appeal as moot “in light of his return to private citizen status.”In a court filing last week, they added that Trump’s testimony is relevant because the alleged “conduct of the security guards was committed at the express or implied direction, and with express and implied approval of” the reality TV star-turned president.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia’s Doug Collins Announces He Will Not Run for Office in 2022

    Former Georgia representative Doug Collins announced Monday that he would not run in any election during the 2022 midterms, quieting speculation that he would make a Senate run. “I am announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle,” Collins said. “For those who may wonder, this is goodbye for now, but probably not forever,” Collins added. “I do plan on staying involved in helping shape our conservative message to help Republicans win back the House and the Senate and help more strong conservative candidates get elected here in Georgia.” I’m announcing today that I will not be a candidate for any office in the next election cycle. Read more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IruVtnjZl7 — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 26, 2021 Collins, an ally of former President Trump, made his announcement amid speculation that former football player Herschel Walker may run for Senate in 2022. Trump has urged Walker to run in the election against current Democratic senator Raphael Warnock. “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said in a statement in March. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” Collins unsuccessfully ran for Senate during the 2020 special election, which opened after Georgia senator Johnny Isakson resigned for health reasons. Governor Brian Kemp nominated businesswoman Kelly Loeffler to the seat, bucking Trump and allies who wanted Kemp to nominate Collins. Collins decided to run for senate despite Loeffer’s nomination, but dropped out after failing to beat Loeffler in the general election. Loeffler subsequently lost to Warnock in a runoff election.

  • Fact check: Dominion attorneys did not try to stop Arizona ballot audit

    A viral post is false in claiming Dominion had 70 lawyers in Arizona trying to stop the audit of 2020 election ballots.

  • No 'designated survivor' for Biden's speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday

    The change is due to COVID-19 capacity limits, where much of the Cabinet will not be in attendance, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

  • Rose McGowan, who was brought up in a cult, said Democratic voters are in a 'deep cult' that she said stops them from seeing that party leaders aren't helping them

    McGowan criticized the Clintons for their friendship with Harvey Weinstein, whom she has accused of assaulting her, in a Fox News interview.

  • Fox News argues its hosts didn't need to fact-check election conspiracy theories from Trump's lawyers in response to Smartmatic defamation suit

    Election conspiracy theories have led to a tangle of legal fallout for right-wing media organizations.

  • America has become significantly more popular among allies since Biden's inauguration, poll finds

    The United States' allies seem quite pleased to have President Biden in the White House, or perhaps they're just relieved his predecessor is gone. Either way, the U.S.'s popularity has improved significantly in several countries since Biden's inauguration, a Morning Consult survey released Tuesday found. The most dramatic swing took place in Germany. Back on Jan. 20, only 24 percent of Germans viewed the U.S. favorably. Two months later, that number is up to 46 percent. Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom all saw double digit jumps, as well, while Mexico registered an 8 percent increase. In fact, among the 14 nations surveyed, only China reported a notable downward trend, though it's possible that would have happened regardless of who was in the Oval Office at this point, considering the state of affairs between Washington and Beijing. Biden’s Early Tenure Has Improved America’s Image Abroadhttps://t.co/0y2k1xrQal via @eyokley pic.twitter.com/kfLqCTHk65 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) April 27, 2021 Biden has made a point of telling other countries "America is back" in the global community after the Trump era, which saw the country take on more of a lone wolf role, so the administration would likely be happy to hear about the approval numbers. "People in many nations around the world are, I think, hopeful" for "a return to a more collaborative, pro-democracy approach to international affairs," the University of Kansas' Dr. David Farber told Morning Consult. The Morning Consult surveys were conducted between Jan. 11-20 and April 16-25 among at least 1,100 adults in each country. The margins of error range between 1 and 3 percentage points. Read the full results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comThe Republican plot to steal the 2024 electionJosh Hawley uses Big Tech tools to promote his anti-Big Tech bookThe right's reactionary temptation

  • Biden administration will limit immigration courthouse arrests

    The Biden administration will limit immigration authorities' ability to make arrests at courthouses, the Department of Homeland Security announced in a press release Tuesday.Why it matters: The move is another way the Biden administration is adjusting its predecessor's policies and is intended to balance access to courthouses with immigration enforcement, per the statement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: A Trump-era policy, established in 2018, previously authorized routine apprehensions at federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.Tuesday's directive to limit arrests was issued to both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.Courthouse arrests will still be permitted in cases concerning national security, the destruction of evidence in an ongoing case, or if an individual poses a threat to public safety or is being actively pursued by authorities. What they're saying: "Ensuring that individuals have access to the courts advances the fair administration of justice, promotes safety for crime victims, and helps to guarantee equal protection under the law,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement."The expansion of civil immigration arrests at courthouses during the prior administration had a chilling effect on individuals’ willingness to come to court or work cooperatively with law enforcement."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams says 'young white affluent people' lead the 'defund the police' movement

    Brooklyn Borough President and former NYPD officer Eric Adams said he's "never been to an event where the people were saying we want less cops."

  • “Brink of anarchy”: Netanyahu ignores law to appoint loyalist justice minister

    An Israeli cabinet meeting exploded into a shouting match today after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to install a loyalist as justice minister despite the attorney general’s determination that such a move was illegal.The latest: The Israeli supreme court issued an injunction to block Netanyahu's move on Tuesday night. The court will convene on Wednesday for a hearing on the matter.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Israel has held four consecutive inconclusive elections over two years amid a prolonged political crisis caused largely by Netanyahu's trial and his attempts to block it.Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, and his mandate to form Israel's next government will expire in six days. As his position grows more vulnerable, his critics are accusing him of attempting to subvert Israeli democracy.The backstory: Under the previous coalition agreement, the justice minister must be a member of the Blue and White Party, led by Benny Gantz. That agreement remains valid until a new government is formed.Gantz himself served as interim justice minister until that appointment expired last month. Netanyahu initially ignored a legal opinion from Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit that the post must be filled for COVID-related decisions. Driving the news: After the supreme court ruled that the government had to hold a vote to appoint a new minister, Netanyahu convened the cabinet on Tuesday.He and his fellow Likud party ministers blocked Gantz's reappointment. Then Netanyahu announced his intention to appoint Ofir Akunis, a minister from his own party.Between the lines: That's a violation of the coalition agreement, which gives Gantz a veto over appointments and is enshrined in Israeli law. When Mandelblit interjected to tell the ministers that the move was illegal, Netanyahu cut him off and put it up for a vote anyways.After shouting and allegations from Gantz and Netanyahu, Gantz's party boycotted the vote, and all the Likud ministers voted in favor.The meeting then became more chaotic still, with Mandelblit insisting that Akunis' appointment was null and void.After the meeting, the attorney general made his position clear to the supreme court, which blocked Netanyahu's move hours later.In another unprecedented move, Netanyahu asked that his position be represented before the supreme court not by the attorney general but by a private attorney. He also asked the court for 48 hours to reach understandings with Gantz on the issue.What they're saying: Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who is trying to form an alternative government to oust Netanyahu, said the events prove “Netanyahu must go."Gideon Sa'ar, Netanyahu’s right-wing rival and also part of the attempts to form an alternative government, said the “delusional saga in the cabinet meeting proves there is an urgent need to replace the government."Naftali Bennett, the potential kingmaker who has negotiated with both Netanyahu and Lapid on forming a government, didn’t attack Netanyahu but said “Israel is on the brink of anarchy and a functioning government must be formed."What’s next: The negotiations between Lapid, Bennett and Sa'ar are ongoing but still with no breakthrough. The talks will continue with hopes of reaching a deal by May 2, when Netanyahu’s mandate expires.Netanyahu will try and use the time he has left to drive wedges between Lapid and Bennett and create divisions within Bennett’s party, including by offering his allies positions within Likud.Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the supreme court's action.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fox News Lady Focuses on Bakari Sellers ‘Accent’ and Not the Police Killing He’s Talking About

    Fox News is the place where racism goes when it needs some alone time. Fox News is the grease on Matt Gaetz hair. It’s the oil sheen in Rand Paul’s white man jheri curl. It’s Republican OnlyFans.

  • Prince Andrew sidelined as Prince Charles takes over former patronage in wake of Epstein scandal

    The Prince of Wales has replaced his brother, the Duke of York, as royal patron of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as the latter’s roles are gradually redistributed. The orchestra’s board announced in November 2019 that it had decided to part company with Prince Andrew "with immediate effect" after he was forced to effectively resign from public duties in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. A few days later, Buckingham Palace confirmed that he was “standing back” from all of his 230 patronages, a move apparently designed to protect the monarchy from further humiliation. Last November, it was announced that Prince Charles had also agreed to be patron of York Minster Fund, almost a year after his brother stepped down from the role. Prince Andrew, who was patron of the fund for 15 years, resigned in December 2019. Decisions regarding the appointment of a new patron are made by the respective charities, rather than the Royal family, it is understood. Prince keen to protect arts Prince Charles has repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting the arts during the pandemic. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which has welcomed a new music director, Vasily Petrenko, has pledged to help communities recover from the Covid-19 crisis. RPO managing director James Williams said he was honoured to have the heir to the throne as patron. "At the RPO, we have been hard at work for some months, shaping a bold strategy for our concert, community engagement, inclusion and education programmes to enrich communities when it matters most; we aim to help people and businesses to rebuild after the long, dark months of lockdown," he said. "With the announcement of the Prince of Wales as our patron and the appointment of Vasily Petrenko as our new music director, the RPO is well placed to lead the resurgence and spread the joy of orchestral music in a post-Covid world." Duke's step back from public eye The Duke’s fall from grace was prompted by his disastrous Newsnight interview over his friendship with the late Epstein, a convicted paedophile. Within days of the November 2019 broadcast, he either lost or withdrew from several patronages including the English National Ballet and the Outward Bound Trust. The announcement that he would be stepping back from all patronages came as many others said they were considering his future. Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, has claimed she was made to have sex with the Duke on three occasions, including when she was 17. He has denied the claims and has indicated that he wants to return to public life if and when his name is cleared.

  • Harvard Business School Spent ‘Tens Of Millions Of Dollars’ To Convert Classrooms To Hybrid Formats

    In a chat with alumni, Dean Srikant M. Datar also said HBS would open a research center in the midwest and has joined the OneTen initiative The post Harvard Business School Spent ‘Tens Of Millions Of Dollars’ To Convert Classrooms To Hybrid Formats appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • U.S. Supreme Court divided in biofuel waivers dispute

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over a bid by small oil refineries for exemptions from a federal law requiring increasing levels of biofuels to be blended into their products. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by three refineries in Wyoming, Utah and Oklahoma of a lower court ruling that faulted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for giving the companies waivers from the Clean Air Act's renewable fuel standard requirements. At issue in the case is whether the EPA impermissibly exempted units of HollyFrontier Corp. and CVR Energy Inc in 2017 and 2018 when they had not received continuous prior extensions of an initial exemption.

  • Man Arrested for Brutally Stomping on Head of Asian American Man, 61, in Manhattan

    The details: Jarrod Powell, 49, was charged with two felony assault counts when police apprehended him at around 2:45 a.m. following the Friday attack on Yao Pan Ma near Third Avenue and East 125th Street, NBC New York reported. Police found Powell after being told that he was spotted at a shelter near the scene of the incident. The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is currently investigating the attack.

  • Largest firefighting plane may be sold for COVID-19 response

    As Western states prepare for this year’s wildfire season, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been grounded and could be converted to help fight against another crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic. After investing tens of millions into upgrading the Global SuperTanker and its technology, the revenue coming mostly from contracts with the U.S. government and California did not produce enough profit for the company to continue the funding the tanker, said Roger Miller, managing director at Alterna Capital Partners LLC, the investment company that owns the plane. Alterna's decision to ground the SuperTanker was made on April 19, according to the firm, which had funded the plane’s operations and upgrades since 2016.

  • Tensions simmer as McCarthy won't say whether Cheney should remain in House GOP leadership

    Party leaders have been at odds since Trump's second impeachment trial in January.