Covid: Can Australia blame its vaccine woes on Europe?

Prime Minister Scott Morrison inspects CSL's vaccine production lab in Melbourne

So far during the pandemic, Australia has been widely praised for its handling of the coronavirus.

But when it comes to vaccinations, it has fallen far behind other nations and has failed to meet its own goals.

Last week it fell 85% short of its first big deadline - to deliver four million doses by March.

Under fire, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has blamed the delay on the European Union's block of some AstraZeneca vaccine shipments.

"[It] has been a supply problem. It is pure and simple," he said at a press conference on Tuesday. "There were over three million doses from overseas that never came."

But is this the main reason why Australia's vaccination programme has fallen so far behind?

What's the background?

Australia's initial efforts in securing vaccines appeared promising. The country was among the first to announce an order with AstraZeneca, and it also trumpeted its local manufacturing capacity of the vaccine with medical firm CSL.

Australia is using a mix of vaccines, including the Pfizer and potential Novavax products, to immunise its population of 25 million people.

It is most reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine and last year the country placed an order for 3.8 million doses. Those doses from the pharmaceutical giant were due to delivered by January.

However that month, as European authorities faced spiralling third waves in their countries, the European Commission implemented an export ban on some vaccine orders.

In March, the European Commission blocked a shipment of 250,000 doses to Australia. It argued Australia had very low local infection rates and there was a greater need for the vaccine in Europe.

At the time, Australia downplayed the move. Health Minister Greg Hunt said the "one shipment" of just 250,000 doses wouldn't affect Australia's rollout plans, and had not even been "factored in" to the country's first phase of distribution.

Mr Hunt also highlighted Australia's local capacity. CSL would soon be producing about one million doses a week, he claimed. That target has not been met.

Story continues

How has Australia's rollout progressed?

Australia is up to stage two of its four-phase rollout. Doses are being offered to people over 70, those in aged care homes, frontline health workers, emergency services workers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over 55, and people with underlying health conditions.

Still, fewer than one million people have so far received a vaccine. Falling so short of its March target has escalated concerns among Australians.

Mr Morrison this week has come out swinging, blaming European authorities for the supply hold-up.

Australia fell short of a 31 March vaccine delivery goal by 85%

The Australia government said it has only received 700,000 doses of its AstraZeneca order. It is missing 3.1 million doses, according to Mr Morrison.

In response, the European Commission on Tuesday said it had only held up one shipment of 250,000 doses to Australia.

At a press conference a few hours later, Mr Morrison told reporters the situation was "straightforward maths".

"3.1 million out of 3.8 million doses did not come to Australia. That obviously had a very significant impact on the early rollout of the vaccination program."

The European Commission has not yet had a chance to respond to Mr Morrison's claims.

Who is to blame?

The picture isn't clear.

Australia's contradictions about the impact of the European block on AstraZeneca supplies has left many confused. Questions have also been raised as to why the government failed to make contingencies when the AstraZeneca order was halted.

A lack of public information about Australia's vaccine progress has also made it difficult to assess the rollout's progress.

For example, Australians are given daily updates on how many people have received a shot. But there are no details on how many doses exist in the country, or the rate of local production at CSL.

The government said this week it would look at providing better public data. Still, critics note that prior to the government identifying supply issues, Canberra had sought to minimise concerns about the pace - saying the vaccine rollout didn't demand urgency.

The government had also previously dismissed or failed to respond to the worrying reports from people on the frontline.

In recent weeks, doctors administering the vaccine at their clinics have raised concerns about the lack of vaccine supply. The nation's GP union had spoken out about the problem.

Two state governments - New South Wales and Queensland - accused the federal government of failing to provide certainty over how many vaccines would be delivered. In turn, that had slowed down scheduling people for appointments.

"We are so far behind every single commitment Scott Morrison and Greg Hunt has given to the Australian people," said Labor opposition health minister Mark Butler on Wednesday. "Surely, they must admit this is not going well."

Mr Morrison has said that once the vaccine is offered to the wider population, the pace will inevitably accelerate.

The targets have been adjusted too. Instead of having all Australians fully vaccinated by October, the government will now aim for all Australians to have had their first shot by October.