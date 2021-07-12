Covid Australia: 'Graphic' vaccine advert sparks backlash

·2 min read

An Australian vaccine advertisement has sparked a backlash, with many criticising its graphic depiction of a young woman suffering from Covid.

The government advert shows the woman in a hospital bed gasping for air while hooked up to a ventilator.

The text reads: "Covid-19 can affect anyone…Book your vaccination."

But critics say the advert unfairly targets young people, considering under 40s will only be able to access the vaccines at the end of the year.

Official health advice also recommends that young people wait for a Pfizer jab instead of the available AstraZeneca jab. Australia has a shortage of Pfizer supplies.

The advert is currently only being shown in Sydney, which is in the grips of a Delta outbreak and is in its third week of lockdown.

Authorities reported 112 new cases on Monday, taking the total to over 700 cases since the strain first emerged in mid-June.

The release of the advert is part of a larger 'Arm Yourself' vaccination campaign which launched on Sunday.

"Completely offensive to run an ad like this when Australians in this age group are still waiting for their vaccinations," tweeted broadcaster Hugh Riminton.

"Why are we targeting young people? Shouldn't we be targeting the rising rate of vaccine hesitancy in over-55s?" said another Twitter user.

Others, including health professionals, called for the clip to be taken off air, calling it "insensitive".

But the government has defended the advert.

Australia's Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly said it was "meant to be graphic" to "push the message home" about the need to stay home, get tested and book in vaccines.

"We are only doing this because of the situation in Sydney," he said.

On Sunday, authorities in Australia's largest city recorded the first death from the outbreak - the nation's first locally-contracted Covid fatality all year.

The Sydney wave has sparked widespread criticism of the federal government's vaccine rollout. It began in February but has been held back by a lack of Pfizer vaccine supply, public complacency and confused public health messaging about AstraZeneca's risks.

Just over 10% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci says booster COVID shot not yet needed to fight variants. Here’s why

    His comments come after Pfizer and BioNTech said last week they’re developing an “updated version” of their COVID-19 vaccine to target the delta coronavirus variant.

  • Millions of mayflies swarm lakeside communities each summer. 48 hours later they die, leaving behind a slippery mess that can make roads dangerous.

    Videos posted online show mayflies, which are harmless, blanketing the surfaces of stores, gas pumps, and roads.

  • The Latest: S. Korea clamps down amid virus spike

    South Korea has reported more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for the sixth straight day as the greater capital area entered stringent social distancing restrictions to slow transmissions. The 1,100 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency were the highest ever for a Monday, when the daily increase is usually smaller because of reduced tests during the weekends. More than 780 of the cases were from capital Seoul and nearby Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, areas where officials have enforced the country’s strongest social distancing measures starting Monday.

  • Kate Middleton Returns to Wimbledon in a Bright Green Emilia Wickstead Dress

    The duchess's appearance comes after she spent a period in self-isolation following COVID-19 exposure.

  • 'I believe I'm the best,' says Djokovic

    Novak Djokovic said Sunday he considers himself the "best player" after winning a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title but refuses to anoint himself as the "greatest of all time".

  • S.Korea reports 1,100 new coronavirus cases, toughest curbs in force in Seoul

    South Korea reported 1,100 new coronavirus cases for July 11, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday, as the country's toughest anti-COVID curbs take effect in Seoul in an attempt to quell its worst-ever outbreak. The number was the highest ever recorded on a Sunday, KDCA data showed, though below three consecutive days of peaks leading up to 1,378 on Friday. The latest outbreak brings South Korea's total COVID-19 cases to date to 169,146, with 2,044 deaths, well below numbers seen in many other industrialised countries.

  • Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

    Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that "it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed. The company said it was scheduled to have the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials Monday, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months. Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten told The Associated Press last week that early data from the company’s booster study suggests people’s antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier — evidence it believes supports the need for a booster.

  • Women in Arab countries find themselves torn between opportunity and tradition

    In an effort to increase tourism, Saudi Arabia recently eased its strict dress code for foreign women, allowing them to go without the body-shrouding abaya robe still mandatory for Saudi women. FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty ImagesArab women, long relegated to the private sphere by law and social custom, are gaining new access to public life. All countries of the Arab Gulf now have workforce “nationalization policies” that aim to reduce dependency on migrant labor by getting more women into the w

  • ‘Ali & Ava’ Film Review: Interracial Romance Is Rich in Details

    British director Clio Barnard put the northern English city of Bradford on the world film map with her previous award-winning efforts, “The Arbor” and “The Selfish Giant,” and she now returns for an interracial romance powered by two excellent performances. In “Ali & Ava,” which premiered on Sunday in the Directors Fortnight sidebar of the Cannes Film Festival, Ali is played by Adeel Akhtar (“Victoria & Abdul,” “The Big Sick”), who radiates an optimistic warmth despite going through a painful do

  • Calif. Venue Reportedly Boots Matt Gaetz's, Marjorie Taylor Greene's America First Rally

    “As soon as we found out who the speakers were we immediately canceled it,” the venue manager told the Orange County Register.

  • Breonna Taylor’s Family Is Suing LMPD For Allegedly Withholding Body Camera Footage

    Taylor's family has filed a lawsuit against the police for allegedly withholding body camera footage from the night of Taylor's killing.

  • Pressure on risk currencies ebbs, U.S. inflation in focus

    Risk currencies hovered above their recent lows against the dollar and the yen on Monday, as fears about slowdown in the global economic recovery appeared to have subsided for now. The outlook for U.S. inflation and the speed of the Federal Reserve's future policy tightening are back in focus ahead of Tuesday's consumer price data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony from Wednesday.

  • Worried about online shopping scams? Here's how to protect yourself

    Internet scams on the rise. Here's how you can protect yourself and your information while shopping online.

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai warns of threats to internet freedom

    Sundar Pichai says AI will change the world - and defends Google's record on tax, privacy and data.

  • Zuma jailed: Arrests as protests spread in South Africa

    Police say criminals are taking advantage of the unrest following the former president's jailing.

  • If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

    Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.RELATED: Vaccinated People Who Get COVID Have These 3 Things

  • Rihanna Went Out in a Literal Optical-Illusion Outfit Because Why Not?

    And the most hypnotizing outfit of the summer goes to...

  • Surfside building collapse latest: Death toll rises to 90

    The death toll of the devastating partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida last month rose to 90, officials announced Sunday. The recovery effort entered its 18th day on Sunday and officials said 62 victims are now identified, 217 people are accounted for, and 31 are potentially unaccounted for. Officials would not provide an estimated timetable for the end of recovery efforts.

  • Australia announces its first coronavirus death of 2021, a 90-year-old woman who authorities believe was not vaccinated

    Australia reported its first COVID-19 death of the year on Sunday, as lockdowns continue in New South Wales amid a Delta variant outbreak.

  • Chord Overstreet shares Glee cast reunion photo: 'Missed this crew so much!'

    It was a McKinley High alums mini-reunion!