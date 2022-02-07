Covid: Australia to reopen borders to international travel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scott Morrison
    30th Prime Minister of Australia
Sydney Opera House, Australia, 31 December 2021
Australia implemented some of the world's strictest border controls during the pandemic

Australia has announced the reopening of its borders to vaccinated tourists and other visa holders for the first time in almost two years.

"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The reopening, on 21 February, will be welcome news for many sectors including international education.

Australia has had some of the world's strictest border controls throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

In March 2020, the government closed the borders. It barred most foreigners from entering the country and put caps on total arrivals to help combat Covid.

Some international students and skilled migrants have been permitted to enter the country since last December.

On Monday, Mr Morrison said those entering Australia when the borders fully reopened would need to provide proof of vaccination. "That's the rule. Everyone is expected to abide by it," he said.

Unvaccinated travellers who have a medical reason for not being jabbed will still need to apply for a travel exemption and, if successful, will be required to quarantine at a hotel.

Since the start of the pandemic, Australia has implemented strict measures to help fight the spread of Covid infections - even banning its own people from leaving the country last year.

The country has so far reported more than 2.7 million cases of coronavirus and 4,248 Covid-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Nearly 80% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia to reopen borders to tourists on February 21

    Australia will reopen its borders to tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world's strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions.

  • After two years of closed borders, Australia welcomes the world back

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said on Monday it will reopen its borders to vaccinated travellers this month, ending two years of misery for the tourism sector, reviving migration and injecting billions of dollars into the world No. 13 economy. The move effectively calls time on the last main component of Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which it has attributed to relatively low death and infection rates. But the reopening, which takes effect on Feb. 21, represents the first time since March 2020 that people can travel to Australia from anywhere in the world as long as they are vaccinated.

  • The 1918 flu didn't end in 1918. Here's what its third year can teach us.

    In New York City in 1920 - nearly two years into a deadly influenza epidemic that would claim at least 50 million lives worldwide - the new year began on a bright note. "Best Health Report for City in 53 Years," boasted a headline in the New York Times on Jan. 4, 1920, after New York had survived three devastating waves of the flu virus. The nation as a whole, which would ultimately lose 675,000 people to the disease, believed that the end might finally be in sight.Subscribe to The Post Most new

  • I Just Had COVID. Do I Need a Booster?

    Millions of people who have recently developed COVID-19 may have some new questions about their immunity. If they have not yet received a booster shot, do they still need to get one? And when is the optimal time to get it? Federal health officials continue to recommend that everyone get vaccinated and boosted, regardless of whether they’ve had COVID-19 in the past. But more than half of fully vaccinated Americans who are eligible for booster shots have not yet received them. And the guidance on

  • Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salad kills 2, hospitalizes 13 others, CDC says

    Fatalities in Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as 17 other infections, are tied to listeria found in Dole packaged salads, according to the CDC.

  • A better post-pandemic future means not giving in to COVID-19 now

    Normalizing the use of masks by vulnerable people during flu season could save many lives, even after the threat of COVID-19 has receded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckThis is no time to give in to COVID-19. It’s understandable that after two years, everyone is tired of being afraid, staying home, wearing masks and queueing up for rounds of vaccines and tests. With the virus finding the unvaccinated in greater numbers — as expected — and breakthrough infections affecting the vaccinated, a spirit

  • H.K. Sees Record Cases; Australia Reopening: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is set to report another record number of infections, ramping up pressure on the government to contain the worsening outbreak. Australia will allow double-vaccinated visa holders to enter the country from Feb. 21, ending about two years of strict international border controls.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens

  • Schools 'Kindling' for Omicron Outbreaks? Experts' Dire Warning About Vax Rates

    Schools provide the “kindling” for viral outbreaks, and schoolchildren are getting infected at higher rates right now, making it essential that more kids get vaccinated for COVID-19, two Nebraska health experts said Sunday. Only 18.5% of children 5-11 years old in Nebraska have been vaccinated so far, and 51.1% of youths 12-19 have gotten shots, […]

  • Researchers consider how to stop the next pandemic; Virginia school mask mandate to stay in place: COVID-19 updates

    Preventing the next pandemic should be prioritized now, new study says. Virginia school mask mandate will stay in place – for now. More COVID updates.

  • COVID-19 in Oklahoma tracker: Daily updates on new cases, deaths, vaccines for February 2022

    A resource for information on coronavirus in Oklahoma, including deaths, hospitalizations, vaccinations and new cases.

  • Omicron forces S. Korea to end GPS monitoring, some checkups

    South Korea will no longer use GPS monitoring to enforce quarantines and will also end daily checkup calls to low-risk coronavirus patients as a fast-developing omicron surge overwhelms health and government workers. The speed of transmissions has made it impossible to maintain a tight and proactive medical response, Jeong Eun-kyeong, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said Monday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 38,691 new cases of the virus, a nine-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron became the country’s dominant strain.

  • Woodlawn Church Offering Vaccines, Testing

    Another push to get more people in the Woodlawn community vaccinated.