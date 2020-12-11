Covid: Australian vaccine abandoned over false HIV response

Vaccine trial at Oxford University
Australia will maintain its Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine orders but cancel another type

A promising Australian candidate for a coronavirus vaccine has been abandoned after trial participants returned false HIV positive results.

Australia had previously agreed to buy 51 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Australian firm CSL and the University of Queensland (UQ).

The government said orders of other vaccines would now fill the shortfall.

CSL and UQ stressed that the positive results were false - meaning trial participants' health was not at risk.

The Australian government said it had now entered an agreement for the Novavax vaccine, and upped its existing order of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The UK was the first to begin rolling out a vaccine from Pfizer this week.

What happened with the UQ/CSL vaccine?

The vaccine had been in stage one of trials, and proving to be effective in making antibodies.

But it also generated HIV antibodies in some recipients - which meant it showed false positives for HIV. Further testing proved the HIV wasn't there.

CSL and UQ said fixing the flaw would take about a year, prompting a decision to abandon the trial.

"It was likely to work. But we knew that we didn't want to have any issues with confidence, and this false-positive test may have caused some confusion and lack of confidence," said Brendan Murphy, secretary of Australia's Department of Health.

More about the vaccines:

Graphic
Two full doses of the Oxford vaccine gave 62% protection, a half dose followed by a full dose was 90% and overall the trial showed 70% protection.

Vaccine co-lead Paul Young described the decision as "devastating" after 11 months of "living and breathing this project".

"While this is a tough decision to take, the urgent need for a vaccine has to be everyone's priority," he said.

Other medical experts have also praised the "realistic" decision to abandon the UQ vaccine, saying it reflects the reality of vaccine development.

"In general, about 90% of vaccines never make it to market. As a global community, we have been spoilt with the unprecedented swiftness and success with which the development of Covid-19 vaccines have taken place," said infectious diseases expert Sanjaya Senanayake from the Australian National University.

What does it mean for Australia?

Australia has all but eliminated community transmission of the virus, after getting on top of outbreaks in recent months.

Prof Murphy said the nation was in a "wonderful position" at present, but there would be "full population coverage" from two vaccines in 2021.

"We don't need emergency approval - we're in a good position because we've controlled the virus," he said on Friday.

"So I'm very confident about the successful vaccination strategy that we'll be facing next year."

The government said it had prepared for this sort of situation and as such had "spread the risk" with multiple deals for vaccines.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said focusing Australia's manufacturing efforts on the other vaccines would mean "we are more likely to have the entire population vaccinated earlier rather than later".

The Oxford vaccine has been found to be "safe and effective", according to researchers, but is awaiting approval from regulators around the world.

Early 2021 is still listed as when the first vaccines - most likely from Oxford/AstraZeneca - are scheduled to be given to Australians.

Australia has a population of 25 million people. It recorded just one case of local transmission in the past week.

The nation has reported 908 deaths and 28,000 cases so far during the pandemic - far fewer than many nations.

It has been praised for responding quickly to the pandemic with border shutdowns, lockdown measures and aggressive contract-tracing efforts. Some failures, however, have been blamed for deaths.

Victoria crushed the country's worst outbreak after four months of a severe lockdown in the state capital, Melbourne.

Latest Stories

  • The Hunter Biden tax probes are a 'stark litmus test' to see if Joe Biden 'can keep his hands off' the Justice Department

    The investigation into Hunter Biden is the biggest test yet for Joe Biden's promise to wall himself off from the Justice Department.

  • Bloomberg news Chinese staff member detained in Beijing

    Chinese authorities have detained a Chinese national working for the Bloomberg news bureau in Beijing on suspicion of endangering national security, the news agency and China's foreign ministry said on Friday. According to a Bloomberg report, Haze Fan was seen being escorted from her apartment building by plain clothes security officials on Monday, shortly after she had been in contact with one of her editors.

  • Georgia lawmaker indicted, accused of ignoring hit-and-run

    A high-ranking Georgia state lawmaker has been indicted on misdemeanor charges alleging he wrongly ignored a fatal 2019 hit-and-run crash that his friend called him about as the victim lay dying in a ditch. State Rep. Trey Kelley, who as majority whip is the fourth-ranking member among House Republicans, was indicted Thursday on a charge of reckless conduct, according to Polk County District Attorney Jack Browning. Ralph “Ryan” Dover III, the man accused of calling Kelley instead of 911 after fatally hitting bicyclist Eric Keais, was indicted on charges of felony hit-and-run and reckless conduct.

  • Time reveals the 4 finalists for Person of the Year 2020

    Ahead of Time's 2020 Person of the Year announcement, the final four contenders have been revealed.The magazine on Thursday announced the finalists for Person of the Year, which highlights "the person who affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." The first two finalists were President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump. Time previously named Trump the 2016 Person of the Year, while former President Barack Obama earned the title both in 2008 and again in 2012.The other two finalists, though, are not just one person. Also in the mix is "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci," while the fourth and final contender is the "movement for racial justice" sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody.Last year, Time selected Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year, while in 2018, the Person of the Year was "The Guardians," a group of journalists including Jamal Khashoggi. Time also went with more than one person for Person of the Year in 2017 by amid the MeToo movement selecting "The Silence Breakers," those who spoke up about sexual harassment and assault.Time is set to reveal its Person of the Year pick on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • In leaked recording, Biden says GOP used 'defund the police' to 'beat the living hell' out of Democrats

    The president-elect told civil rights leaders he wants to move ahead on police reform — but cautiously.

  • Iran protests to Turkey over alleged 'meddling' by Erdogan

    Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Turkey's ambassador on Friday over what it said was "meddlesome" remarks by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a visit to Azerbaijan. Erdogan recited an Azeri-Iranian poem about the division of Azerbaijan's territory between Russia and Iran in the 19th century. Tehran appeared concerned his remarks could fan separatist tendencies among Iran's Azeri minority.

  • Officer shoots woman in Milwaukee suburb, drawing protesters

    An officer has shot and wounded a woman in the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa following what authorities said was an altercation, drawing protesters in a city that has seen civil unrest this year over policing. The alleged attacker was located and an altercation led an officer to shoot the woman, according to authorities.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ripped into GOP Sen. Mike Lee after he blocked the creation of Latino and women's history museums during a dramatic Senate session

    Democrat Sen. Bob Menendez and GOP Sen. Susan Collins both pushed back at Lee, who said Americans don't need "separate but equal" museums.

  • Australia abandons Covid-19 vaccine due to false HIV positives

    Australia has cancelled the production of a locally made Covid-19 vaccine after trial volunteers falsely tested positive for HIV, meaning the drug could interfere with diagnosis of that virus. Antibodies generated by the jabs developed by the University of Queensland (UQ) and biotech firm CSL led to trial subjects wrongly testing positive for the virus that causes AIDS. Further trials have been stopped. Scientists said the results were a blow to Australia's vaccine development and was likely to force the country to buy more doses of imported shots. "While this is a tough decision to take, the urgent need for a vaccine has to be everyone's priority," said UQ professor Paul Young. Australia has ordered a total of 140 million shots from different suppliers, to inoculate its 25 million people, making it one of the most highly stocked countries in the world. "We want to ensure that Australians ... have full confidence, absolute full confidence that when it gets the tick, they can get the jab, and they can make that decision for themselves and for their families, confidently,” said Scott Morrison, prime minister. Prof Sarah Palmer, from the faculty of medicine at the University of Sydney, said: “Sadly, this is a set-back for the development of Covid-19 vaccines. Generating a false positive for HIV is entirely unexpected for this vaccine, but underscores the critical necessity of testing the safety of newly-developed vaccines in large numbers of volunteers.” She said the Australian government, which was a major backer of the UQ vaccine effort, would have to consider funding other alternatives, including imported vaccine from firms such as Pfizer and Moderna.” Australia's strict quarantine regime has seen the country quash earlier outbreaks and its tally of 28,000 infections is far fewer than in many other developed countries Its success in keeping a lid on infections has meant the country is not racing to start vaccinations like countries in Europe and jabs are not scheduled to begin until March. CSL, had been under a contract to produce 51 million doses of the UQ vaccine, and will instead produce an extra 20 million doses of the Oxford vaccine being developed with Britain's AstraZeneca.

  • Barr Worked to Keep Hunter Biden Investigations from Public During Election: Report

    Attorney General William Barr has known about investigations into Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least spring, but tried to conceal the investigations from the public during the presidential election, according to a new report.One investigation surfaced this week after federal investigators served Hunter Biden with a subpoena seeking financial information in connection with a criminal tax investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, according to the Wall Street Journal.Federal prosecutors in Manhattan also scrutinized Biden’s business and financial dealings in connection with a broader international financial investigation that has been ongoing for a year, according to the Journal. While Biden is implicated in that investigation, he was not a specific target for criminal prosecution.Neither investigation implicates President-elect Joe Biden."I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter Biden said in a statement Wednesday. "I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."Barr did not budge under pressure from Congressional Republicans who pressed him for more information into the investigations. Investigators worked to keep the cases out of the public eye ahead of the November election, in line with Justice Department guidelines, concerned about the impact their work could have on its outcome, sources told the Journal.Trump on Thursday criticized the “Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ” in a tweet, asking why they did not “report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election.”In the weeks before the election, a number of Republicans issued calls to investigate Hunter Biden, particularly after a Republican Senate investigation in September released a report on the younger Biden’s finances and overseas business interests.Ranking member of the House Judiciary panel Representative Jim Jordan (R., Ohio) wrote to Federal Bureau of Investigation director Christopher Wray asking what the FBI had done to investigate the “explosive report.”A number of Republicans in Congress pressed Barr on October 19 to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden and his father, demanding that Barr issue a response within five days.Investigators began looking into Hunter Biden following reports of suspicious activity filed by a bank that handled foreign transactions related to him, according to the Journal. Biden previously sat on the board of Ukranian gas company Burisma Holdings, where he made $50,000 per month for his work until April 2019. He also served as an advisor to China CEFC Energy Co. to the company’s dealings in Europe and the Middle East. in 2017 he was a shareholder in a venture with the Chinese company while it looked to gain a foothold in the U.S.. That joint venture never took off, but the Senate Republican report found that an entity linked to CEFC paid Biden's law firm millions of dollars for legal and advisory work.The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office began investigating CEFC's activity as part of a corruption case that resulted in the conviction of a former Hong Kong official in 2018. The official was charged with bribing African officials for CEFC's benefit. The company was not charged.President-elect Biden said in a statement Wednesday after news of the tax investigation broke that he is “proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

  • CDC director allegedly ordered staff to delete email from Trump administration official trying to change COVID-19 report

    A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official has reportedly alleged that Director Robert Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee attempting to interfere with a scientific report.Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), chair of the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, wrote to Redfield and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar this week to express "serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials' response to the coronavirus crisis at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," The Washington Post and Politico report.Clyburn said that Charlotte Kent, editor of the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, told investigators she was instructed to delete an email from Health and Human Services senior adviser Paul Alexander, and that it was her understanding that this direction was coming from Redfield. She also reportedly said the email was already deleted by the time she tried to look for it.Alexander was "aiming to water down" a CDC report on COVID-19 and its risk to children "to match President Donald Trump's efforts to downplay the virus," Politico writes. The email Redfield allegedly ordered to be deleted reportedly included Alexander complaining that the CDC was trying to "hurt this Presidnet [sic] for their reasons which I am not interested in," and Clyburn said Alexander "demanded that CDC alter or rescind truthful scientific reports he believed were damaging to President Trump."The report was ultimately not altered or rescinded, the Post reports. The House subcommittee is now seeking an interview with Redfield, according to CNN. A spokesperson for HHS told the Post that the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent is irresponsible," adding, "we urge the subcommittee to release the transcript in full, which will show that during her testimony Dr. Kent repeatedly said there was no political interference in the MMWR process."More stories from theweek.com Why Trump supporters won't accept election results 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Joe Biden's agriculture appointment is a slap in the face to Black voters

  • Hondurans forming migrant caravan for US stopped in homeland

    Hundreds of Hondurans trying to start a new caravan to reach the U.S. border were stopped by Honduran security personnel Thursday before they even reached the border with neighboring Guatemala. The Honduran police and immigration agents asked their countrymen to show travel documents and proof of negative coronavirus tests, which none appeared to have. Many of the migrants said that two recent hurricanes had devastated their homes or livelihoods, and they set out late Wednesday on a trek toward Guatemala, Mexico and the U.S. border.

  • Marine found guilty of smuggling guns to Haiti in purported plot to become president

    The 34-year-old Marine flew from North Carolina to Haiti in 2019 with five handguns, three military-style rifles, ammunition and body armor in tow, prosecutors said.

  • Chinese vaccine draws demand across Latin America, say Brazilian officials

    Doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech are rolling off a Brazilian production line, drawing interest around the country and across Latin America from governments struggling to procure costlier vaccines. Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria said at a news conference on Thursday that the state's biomedical center, the Butantan Institute, aims to fill and finish 1 million doses per day on its production line for a vaccination campaign to start Jan. 25. Doria said 11 Brazilian states have contacted Butantan seeking the doses of the vaccine, called CoronaVac, setting up a showdown with President Jair Bolsonaro, who has said he refuses to buy the Chinese vaccine for a national immunization program.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Joe Biden tells civil rights leaders 'defund the police' slogan disastrous for Democrats in congressional races

    President-elect Joe Biden reportedly told civil rights leaders that calls to “defund the police” by liberal Democrats was the reason the party performed poorly in congressional races last month. Mr Biden made clear during campaigning for the presidential election that he did not support the reallocating of money away from police forces, which grew in popularity following a summer of anti-police protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. 'That's how they (Republicans) beat the living hell out of us across the country, saying that we're talking about defunding the police,' Mr Biden said during a two-hour closed-door meeting on Tuesday, according to audio of the meeting obtained by The Intercept website. His statements echo ones made by former President Barack Obama, who said last week that the criminal justice system needed reform, but “snappy slogans like ‘defund the police’” risks doing more harm than good.

  • Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks with little to no discipline

    An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Newsmax, one of Trump's new favorite networks, is reportedly trying to poach Fox News employees with offers of higher salaries

    According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.

  • U.S. executes Brandon Bernard despite 11th-hour appeals

    Bernard's execution Thursday evening was the ninth by the federal government this year and one of five planned in the remaining weeks of the Trump administration.