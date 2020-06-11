COVID Is So Bad in Arizona They’re Running Out of Beds

“We’re at capacity.”

That’s how a nurse in Arizona who treats COVID-19 patients summed up the situation at her state’s facilities on Wednesday, describing 12-hour shifts treating more and more severely ill patients, many of whom have died.

“It’s exhausting and emotionally draining, and you feel helpless and just very sad for people,” the nurse, who requested anonymity for fear of professional retaliation, told The Daily Beast.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Arizona had at least 28,296 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,706 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, which also showed a concerning upward trend. The state had 1,553 new cases on June 5, its highest daily peak for new cases since the pandemic began. According to a comparison of all 50 states, the Johns Hopkins data showed that Arizona had among the biggest upward case trends of any state in the U.S.

After the state’s largest hospital system warned on Monday that its intensive care units were quickly approaching capacity, state and national experts called the upward case trend so “alarming” as to raise the possibility of a second stay-at-home lockdown order, The Arizona Republic first reported.

If nothing else, the situation there seemed like one that might have been plucked out of New York City or another COVID hot zone months ago, rather than a state in the middle of reopening. It was especially remarkable given the state’s largely lauded initial lockdown, which experts said “had teeth” and appeared effective. At least until it ended.

From May 16 to Tuesday, June 9, COVID-19 cases increased by 108 percent, though testing increased by only 100 percent, and hospitalizations have steadily risen too, the Republic reported. The percentage of positive tests, which was at 5 percent one month ago, stood at 12 percent last week, the newspaper added. If testing capacity were solely responsible for the uptick, experts have said, those positive test percentages would be decreasing.

“We have seen a steady climb of COVID-19 cases in Arizona over the last two weeks,” Banner Health tweeted on Monday. On May 15, the state’s stay-at-home order ended. Since that date, according to the hospital, “ventilated COVID-19 patients have quadrupled.”

“This trend is concerning to us, and also correlates with a rise in cases that we are seeing in our hospital ICUs,” Banner Health wrote.

Days before those tweets, Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, sent a letter to Arizona hospitals on June 6, ordering them to “fully activate” any COVID-19 emergency plans to prepare for crisis care.

The nurse who was interviewed by The Daily Beast on Wednesday said she has already been—since the pandemic began months ago—diagnosed with the virus and quarantined at home. As for her hospital, she said, “We aren’t accepting any more COVID ICU patients, and we are at capacity with the ICU patients that we have.”

“We all felt this would be a possibility, and I’m concerned about it,” said the nurse, voicing a concern echoed by public health officials all over the state: whether any Arizona facility has what it needs to take care of the increasingly large population of patients.

“We’re going to run out of room to care for people, we’re going to run out of PPE, out of ICU beds, out of hospital beds, and we aren’t going to be able to provide care for the population of people who are going to need it,” she said, growing frustrated. “I don’t see people wearing masks. I don’t see people social distancing.”

Dr. Megan Jehn, a clinical epidemiologist and an associate professor of global health at Arizona State University, told The Daily Beast that the exponential growth in the state’s case numbers is evidence of an increase in community transmission. That is, it wasn’t just, as Gov. Doug Ducey has said, a result of increased testing capacity.

Jehn called the last few weeks’ numbers “particularly concerning.”

“Anecdotally, it’s easy to walk down busy streets and see people without masks,” Jehn told The Daily Beast. “We really need to emphasize a need for community responsibility.” At this point, she added, “It’s hard to say whether it’s messaging or noncompliance.”

And though public health experts initially lauded Ducey’s stay-at-home order—and the diligence with which civilians were following guidelines—its end on May 15 was seen, at least by Will Humble, the executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, as “a light switch.”