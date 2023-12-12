The Covid bereaved have overplayed their hand

It is a small mercy that television cameras inside the Covid Inquiry are trained on the key players, and do not capture images of those sitting in the public gallery. As a result, the protesters who have been sitting in the room, rudely interrupting proceedings, have largely been denied what they really want: more attention and publicity.

Of course we must recognise the suffering of all of those who lost loved ones during the pandemic – especially where deaths occurred as a direct and demonstrable result of poor decision making by the government. Nobody is denying that many people died before their time because of blunders in hospitals and care homes; delays in protecting those most vulnerable; and shortages of PPE. Many of the bereaved have very good reason to be aggrieved, and their continuing anger is understandable.

But victim status does not come with a free pass for bad behaviour – nor does it give the Covid bereaved the right to make the inquiry all about them. They say they want “justice”, but what they really seem to seek is retribution, and a permanent position on the moral high ground from where they are free to make whatever accusations they like.

Already, colossal resources have been devoted to putting these groups at the heart of the painfully protracted attempt to learn lessons from the pandemic. Indeed, the importance of their experiences is recognised within the terms of reference. From the phalanx of publicly funded lawyers attached to victims’ groups to tapestries and translators and trauma supporters, every effort has been made to underpin their participation and cater to their needs. The inquiry’s multi-million pound nationwide “listening exercise” – “Every Story Matters” – is an attempt to ensure nobody can complain that they have not been heard.

But while every story certainly matters to the individuals concerned, the truth is that only a modest representative sample of these stories matter to the inquiry.

This week, the Covid bereaved described the Prime Minister’s evidence to the inquiry as “pathetic”. Some people hung images of their dead relatives around their necks and when Rishi Sunak left the inquiry room many stood and held up photographs of loved ones who died from the virus.

But it was last week, as Boris Johnson provided evidence, that protesters were thrown out by the judge – which was all the more misjudged given Boris did his level best to appeal to those who blame him personally for everything that happened – an endeavour that was always doomed. Time and again, during what was arguably the most important evidence to the inquiry to date, the former prime minister took personal responsibility for mistakes.

Head bowed, in hour after hour of sober reflection, he went out of his way to acknowledge that the buck stopped with him. His apology at the outset was more than a formality, the sudden crack in his voice as he referred to the “tragic, tragic year of 2020” perhaps as much of a surprise to him as it was to anyone who has followed his political career closely for years, and never once seen him publicly falter in this way. He may not have bothered to brush his hair for the occasion, but in the face of endless petty questions designed to humiliate and expose him, he was arguably more deferential towards the inquiry’s grandstanding lead barrister than the KC deserved.

On more than one occasion, Hugo Keith got his own facts wrong, including on quite an important matter, namely where the UK ended up ranking in international Covid mortality league tables. Johnson could have become ill tempered or argued the toss, but he let it go. There was no bumptiousness or buffoonery, nor any glib attempt to enliven proceedings with his usual linguistic flourishes.

None of this was enough for certain angry activists who attended the hearing or hung around outside waiting for an opportunity to vent their spleen. With depressing predictability, they immediately accused the prime minister of faking his contrition. One widow displayed a placard openly accusing him of “killing” her husband.

I doubt anything he could have said would have made an iota of difference to their set narrative, which is that the former prime minister and his health secretary Matt Hancock were criminally negligent. While the inquiry bends over backwards to listen to them, they are not listening to the inquiry.

Seeking to excuse the self indulgent theatrics that saw four individuals ejected from the court room after ignoring multiple warnings, one campaigner whined that watching the proceedings had been too “triggering.” Yet nobody is forced to attend.

In disrupting a ruinously expensive exercise they themselves demanded, these groups are grossly overplaying their hand. Their designation as “core participants” in the inquiry is a privilege that has not been afforded a far bigger group of victims of the Covid disaster than themselves – namely all those whose lives were ruined by lockdowns. The many millions of individuals who have never recovered from the loneliness; missed cancer diagnoses; domestic abuse; lost educational opportunities and businesses that went bust as a result of the Government’s response to the pandemic have been totally marginalised throughout this charade, leaving a giant hole at its heart. As times goes by, and the record NHS backlog created when routine healthcare was all but abandoned to cater to Covid, this unheard group of victims – barely acknowledged by the inquiry – grows.

Those making the most noise would do well to remember the point of the exercise, which is neither to showcase the pain of the living, nor honour the dead. It is about ensuring that when this happens again, the country does much better.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.