Covid: Biden says ‘Neanderthal thinking’ behind lifting of mask rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden has criticised the lifting of mask requirements in the states of Texas and Mississippi, calling it "Neanderthal thinking".

"I think it's a big mistake," he said.

Masks, social distancing and other measures were still important, despite the role vaccines were playing in containing the pandemic, he said.

Texas and Mississippi will also allow all businesses to open at full capacity. Other states have announced a relaxation of some rules.

The US has recorded 28.7 million infections and 519,000 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Some 78 million vaccine doses have been administered but Mr Biden said this was not a reason to end public health measures.

"The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it," Mr Biden said. "It still matters."

Senior health officials in his administration have warned about the continued spread of the virus - and highly contagious variants of it - hampering the progress of the country's vaccination programme.

"Now is not the time to release all restrictions," Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said.

"The next month or two is really pivotal in terms of how this pandemic goes."

How did Mississippi and Texas respond?

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, reacted to Mr Biden's comments with a terse tweet.

"Mississippians don't need handlers," Mr Reeves wrote in the tweet. "As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them."

A spokesperson for Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was "clear in telling Texans that Covid hasn't ended".

But the spokesperson told Politico that "Texas now has the tools and knowledge to combat Covid while also allowing Texans and small businesses to make their own decisions".

"It is clear from the recoveries, the vaccinations, the reduced hospitalisations, and the safe practices that Texans are using, that state mandates are no longer needed. We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans."

What restrictions have been lifted by states?

Individual states are in charge of public health policy in the US. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, most introduced restrictions on businesses and travel.

About 35 states required face coverings to be worn in public places, although enforcement of these mask mandates has been patchy.

The governor of Texas on Tuesday issued an executive order, effective from 10 March, that rescinds most coronavirus measures.

Mississippi ended its mask mandate on Wednesday.

Michigan is to ease capacity limits on restaurants, and on public and residential gatherings.

South Carolina has removed limits on large gatherings, while capacity limits on restaurants in Massachusetts were removed.

Some cities have also acted. Chicago has reopened public schools and San Francisco announced the easing of rules on museums, cinemas, gyms and indoor dining.

Chart showing vaccine doses per 100 people in countries with the highest total vaccinations
Chart showing vaccine doses per 100 people in countries with the highest total vaccinations

What are the latest Covid statistics in the US?

  • Patients in hospital with Covid continue to fall, from a peak of 131,000 on 12 January to 46,000 in the first week of March. Deaths per day over the same period have fallen from 4,400 to 1,300

  • The US has recorded 28.7 million infections and 519,000 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University research.

  • The confirmed infections figure is nearly double that of second-highest India (11 million) and Brazil (10.5 million)

  • But the US ranks ninth in terms of deaths per 100,000 population, behind countries such as the UK and Italy

  • At least 90,000 more Americans are expected to have died with the virus by 1 June, an Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) projection says. By late May, the virus is predicted to be leading to around 500 deaths per day - down from approximately 2,000 now

How the number of deaths has been falling in the US
How the number of deaths has been falling in the US
Banner image reading &#39;more about coronavirus&#39;
Banner image reading 'more about coronavirus'
Banner
Banner

Recommended Stories

  • Senators Warren, Sanders Unveil Ultra-Millionaire Tax

    Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and several other Democrats unveiled the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act yesterday, aiming to create a fairer economy and capture "a portion of the tremendous windfall...

  • Can AG nominee Garland ensure a fair, independent probe into Cuomo scandals?

    Merrick Garland will likely to be confirmed as attorney general amid mounting calls to investigate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment claims and the nursing home cover-up. Jamil Jaffer, director of the National Security Law & Policy Program at George Mason University, with more.

  • ‘Dr. Brain’ Korean Webtoon to Get Live-Action TV Series Adaptation at Apple

    Apple has ordered a live-action series adaptation of the Korean webtoon “Dr. Brain.” The series will be the first completely Korean-language project at the streamer. Kim Jee-Woon will write and direct, with “Parasite” star Lee Sun-Kyun set to star. The series is currently in production in South Korea and is slated to debut later this […]

  • Scoop: Tom Reed begins hiring team to prep New York governor run

    Republican Rep. Tom Reed has begun hiring staffers to work on a campaign for governor of New York, a clear sign he’s nearing a bid, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The drama surrounding incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo has created an opening for challengers. While it’d be a long shot for a Republican like Reed to win in the heavily Democratic state, many in his party see potential in their rivals' troubles. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "We want to hit the ground running, so we're talking to people that want to be part of that effort," Reed told Axios. He quickly added he hasn't yet made a final decision."It's all about making sure when we go — if we go — we're 100% committed," the congressman said. "We have been talking to people that want to go along this journey with us if we go down this path."What we're hearing: Reed has already brought on a former Senate aide to run communications for his expected campaign, and has lined up others to help prepare him.Between the lines: Many people involved New York politics, especially incumbent congressmen, are worried about the impact redistricting could have on their re-election chances.Reed’s district, which lies in upstate New York, could be on the chopping block — fueling an up-or-out calculus. The backdrop: Reed, who is respected by many Democrats in Congress, has been a longtime opponent of Cuomo. During Feb. 4, 2021, conference call with reporters, Reed issued a warning to the governor: “Your days are numbered; there's leadership coming to Albany very soon."Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) announced Tuesday he's exploring his own run for governor, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) hasn't ruled it out.Editor’s note: Recasts lede to show Reed weighing instead of mounting campaign.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden: Texas, Mississippi governors are showing 'Neanderthal thinking' by lifting COVID-19 restrictions

    President Biden thinks it's "a mistake" that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) are lifting mask mandates and allowing businesses in their states to operate at full capacity, and chalked their decision up to "Neanderthal thinking." "Look, I hope everybody's realized by now, these masks make a difference," Biden said Wednesday. "We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we're able to get vaccines in people's arms." The last thing the country needs, Biden added, is "Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it. It still matters." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health experts have stressed that it is too soon to end mask mandates and fully open businesses, and this could lead to a surge in new cases, especially as variants that are more contagious are spreading. It is "critical" for people to "follow the science," Biden said, and wash their hands, wear a mask, and stay socially distanced. In a statement to CNN, Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze said the governor was "clear in telling Texans that COVID hasn't ended, and that all Texans should follow medical advice and safe practices to continuing containing COVID. It is clear from the recoveries, the vaccinations, the reduced hospitalizations, and the safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed." As of Wednesday, only 6.8 percent of Texas' population has been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest numbers in the country. The state's COVID-19 data is also not totally accurate, KHOU reports, as the winter storm that slammed Texas last month shut down testing centers, meaning a drop in the number of confirmed cases could be misleading. More than 2.3 million Texans have tested positive for the coronavirus, with more than 43,000 dying. More stories from theweek.comJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election lies

  • Biden news - live: President accuses Texas of ‘Neanderthal thinking’ as Trump said to fire Pence in a 2024 run

    United States will now have enough doses for every adult to receive Covid vaccines by end of May

  • Iran’s Rouhani Tells Macron No Renegotiating Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart in a Tuesday phone call that the 2015 nuclear deal wasn’t up for renegotiation and the only way to restore the accord was for the U.S. to formally rejoin it.According to a statement on Rouhani’s official website, President Emmanuel Macron said Europe was ready to “be more active in the coming weeks in order to revive” the deal, and that both the U.S. and Iran had to “take the first steps” for all parties to return to full compliance with the agreement.Iran, U.S. Told Not to Use Atomic Monitor as Bargaining Chip Iran and the U.S. remain locked in a stalemate over which side should move first to re-establish the multiparty deal after former President Donald Trump violated its terms and abandoned it almost three years ago.Tehran in response has gradually ramped up its nuclear activity by increasing uranium enrichment and limiting the scope of United Nations inspections of its nuclear sites.While President Joe Biden pledged to rejoin the agreement during his campaign, his administration has so far decided against a swift re-entry into the landmark deal and is maintaining Trump’s sanctions on Iran.Macron urged Rouhani to bring Iran back into compliance with its obligations under the nuclear accord, his office said in a statement. He called on the Iranian to give “clear signals” of goodwill without waiting for further concessions in order to revive dialogue. (Updates with French statement in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Republicans ‘increasingly irritated’ by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s repeated efforts to disrupt work of Congress, report says

    Reps Cheney, Issa, and Kinzinger were among GOP who voted against adjournment

  • Capitol rioter who ‘hit cops with fire extinguisher’ bused to DC by Turning Points USA

    Conservative youth activist Charlie Kirk promoted buses in now-deleted tweet two days before storming of Congress

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Beto O’Rourke calls Texas governor’s coronavirus reopening order a ‘death warrant’

    ‘Abbott is killing the people of Texas,’ says former congressman

  • Hutchinson gets 6th shutout, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 3-0

    Michael Hutchinson stopped 31 shots for his sixth career shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night. Morgan Rielly and William Nylander each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs blanked Edmonton for the second straight game, following a 4-0 win Saturday.

  • Jets’ plans at quarterback are becoming increasingly clear

    NEW YORK — Jets GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh haven’t quite tipped their hand for their plans at quarterback yet, but those plans are becoming increasingly clear. Sam Darnold is on the block. Trading for Deshaun Watson is unlikely. Perhaps the clearest statement came from Douglas when he was asked a leading question about trading the Jets’ boatload of picks for a player. ...

  • QAnon influencers are attacking their movement's hyped March 4 event, calling it a false flag conspiracy theory

    QAnon planned for March 4 as its next big date. The movement's influencers are already looking forward to the next goal post.

  • Nicola Sturgeon chokes back tears as she rejects 'absurd' claims she was out to destroy Alex Salmond

    Nicola Sturgeon today choked back tears and insisted "I would never have wanted to 'get' Alex Salmond" as she rejected as "absurd" his claims of a plot among senior SNP figures to destroy him. The First Minister told a Holyrood inquiry the "simple" truth was that several women made complaints about Mr Salmond's behaviour and "I refused to follow the usual pattern of allowing a powerful man to use his status and connections to get what he wants." In an appearance spanning more than eight hours, against the backdrop of calls for her resignation, Ms Sturgeon insisted she had seen "nothing that comes within a million miles" of backing Mr Salmond's conspiracy claims. Although she reiterated it was "beyond question" that Mr Salmond had been cleared of all criminal charges, she said his behaviour was still "deeply inappropriate" and "there was not a single word of regret" from him during his six hours of testimony last week. Ms Sturgeon appeared on the verge of tears, with her voice breaking, as she was invited to apologise to the Scottish people for arguing for years they could trust Mr Salmond to take them to independence. Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP, pressed her when she had decided he "was no longer the Charles Stewart Parnell of Scotland, and was in fact a liar and a fantasist?’"

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election liesWhy Democrats may have lost significant votes from nonwhite conservatives

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for a home that the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • Sussex society: The key figures at the centre of the Meghan bullying claims

    Buckingham Palace is to investigate claims that the Duchess of Sussex bullied members of her staff. These are the key figures at the centre of the allegations. Simon Case Briefly director of strategy at GCHQ before going on to work for the Duke of Cambridge as his private secretary (pictured below). He then returned to government, first as permanent secretary in Downing Street to Boris Johnson and then more recently as Cabinet Secretary.

  • U.S. won't 'shy away' from responding when necessary, Pentagon says after Iraq rocket attack

    The United States has shown it won't "shy away" from responding to attacks against its personnel when necessary, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, after a rocket attack against Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S., coalition and Iraqi forces. There were no reports of injuries among U.S. service personnel but an American civilian contractor died after suffering a "cardiac episode" while sheltering from the rockets, the Pentagon said.

  • Dr. Fauci has a stunningly simple way to explain how Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine differs from Pfizer's and Moderna's shots

    All three of the COVID-19 shots authorized for use in the US train the body to recognize the coronavirus, but J&J's uses a cold virus instead of mRNA.