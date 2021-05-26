Covid: Biden orders intelligence report on virus origin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden holds talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In
President Biden asked intelligence agencies to report back to him within 90 days on the virus's origin

US President Joe Biden has ordered intelligence agencies to investigate the emergence of Covid-19, amid growing controversy about the virus's origins.

In a statement, Mr Biden asked US intelligence groups to "redouble their efforts" and report to him within 90 days.

Covid-19 was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

More than 168 million cases have since been confirmed worldwide and at least 3.5 million deaths reported.

Authorities linked early Covid cases to a seafood market in Wuhan, and scientists believed the virus first passed to humans from animals.

But recent US media reports suggest growing evidence the virus could instead have emerged from a laboratory in China.

Beijing has condemned the reports and suggested it could have come from a US laboratory instead.

Lab leak theory goes mainstream

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter
Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

In what passes for relative transparency in the US government, the Biden administration has conceded the American intelligence community is split on Covid-19's origins - it could be the lab or animal-to-human contact - and no-one is near certain about it.

That marks a big shift from the derision heaped on the lab theory by many in the media and politics last year, when Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Tom Cotton and others floated the idea.

Mr Trump and Mr Pompeo didn't help the situation, however, as they were coy about the grounds for their suspicion. And their theories floating alongside more far-fetched ones, such as that the disease was manufactured in a Chinese lab. That possibility still seem highly unlikely.

The public may never know the full truth about the virus' origins, particularly if China continues to be unco-operative. Mr Biden is pledging a full investigation, however, and if the US finds conclusive evidence of a lab leak, it will mean more than just a few prominent figures having to eat crow and re-evaluate their trust in authoritative "conclusions". It could place very real strain on US-China relations for years to come.

Why is President Biden doing this now?

In a White House statement released on Wednesday, President Biden said he had asked for a report on the origins of Covid-19 after taking office, "including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident".

On receiving it this month, he asked for "additional follow-up".

"As of today, the US Intelligence Community has coalesced around two likely scenarios but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question," Mr Biden said.

"Here is their current position: 'While two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter - each with low or moderate confidence - the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.'"

The president has now asked agencies to "redouble their efforts to collect and analyse information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion", and report to him within 90 days. He asked that Congress be kept "fully apprised" of the work.

He concluded by saying the US would "keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence".

Did Covid come from a laboratory?

In March this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a report written jointly with Chinese scientists on the origins of Covid-19, saying the chances of it having started in a lab were "extremely unlikely". The WHO acknowledged further study was needed.

But questions have persisted and recent reports attributed to US intelligence sources say three members of the Wuhan Institute of Virology were admitted to hospital in November 2019, several weeks before China acknowledged the first case of the new disease in the community.

Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, has maintained he believes the virus was passed from animals to humans, though he conceded this month he was no longer confident Covid-19 had developed naturally.

Mr Biden's statement comes the day after Xavier Becerra, US secretary for health and human services, urged the WHO to ensure a "transparent" investigation into the virus's origins.

"The Covid-19 pandemic not only stole a year from our lives, it stole millions of lives," Mr Becerra said in an address to the World Health Assembly, a conference organised by the WHO.

"Phase 2 of the Covid origins study must be launched with terms of reference that are transparent, science-based and give international experts the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak."

The laboratory leak allegations were widely dismissed last year as a fringe conspiracy theory, after then-President Donald Trump said Covid-19 had originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Many US media outlets described such claims as debunked or false.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump sought to take credit in an emailed statement to the New York Post. "To me it was obvious from the beginning but I was badly criticised, as usual," he said. "Now they are all saying: 'He was right.'"

Recommended Stories

  • Karine Jean-Pierre becomes second Black woman behind White House briefing podium

    "I believe that being behind this podium ... is not about one person," Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about her historic turn.

  • 'I told PM to fire him 15 to 20 times': Hancock repeatedly lied about COVID, Cummings claims

    Dominic Cummings accused the health secretary of lying to cabinet colleagues.

  • Larger Scottish care homes and urban areas 'hit worse by Covid deaths'

    Coronavirus deaths in Scotland’s care homes were more than six times higher in larger facilities over the course of the pandemic, according to a report that prompted accusations SNP ministers “cruelly” let down residents and their families. New figures from the Care Inspectorate revealed there were 12.6 virus deaths per 100 places in facilities with more than 80 beds, contrasted with 2.1 deaths per 100 in care homes with up to 20 beds. It comes just a week after SNP ministers were accused of evading key questions over decisions to move thousands of vulnerable hospital patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic after a damning report found that some transfers were unlawful. The new data, which was finally published after a transparency battle led by media organisations, showed that 59 per cent of elderly person care homes reported at least one Covid-related death up to March this year. Meanwhile, care homes located in the most populated areas had higher rates of Covid-related deaths than those in the most remote areas, with a rate of 11.6 per 100 places in large urban areas compared with 3.7 per 100 places in remote small towns. The report also shows care homes for older people provided by the private sector had a higher rate of recording at least one coronavirus death. The watchdog recorded more coronavirus-related deaths in care homes than the National Records of Scotland - 3,774 between March 16 2020 and March 31 2021 - although it said its data could not be of the same quality.

  • Boris Johnson failed to protect Covid victims and 'fell disastrously short' says Dominic Cummings

    Boris Johnson's former chief aide Dominic Cummings took aim at his former boss's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden expected to name Thomas Nides as envoy to Israel - source

    President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Thomas Nides, an experienced diplomat and Wall Street executive, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Israel, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Nides’ appointment would follow a ceasefire reached last week after 11 days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, the worst clashes in years. The Biden administration had faced criticism for lacking high-level diplomatic representation in Israel during the latest conflict, and the White House then made completing the selection process a higher priority.

  • Amazon Buying MGM for $8.45B; Retailers Stomp Comps

    While Amazon takes care of its studio content needs, Dick's, A&F and Capri all easily top estimates.

  • Post vaccination infection rare but possibly contagious; study refutes another anti-vax pregnancy claim

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. As of April 30, when roughly 101 million Americans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, "breakthrough" infections had been reported in 0.01% of them, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Tuesday. Roughly 27% of breakthrough infections were asymptomatic, while in 2% of cases, patients died.

  • Mast Upgrade: UK experiment could sweep aside fusion hurdle

    Results from a UK experiment could help clear a hurdle to achieving commercial fusion power.

  • Kinzinger calls for Marjorie Taylor Greene to be kicked out of GOP conference over Holocaust remark

    “What we can do as a party is take a stand and say you don’t belong in our conference,” the Illinois lawmaker said.

  • These 5 States Are Now Seeing COVID Spikes

    Another week has brought new data showing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is largely headed in the right direction. COVID cases dropped to their lowest levels since last June, and 50 percent of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to May 24 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some areas are on a different trajectory, including five states currently seeing COVID spikes, according to data from The Washington Post.The past two weeks alone have brought a drastic reduction in COVID cases: The average has dropped 37 percent over the past two weeks as of May 24, The New York Times reports. But some states are watching their averages surge by five percent or more.The latest spikes come as states across the country begin to fall in line with the CDC's revised guidance that fully vaccinated people can now be outdoors and indoors without a face mask or social distancing.During an interview with The Washington Post on May 20, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, said that we have to overcome one last hurdle to prevent future spikes in COVID cases. "If we get to the president's goal—which I believe we will attain—of getting 70 percent of people getting at least one dose, adults that is, by July 4, there will be enough protection in the community that I really don't foresee there being the risk of a surge," Fauci predicted, "provided we continue to get people vaccinated at the rate we have now." As of May 24, 61.5 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one shot, according to the CDC's data. But there has been a plateau in the U.S.'s COVID vaccination rate in recent weeks.Other experts point out that vaccination rates may be holding steady due to one pervasive myth about the vaccine and COVID survivors. "My guess would be that the infection level among the unvaccinated population is probably higher because a lot of people probably aren't getting the vaccine because they knew they were previously infected," Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, told CNBC on May 21. The CDC says: "You should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That's because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again."Gottlieb added that overall COVID case numbers are likely trending downward as people are still relatively cautious when they go out in public and the return of warmer weather allows for more outdoor interaction. But he warned that the pandemic was unlikely to be declared "over" anytime soon. "I think we're going to have a very quiet summer with respect to coronavirus spread and then have to contend with it again as we head into the winter," he predicted.For now, it's only a handful of states dealing with numbers moving in the wrong direction. Read on to see which five states are seeing COVID spikes of five percent or more, according to May 25 data from The Washington Post.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says We'll Be "Close to Back to Normal" by This Exact Date. 5 Kansas New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 5 percent 4 Arkansas New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 6 percentRELATED: America Will "Feel Close to Normal" by This Exact Date, COVID Expert Says. 3 Rhode Island New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 13 percent 2 Wyoming New cases in the last seven days: 14 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 26 percent RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Mississippi New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 28 percentRELATED: If You Got Moderna, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says.

  • Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Pass First Year Law School Test

    Kim Kardashian opens up about failing the baby bar exam after her first year of law school on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ which airs Thursdays on E!.

  • Puerto Rico’s Wrecked Utility Goes Private in Bid to Save Island

    (Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico will take a major step toward transforming its government-owned power provider next week as Luma Energy is set to begin operating and managing the utility, part of the commonwealth’s plan to rehabilitate its aging system and end chronic outages.Luma is poised on June 1 to take over transmission and distribution for Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, which is the main supplier of electricity for the island’s 3.3 million residents and is one of the two largest U.S. public power utilities by customer base. Prepa, as the agency is known, will retain ownership of its infrastructure and assets.Improving electricity is key to pulling the U.S. territory out of years of economic decline. Residents and businesses have suffered with unreliable service and rates that are higher than on the U.S. mainland. But the utility’s main labor union and some politicians are trying to delay or derail the takeover. They question if Luma Energy will have enough workers to operate such a large system and say the contract leaves thousands of existing public employees adrift.“The Prepa transition is very unique in the world,” said Wayne Stensby, president and chief executive officer of Luma Energy. “If the simple question is, have you done one just like this before? I think the answer has got to be no.”The handover comes as both the commonwealth and the power utility are in bankruptcy, with Prepa seeking to reduce $9 billion of debt, after years of population decline and borrowing to cover budget deficits. Hurricane Maria in 2017 destroyed much of the power grid, leaving customers in the dark for months. The Federal Emergency Management Agency in 2020 earmarked nearly $10 billion for repairs.“We cannot grow long-term if residents and businesses cannot afford or cannot get reliable electricity,” Natalie Jaresko, executive director of Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board, said during an April 23 public meeting. Congress created the oversight panel in 2016 to fix the commonwealth’s financial crisis.Agency ManagementPrepa’s bankruptcy began in 2017, as its unwillingness to raise rates led to infrastructure decay and forced it to borrow just to cover operating expenses. Critics say the agency’s management also became deeply politicized as key jobs were given to party loyalists rather than to the most qualified.Privatizing operations can result in better management that reduces waste and brings better service for residents, said Paul Patterson, a utility analyst at Glenrock Associates LLC.“The private sector entity can come in and shake things up and run things more as a business, with perhaps less political consideration that can lead to inefficiencies and higher costs sometimes,” Patterson said.Still, many on the island don’t support the change. Luma -- a consortium of Atco Ltd. and Quanta Services Inc. working with Innovative Emergency Management Inc. -- won the contract in a bid last year. But critics say the deal is too generous and was crafted behind closed doors. They point out that Puerto Rico only announced the 15-year agreement -- including the winner and the fees -- once the contract was signed.The contract requires Prepa employees to reapply for their jobs at Luma. The powerful UTIER electrical-workers’ union says the deal violates local labor laws and has urged its members not to make the switch. Last week a federal judge refused the union’s request to halt the contract altogether.“Everybody agreed that we needed a change in the energy authority,” said Rafael ‘Tatito’ Hernandez, president of Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives. “But nobody agrees with this change they’ve made with Luma.”Sufficient LinemenPrepa employees account for about half of the 2,000 workers that Luma has already hired, Stensby said. Even so, some wonder if Luma will have sufficient linemen, the skilled workers who repair and upgrade electrical lines and remove trees and vegetation from the distribution system, just as Puerto Rico enters hurricane season. Both Prepa and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power have about 1.5 million customers.Luma has hired 250 linemen and 250 electrical technicians under contract and plans to hire more, according to Laura Rentas, a spokesperson for Luma.“There’s a very real risk that you end up losing a tremendous amount of skilled linemen and other skilled employees and starting this operation on June 1 with an under-trained workforce,” said Cathy Kunkel, energy finance analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.Luma’s Stensby said the company has enough employees and will continue to add workers. “In our view, we’re in good shape to get started,” he said.Prepa workers not hired by Luma will become public employees of Puerto Rico’s central government, which means the bankrupt commonwealth will have to find a way to pay their salaries and benefits. “Where’s the logic in putting these 3,000 employees in the general fund?” Hernandez said. “It creates a tremendous amount of distortion.”Tense TransitionIn a sign of how tense the transition might be, Luma said it’s working with Puerto Rico and federal law enforcement in the event someone tries to upend the transition through sabotage or other means, Stensby said.In the days leading up to June 1, UTIER members have blocked Prepa offices and held marches. On Monday, the utility said it urged workers to report to duty as 30,000 residents were without power. UTIER denied any staged walkout.Some local lawmakers also question Luma’s claim that it will save the utility $110 million by 2024, as the company hasn’t detailed how it will achieve those reductions. Luma will find efficiencies through the way it dispatches and responds to outages, Stensby said. The company’s initial budgets avoid rate increases, he said.Prepa will pay the company $115 million per year while the utility is in bankruptcy. Once Prepa its out of court, it will pay Luma $70 million to $100 million annually for the first three years, increasing to $105 million for the remaining years.“Let’s not be fooled, there is no empirical analysis that justifies those assumptions,” said Luis Raul Torres, a Puerto Rico assemblyman and chair of the House’s Economic Development Commission. “It’s the billions that Luma will receive from FEMA that will allow it to renew its equipment -- that’s where we’ll see true benefits and efficiencies, because we’ll have new equipment that’s inherently more efficient. But we can have that without dismantling the public utility.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘It’s a real honor’: Karine Jean-Pierre makes history at White House briefing

    Jean-Pierre becomes first openly gay person to brief White House press corps and first Black woman to do so in 30 years Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday. ‘Clearly the president believes that representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity.’ Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters “Hi, everybody! Welcome!” So, with a rustle of papers, began a new chapter in the White House briefing room on Wednesday when Karine Jean-Pierre became the first openly gay person to address reporters on behalf of the US president. She was also the first Black woman to do so since Judy Smith, a deputy press secretary for President George H W Bush – and inspiration for Olivia Pope in the TV drama Scandal – stood at the podium some 30 years ago. The briefing was widely seen as an audition by Jean-Pierre, who is currently principal deputy press secretary, for the top job of presidential spokesperson. The incumbent, Jen Psaki, who has been briefing almost daily, said recently she intends to leave the post after a year. Did Jean-Pierre pass the audition? Joe Biden will be the ultimate judge of that but it would fair to say that she observed the first rule for press secretaries: do no harm. Her replies were noncommittal, uncontroversial and not likely to generate unwanted headlines. Wearing canary yellow as she faced a half-full room of journalists due to coronavirus restrictions, Jean-Pierre was given an early test of her ability to respond to breaking news: a mass shooting in San Jose, California. She took a little longer than is customary to flick through a hefty briefing book and find the relevant statement. Her own significance – born in Martinique to Haitian immigrants, she could hardly strike more of a contrast from Donald Trump’s four white press secretaries – inevitably came up during questions. Jean-Pierre replied: “It’s a real honor to be standing here today. I appreciate the historic nature, I really do, but I believe that being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building is not about one person. It’s about what we do on behalf of the American people.” She added: “Clearly the president believes that representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity, and it’s another reason why I think we are all so proud that this is the most diverse administration in history.” Jean-Pierre is already a veteran of politics, activism and media. In graduate school, her website notes, she explored her Haitian roots through a documentary film and later worked at the Center for Community and Corporate Ethics, pushing big companies such as Walmart to change their business practices. Her employers in Democratic politics present a mixed picture. She served as press secretary to Congressman Anthony Weiner of New York, later jailed for sending sexually explicit text messages to a minor, and worked on the presidential election campaign of John Edwards, who also fell from grace in a sex scandal. On a happier note, Jean-Pierre was deputy battleground states director for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign and served in the Obama White House as regional political director for the Office of Political Affairs. Jean-Pierre took on the role of chief public affairs officer for the liberal grassroots organization MoveOn.org where she said in one video: “I am everything that Donald Trump hates. I’m a Black woman, I’m gay, I am a mom. Both my parents were born in Haiti.” When, at a MoveOn.org event in June 2019, an animal rights protester leaped on stage and tried to seize then senator Kamala Harris’s microphone. Jean-Pierre was quick out of her chair to intervene and shoo him away, objecting: “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey!” She went on to serve as Harris’s chief of staff during the presidential election campaign. She has also taught a course at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and frequently appeared as a political analyst on the NBC and MSNBC networks – such TV experience is always valuable training for the press secretary job. Since joining the Biden White House, Jean-Pierre has been a fixture in the room for Psaki’s briefings and has sometimes delivered her own, away from the cameras, aboard Air Force One. Psaki told the New York Times that, before the door to the briefing room slides open, both women often do a dance to shake off their nerves.

  • Wall Street impatiently waits for inflation to pass: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

  • Dow Jones Flat As Small Caps Surge; Amazon Up As Jeff Bezos Announces Departure Date

    The Dow Jones was flat as small cap outperformed. Amazon stock was up as CEO Jeff Bezos announced his official departure date.

  • Footlocker, Melody Ehsani Team Up to Launch Basketball-Inspired Capsule

    The capsule features apparel and accessories ranging from $10 to $80.

  • Currency Volatility Set for a Comeback on Looming Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- After more than a year of slumber, investors are preparing for currency volatility to come roaring back to life.From Nomura International Plc to Rabobank, banks are recommending cheap protection against foreign-exchange price swings, which have been muffled so far by a barrage of liquidity and record-low interest rates.The premise is that as growth picks up and central banks start telegraphing an end to all the stimulus unleashed during the pandemic, traders caught off guard may have to recalibrate their positions, setting the stage for sudden jolts.Investors are “ready and willing to pull the trigger,” said Neil Jones, head of foreign-exchange sales to financial institutions at Mizuho Bank Ltd., who is recommending traders buy currency hedges as long as one year out.Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s gauge of foreign-exchange fluctuations fell to the lowest level since March 2020. While there have been many false dawns over a rebound, the latest calls point to a significant shift in the market’s disposition.Unlike the long-end of bond curves which suffered steep losses as inflation started accelerating and economies opened up, currencies are sensitive to changes in short-term rates that still remain firmly anchored by central banks.And it’s why traders are now scouring for any clues that policy makers might tip the balance. On Tuesday, New Zealand’s dollar jumped to a three-month high after the central bank predicted interest rates will start to rise next year and was overall more hawkish than expected.Taper Surprise“The market is not prepared for severe taper surprises from central banks right now,” Jones said, a reference to any unexpected reduction in their bond purchases. “The next 12 months suggest a plethora of mine fields.”Among potential triggers are the European Central Bank’s meetings in June and July and the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium in August. Julian Weiss, head of currency options at Nomura is snapping up one- to three-month volatility in the euro-dollar pair, contracts that capture all three events.“Volatility is too cheap,” he said. “We’re seeing more countries easing lockdowns and we believe the bounce in global growth is yet to be fully priced by the currency markets and the dollar in particular.”Three-month implied volatility in the euro-dollar cross currently trades around 5.85%, below its year-to-date average. The relative premium on the tenors, as shown by the spread between implied and realized volatility stands near parity, which suggests the options aren’t overpriced.Hedge funds have also been adding long volatility positions in the euro lately, expiring around the ECB policy meetings to be held in June and July, according to two Europe-based traders familiar with the transactions who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.Meanwhile, Jane Foley, the head of foreign-exchange strategy at Rabobank, say now may be a good time to buy three-month volatility in the dollar-yen or dollar-swiss franc crosses, haven currencies that have lagged all their Group-of-10 peers over the past six month thanks to the market’s risk-on mood.“Plentiful liquidity is like a drug for markets and can make price action far less sensitive,” she said.Some, such as Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Ned Rumpeltin, remain cautious, saying the summer is likely to be quiet.“I’m not sure if buying six-month volatility on a ‘fire-and-forget’ basis is a foolproof idea,” said Rumpeltin, the firm’s European head of foreign-exchange strategy. “You’re probably better off buying three-month volatility in three months time.”Bond Volatility Fades as Central Bankers Push Back on InflationIt wouldn’t be the first time that traders missed the mark. When talk of Fed tapering swept through markets in the beginning of the year, there was a short-lived rebound in volatility that faded once policy makers played down the prospect.Still, few doubt that the market is in for a shake-up. “It won’t take too much to get investors a little bit worried and scared about how the picture will change,” said Nomura’s Weiss.(Updates EUR/USD volatility level in 11th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Portland police declare a riot during George Floyd anniversary protests

    Hundreds of marchers dressed in black light dumpster fires and smash windows on anniversary of Minneapolis murder

  • Samuel Cassidy: Suspect identified in San Jose mass shooting that left 9 dead including gunman

    The shooter killed 8 people