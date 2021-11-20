COVID booster shots available for all adults
U.S. health officials authorized the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. Justin Lowenthal of Doctors for America joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss more.
Researchers described the unusual case in a paper, though there is too little evidence to be sure about the cause and effect.
Stay safe out there.
A few lifestyle habits can help you cut down on inflammation and achieve healthier energy levels.
"My therapist said to me, 'Some people don’t deserve forgiveness. You can learn to heal from trauma, not carry the burden of your past, and still not forgive.'"View Entire Post ›
Maybe you should throw out those vegetarian spring rolls...
Amid the turmoil of the past two years — a period that included a deadly pandemic, mass layoffs, an ugly presidential election and an attack on the U.S. Capitol — some of the fiercest political debates in America have been waged over a nearly weightless piece of fabric: the face mask. U.S. officials were slow to embrace face masks as a strategy for slowing the spread of the coronavirus. When they finally did, masks became a potent symbol of the pandemic — a common-sense public health measure tur
The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency has identified inaccurate and/or unreliable results for products tested by 2 labs in Michigan.
Columnist Frank Cerabino: How Florida push to eliminate vaccine mandates raises question about FDA mandate for employees to wash hands in restaurant bathrooms
Patients are less than two months away from not having to worry about most surprise medical bills — those extra costs that can amount to hundreds or thousands of dollars when people are unknowingly treated by an out-of-network doctor or hospital.
Rebel Wilson, 41, maintains her 77-pound weight loss after her 'year of health' in 2020. The actress has eased up on the intense workouts and strict diet.
Six million Americans have Alzheimer’s today. What is interesting, though, is that there is substantial and remarkable evidence that meditation, and in particular a 12-minute daily chant known as Kirtan Kriya meditation, can have an effect. Researchers Nicole Last, Emily Tufts and Leslie Auger, at the University of Guelph-Humber in Toronto, published a systematic review of scientific literature in 2017 in the peer-reviewed Journal of Alzheimer’s disease.
All the holiday parties and end-of-the-year chaos are behind us. January is a clean slate, which means there’s no better time for a detox. Here, seven things that might happen if you stop drinking for a month.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health is alerting residents of possible fentanyl-laced marijuana following a string of overdoses in the state
Experts and public health officials say COVID-19 poses a bigger risk to children than the vaccines that protect against it.
Shannon Mayor got the hospital bill for her stay, which showed her insurance plan paid $50,816.02. She was responsible for paying $250.
People of the world, spice up your life! 🌶️
Drugs, agony, and the pain of radical individualism
If authorized, molnupiravir could be a key oral treatment to help keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital. Plyushkin/iStock via Getty Images PlusNearly two years into the pandemic, it has become starkly clear that we need better treatments for COVID-19 for people in the earlier stages of disease. Two new antiviral drugs could soon be the first effective oral treatments for COVID-19 to help keep people out of the hospital. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration plans to revi
Despite the science indicating COVID vaccines are safe, many folks will never roll up their sleeves except to engage in a fight.
We need better ways of helping people with addiction, but addiction is a red herring misdirecting attention from much greater harm.