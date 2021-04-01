Covid: Can my boss force me to go to work?

Office worker in mask

Lockdown rules are beginning to ease across the UK, and shielding has stopped in England and Wales.

Although people are still being asked to work at home if they can, the rules are changing.

Should I still be working at home?

The rules for England say that "you should continue to work from home where you can", despite the stay-at-home rule lifting recently.

If your job can't be done from home, you may travel into the workplace - you don't have to be classed as a critical worker.

You should not go into the workplace if:

You are self-isolating because you have coronavirus symptoms

You have been in contact with someone who has tested positive

You are in quarantine after travelling

In Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland the rules are essentially the same.

What does the end of shielding mean?

In England and Wales, people that are "extremely clinically vulnerable" are no longer required to shield as of 1 April.

You may still be eligible for furlough until 30 September - if your employer agrees.

However, the end of shielding means you will no longer qualify for Statutory Sick Pay or Employment and Support Allowance, unless you are sick or incapable of work.

The NHS has published advice for those thinking of returning to work after shielding.

If your job requires you to be in the workplace, your employer should:

Explain what measures have been introduced to keep you safe at work

Carry out an individual risk assessment for your return

Look at adjustments to reduce the risk of transmission, such as transferring you to another role where home-working is possible

In Scotland, shielding is due to end on 26 April, when vulnerable adults will be able to return to work.

In Northern Ireland, older people and the medically vulnerable are still advised to be careful in following the recommendations on limiting contacts. The Executive has not yet set a date for when this guidance will change.

What if I have children or care for someone?

If employees cannot work "due to caring responsibilities resulting from coronavirus" - including needing to provide childcare - the government has confirmed that you can ask to be put on furlough.

However, employers do not have to agree to this.

Some organisations may let employees take time off to look after their children, either as annual leave, or unpaid parental leave. You may also be able to arrange to work part-time, or change your working pattern.

What must employers do to ensure my safety?

For workplaces that remain open in England, employers should take steps to reduce the risk of transmission, as well as complete a Covid risk assessment.

In England, the guidelines set out strict measures which employers must follow in different sectors. They include:

Minimising the number of unnecessary visits to the workplace

Ensuring that staff observe 2m (6ft) social distancing wherever possible

If that is not viable, staff should observe 1m social distancing with additional precautions

Frequent cleaning of surfaces, objects and communal areas

Extra hand washing facilities

Introducing one-way systems to minimise contact

Using back-to-back or side-to-side working (rather than face-to-face) whenever possible

Staggering start/end times

All retail staff and customers must wear face coverings, unless they are exempt.

There is detailed guidance for a number of different industries including construction, hospitality and manufacturing.

There is similar guidance for employers across a range of sectors in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

If employees feel their employer has not addressed their concerns, they can contact their local authority or the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which can force firms to take action.

The HSE says it has carried out 165,700 Covid-spot checks to see if bosses are ignoring the rules.

Can my boss force me to go to work?

The Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development, which represents HR professionals, told the BBC that there is no one-size-fits-all answer.

It will depend on a range of factors, including the individual and their circumstances, the type of work in question and the work environment.

The organisation's head of public policy Ben Willmott says: "Employers have a duty of care to all their staff and [must] treat people reasonably and fairly, so will need to consult with individuals and be as flexible as possible when dealing with any concerns people will have over attending the workplace."

